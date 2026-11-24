At a Glance

Washington's Department of Labor and Industries has adopted regulations implementing the amended Healthy Starts Act (SB 5217), which expands pregnancy and lactation accommodation requirements.

The rules define interim accommodations, undue hardship factors, and permissible medical certification. They also explain paid lactation break, location, and anti-retaliation requirements, and establish enforcement procedures and civil penalties.

The amended law and regulations take effect January 1, 2027.

Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries (“the Department”) has adopted regulations implementing the amended version of Washington’s Healthy Starts Act (“the Act”), Senate Bill 5217. The amendment and the new regulations take effect January 1, 2027.

As discussed in our prior ASAP, the amendment expands Washington’s pregnancy and lactation accommodation requirements to employers with one or more employees, adds scheduling flexibility for postpartum visits, requires paid lactation accommodation breaks, and transfers enforcement authority to the Department. The new regulations, codified in Chapter 296-120 WAC, provide additional detail regarding pregnancy-related accommodations, medical certification, lactation accommodations, and the Department’s enforcement of the amended Act.

Interim Accommodations

The amended Act requires employers to provide a reasonable accommodation or interim accommodation for pregnancy unless the employer demonstrates that doing so would impose an undue hardship. The regulations define “interim accommodation” as a temporary measure agreed upon between the employee and employer to support the employee’s pregnancy-related needs while a permanent reasonable accommodation is being identified, evaluated, or implemented. The intent of an interim accommodation is to allow the employee to continue working. Leave is not considered an interim accommodation unless the employee voluntarily selects or requests leave.

Undue Hardship

The regulations identify factors that may be considered in determining whether an accommodation imposes an undue hardship. Those factors include the nature and cost of the accommodation; the employer’s overall financial resources; the overall size of the employer’s business, including the number of employees and the number, type, and location of available facilities; the accommodation’s effect on expenses, resources, or operations; and the employer’s provision of similar accommodations to other classes of employees.

Medical Certification

The regulations limit the medical information an employer may request in connection with a pregnancy-related accommodation. Where certification is permitted, a written certification is considered complete if it affirms the employee’s need for a reasonable accommodation or identifies the reasonable accommodation needed due to pregnancy. An employer may not request or require additional medical information to justify the need for an accommodation. The written certification may be submitted in any form or medium, and an employer may not require an employee to use a particular form.

Reasonable Break Time for Lactation

Employers must provide reasonable break time for an employee to express breast milk for up to two years after the child’s birth each time the employee has a need to express milk. The regulations define “reasonable break time” as a break period that is appropriate and adequate under the individual circumstances and is in addition to and not a substitute for the standard meal and rest periods required under Washington law.

In determining the duration of reasonable break time, the regulations identify several circumstances to be considered, including:

the time needed to travel to and from the location for expressing milk;

the time needed to travel to and from the location where expressed milk is stored, if different from the location used for expressing milk; and

the time needed to clean pumping equipment and to travel to and from a cleaning location.

Lactation Location Requirements

Where a private location exists at the place of business or worksite, the employer must make that location available to the employee. The regulations define a “private location” as a location shielded from view and protected from intrusion by others. The location must be clean, maintained in a condition appropriate for expressing milk, and functional for expressing milk.

If a private location does not exist at the place of business or worksite, the regulations require the employer to work with the employee to identify a convenient location and work schedule to accommodate the employee’s needs.

Lactation Pay Requirements

The Act requires that lactation break time and time spent traveling to a location identified by the employer be paid at the employee’s “regular compensation rate.” The regulations specify that the required rate of pay is the employee’s “regular compensation rate as defined in [Revised Code of Washington (RCW)] 49.46.020,” Washington’s Minimum Wage Act. The regulations further provide that this payment obligation constitutes a wage payment requirement as defined in RCW 49.48.082. Employers may not require employees to use paid leave during reasonable break time or travel time to express milk.

Prohibitions on Adverse Treatment and Pay Reductions

The regulations prohibit an employer from penalizing or treating an employee adversely based on the employee’s use of reasonable break time or work schedule changes made under the lactation accommodation requirements, including where the employee’s ability to meet a quota, points, or other incentive system is affected. Employers may not reduce or otherwise lessen the employee’s pay due to work-schedule changes made to accommodate milk expression.

Enforcement Procedures and Civil Penalties

The regulations establish procedures for the Department’s investigation and enforcement of the pregnancy accommodation requirements and retaliation protections. Absent equitable principles or extenuating circumstances, complaints must be filed within three years of the alleged accommodation violation and within 180 days of the alleged retaliatory act. Before issuing an order regarding an alleged accommodation violation, the Department must first contact the employer and attempt in good faith to reach an agreement regarding a reasonable or interim accommodation. Among other remedies, the Department may order an employer to provide an accommodation; cease using or modify noncompliant policies; adopt compliant policies; provide Department-approved training; pay amounts owed to the employee, including interest of one percent per month; provide reinstatement or restore leave; and pay civil penalties.

In addition to following the Department complaint process, any person injured by a violation of the Act may pursue a civil cause of action as provided under chapter 49.92 RCW to enjoin further violations, recover actual damages, or both, plus costs and reasonable attorneys’ fees, or obtain any other appropriate remedy under state or federal law. The law also does not preempt or limit any other law relating to sex discrimination or pregnancy, or diminish legal protections or coverage for pregnancy, childbirth, or pregnancy-related health conditions.

Next Steps for Employers

Employers with Washington employees should review the new regulations in conjunction with the amendment taking effect on January 1, 2027, and consider updating or adopting policies on pregnancy and lactation accommodation, training management, human resources, and payroll on the new requirements.