Illinois Expands Workplace Protections For Menopause-related Conditions

Illinois has enacted the Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act (HB5284), which amends the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) to expand workplace protections for employees experiencing menopause-related conditions. The changes, which take effect on January 1, 2027, extend the IHRA’s existing pregnancy-related protections to cover menopause-related conditions, creating new obligations for Illinois employers.

The amendments expand the IHRA’s definition of “pregnancy” to include menopause-related conditions, such as perimenopause, menopause, and associated medical or symptomatic conditions. Employers will be prohibited from discriminating against employees based on these conditions in the same way the IHRA currently prohibits discrimination related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.

The legislation also introduces new accommodation requirements. Illinois employers will be required to provide reasonable accommodations for menopause-related conditions, applying a framework similar to the state’s existing pregnancy accommodation requirements. The IHRA’s existing examples of reasonable accommodations include additional rest breaks, seating, light-duty assignments, job restructuring, modified work schedules, reassignment to vacant positions, and leave. The amendments add flexible scheduling, modified work hours, and temperature- or climate-adjusted workspaces to this list.

Further, the law updates employer notice obligations. Employers’ workplace notices outlining employee rights under the IHRA must include information about the right to reasonable accommodations for menopause-related conditions. Employee handbooks must include information about these rights. Employers may also wish to update related accommodation policies to reflect the expanded protections.

Before the changes take effect on January 1, 2027, Illinois employers may consider reviewing their anti-discrimination, reasonable accommodation, and leave policies; updating employee handbooks and workplace postings; and training human resources professionals and managers to respond to accommodation requests involving menopause-related conditions.