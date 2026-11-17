Seyfarth Synopsis: As Californians prepare to set their clocks back an hour, California’s Civil Rights Council, within the state’s Civil Rights Department (CRD), is considering a reset of its own. In itsOctober 16, 2026 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the Council proposed significant substantive changes to California’s pregnancy leave and accommodation protections. Although Californians will soon gain an hour, employers may have less time to respond to certain accommodation requests, and less room to rely on familiar documentation and leave practices. Comments to the State of California are due December 8, 2026.

While our clocks will “fall back” in one week, California may soon “spring forward” workplace accommodation and leave protections for pregnant workers. On October 16, 2026, the Civil Rights Council, within the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, proposing several modifications to the Fair Employment and Housing Act’s (FEHA) pregnancy-related protections. According to the Council, FEHA’s rules “should be at least as protective as those implementing the PWFA”—the Federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which went into effect in June 2024. The proposed changes would more closely sync California law with the federal PWFA, and in some respects, move California’s protections further ahead. Don’t lose sleep over these developments—check out this webinar for a refresher on the PWFA framework, and continue reading for a preview of what may be on the horizon for California’s proposed FEHA regulation amendments.

Setting the Clock: Broadening the Pregnancy Definitions to Sync with the PWFA

As the season turns, so too may the definition of “pregnancy” and related terms, which the Council proposes expanding to align with the PWFA’s more expansive definition of “pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition.” Like the PWFA, the proposed definitions would encompass past, current, and even “potential or intended” pregnancy, including miscarriage, fertility treatment, and contraception. In other words, the proposal would turn back the starting point for pregnancy protections to encompass circumstances before an employee is pregnant.

The definition further clarifies medical conditions that may relate to pregnancy, including dehydration, postpartum depression, sciatica, migraines, and varicose veins, among others. As the Council explains, the inclusion of these common conditions confirms that workers may be entitled to pregnancy disability leave and accommodations “even where their conditions are typical of almost all pregnancies, not just those that are high-risk.” Notably, the list is non-exhaustive, so employers should avoid treating it as a checklist when evaluating potential leave or accommodation requests.

Realigning the Reasonable Accommodation and Interactive Process Rules

As the days grow shorter, the list of accommodations grows longer. The draft amendments also expand California’s “reasonable accommodation” definition to align with the PWFA. Newly listed potential workplace accommodations include:

Telework, Remote Work, Change of Worksite: Depending on the circumstances, an employer may need to consider whether changing where work is performed would reasonably accommodate the employee. This addition embraces one of the more commonly-requested accommodations for disability and pregnancy-related conditions.

Depending on the circumstances, an employer may need to consider whether changing where work is performed would reasonably accommodate the employee. This addition embraces one of the more commonly-requested accommodations for disability and pregnancy-related conditions. Changes to How Work is Performed: The proposal also contemplates changes to the work environment or customary work practices to allow an employee to perform the essential functions of their job, or to work without increased pain or risk to their health or the pregnancy.

The proposal also contemplates changes to the work environment or customary work practices to allow an employee to perform the essential functions of their job, or to work without increased pain or risk to their health or the pregnancy. “Temporary” Suspension of Essential Functions: This is the most noteworthy new accommodation and a departure from the ADA and FEHA’s traditional accommodation framework. The change would alter the definition of “qualified employee” for accommodations related to pregnancy. Like the PWFA, the proposed regulations do not define “temporary,” which means an employer potentially could be required to relieve an employee of one or more (possibly even all) of their essential functions if they can perform their remaining job functions.

The proposed amendments also preserve existing accommodation options, including (1) temporary transfer; (2) light duty; (3) additional tools, furniture, or equipment; and (4) additional break time and access to a private lactation space.

Employers should not limit the interactive process to the listed accommodation options. The proposed regulations continue to require a case-by-case assessment of the reasonableness of an accommodation. To further the individualized nature of this process, the Council also proposes eliminating an “employer’s legally permissible past and current practices” from the accommodation assessment. If adopted, employers could not rely on past practices to evaluate the reasonableness of a requested accommodation.

The proposal also preserves omission of an “undue hardship” exception for accommodations related to pregnancy, which is a departure from the PWFA.

The 10-Day Response Window Loses Daylight

Under current California regulations, employers must respond to accommodation requests within 10 calendar days. The amendments would eliminate that fixed period and require employers to respond “as soon as practicable.”

