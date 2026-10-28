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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

International Employment Law Tracker—October 2026

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
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Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis P.C.

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L&E Global, a worldwide alliance of independent employment law firms, presents the latest international employment law updates for October 2026. These updates provide critical insights into evolving workplace regulations and legal developments across multiple jurisdictions. Employment law practitioners and HR professionals will find essential guidance on navigating the changing global employment landscape.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis’ International Employment practice group regularly assists clients with global employment and mobility issues in well over 100 countries.  

In support of its international employment practice, Jackson Lewis is a founding member of L&E Global, a worldwide alliance of independent law firms providing advice and counsel on employment law matters. We are pleased to present you with the October edition of our monthly employment law tracker, compiled by L&E Global.

Argentina | Allende & Brea

New regulation broadens the use of temporary staffing agency workers Through Decree No. 407/2026, the Argentine Government approved a new regulatory framework for Temporary Staffing Agencies (Empresas de Servicios Eventuales or “ESEs”).

Australia | Harmers Workplace Law

Proposed reforms concerning working from home entitlement and post-employment restraints The government has finally released the draft terms of its proposed ban on non-compete clauses and other limitations on restrictive covenant use. A term establishing an entitlement to request to work from home will also soon be included in the award. These are two significant areas of reform that will have significant impacts on employers. While neither reform is yet in force, employers should be prepared for them to take effect over the coming year.

Belgium | Van Olmen & Wynant

Flexi-jobs excluded in certain sectors As from July 1, 2026, in principle, flexi-job agreements are possible in all sectors, as the old system with a limited list of allowed sectors was abandoned (Act of 28 June 2026). At the same time, the legislator authorised the Government to exclude certain sectors, in whole or in part, from the scope of the flexi-job scheme by Royal Decree in both the private and public sectors. The Government can also do this at the request of the competent joint committee (JC) of a sector. In addition, certain activities remain excluded by law, including sex work and artistic, artistic-technical and artistic support functions.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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