The draft regulations further caution employers against “unnecessary delay” in providing a response. Although no fixed time frame is provided, the Council suggests that 10 calendar days may be excessive, particularly for common, easily-provided accommodations, or requests arising from an immediate need. The proposed amendments include four “simple” accommodations that should be provided without any delay: (1) water at a workstation; (2) extra restroom breaks; (3) sitting or standing as needed; and (4) extra breaks to eat and drink.

The Council also proposes eliminating retroactive approval of accommodation requests, i.e. approving an accommodation after the accommodation has started, reasoning that an accommodation cannot begin before it is approved. The proposed regulations retain retroactive approval for leave requests.

A New Season For Self-Confirmation Over Medical Certification

The proposed regulations would move California toward the PWFA standard for medical certification by allowing medical certification “only when it is reasonable under the circumstances.” This change could turn back employers’ ability to reflexively seek medical documentation, and move employee self-confirmation to the forefront.

For example, employers may be limited to the employee’s “self-confirmation” of a need for accommodation if (1) a request involves an obvious need or one of the “simple” accommodations discussed above, (2) the employer already has sufficient information, (3) the request involves nursing or pumping at work, or (4) the accommodation sought is available to employees not disabled by pregnancy or a related condition and those employees are not required to provide certification. The proposal defines self-confirmation as a simple statement from the employee confirming:

The employee needs a reasonable accommodation because of pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition; and

A health care provider has advised the need for the accommodation.

The proposed regulations provide that employers could not require the statement to be in a specific format or use specific words.

Under the proposal, seeking additional information after an employee has already provided “some” information could potentially constitute prohibited retaliation or interference.

Resetting the Leave Clock: 30-Day Leave Notice Is No Longer the Default

The proposed regulations would eliminate the 30-day advance notice requirement for foreseeable absences. Instead, employees would provide “reasonable advance notice” for foreseeable and unforeseeable leave requests. Employers would still be able to rely on the rebuttable presumption of 30 days in predictable cases, such as deliveries scheduled more than 30 days in advance. But the change expands the time when a shortened notice period will be appropriate, requiring employers to recalibrate the timelines built into their leave processes.

CFRAMay Get Time on the Pregnancy Disability Leave Clock

A longstanding distinction between FMLA and CFRA could change with these proposed regulations. Under current regulations, pregnancy disabilities qualify for FMLA leave, but are excluded from CFRA’s definition of a serious health condition. The draft amendments would keep the clock running for pregnancy disability. An otherwise eligible employee whose pregnancy disability continues after exhausting their four months of pregnancy disability leave could continue leave under CFRA, provided they are CFRA eligible. If the employee is also FMLA-eligible, FMLA and CFRA leave would run concurrently for this portion of leave. For employers accustomed to preserving CFRA leave until pregnancy disability ends, the amendment could materially change the leave timeline.

Bonding Leave Might Be Available in Smaller Increments

Bonding leave can currently be taken in two-week increments, with minor exceptions. The Council’s proposed modifications would remove this minimum duration, and allow employees to take CFRA bonding leave in smaller increments at any point within the one-year period following a child’s birth or placement with the employee in connection with adoption or foster care. This would give new parents more flexibility, while making scheduling harder for employers.

Mark Your Calendars For December 8, 2026: The Comment Clock Is Ticking

Although the Council’s stated intent was to “clarify existing law without imposing any new burdens,” employers who have built processes around 10-day response periods, routine documentation requests, and two-week bonding blocks may see it differently.

The Council will hold a public hearing on December 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Interested persons can attend and offer statements or arguments regarding the proposed regulatory action virtually or in person in Los Angeles. Information on attending can be found here. Persons may also submit written comments to [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. that day.

Workplace Solutions: Time For A Seasonal Reset

These rules are still proposals, and while many of them track PWFA requirements that already apply to employers in California, the proposals could meaningfully reset aspects of California employers’ existing accommodation and leave practices for employees disabled by pregnancy or related conditions. When you set your clocks back on November 1, consider reviewing your pregnancy leave and accommodation processes too—this is one reset California employers won’t want to sleep through. Just as the changing season brings shorter days and a reset of the clocks, the end of the year is an opportunity for employers to take stock of which other workplace policies may need to be reset or revised. To help keep your compliance calendar on track, tune in to our October 29, 2026 webinar in which we’ll cover the employer law changes employers should have on their radar.