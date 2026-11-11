Eleventh Circuit Rejects Precedent Restricting ERISA Lawsuits

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, sitting en banc, ruled that a proposed class action lawsuit over a seafood company's employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which the lower court dismissed, should proceed. The court also remanded the appeal to a three-judge panel for further proceedings.

In its decision, the appellate court overturned Mason v. Continental Group Inc. This 1985 precedent created administrative exhaustion requirements that restricted lawsuits over claims governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Under the administrative exhaustion rule, individuals must use available in-house dispute resolution avenues before filing suit.

In Bolton et al. v. Inland Fresh Seafood Corp. of America Inc. et al., Case Number 24-10084, former workers at the Georgia-based company filed a class action encompassing participants in the Inland Fresh ESOP.

In its opinion, the appellate court noted that the administrative exhaustion rule was a judicially-created policy that “has not withstood the test of time.” The court also pointed to decisions by the Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Ninth, Tenth, and D.C. Circuits that found administrative exhaustion of ERISA claims was not required. The Seventh Circuit has also ruled that administrative exhaustion before filing ERISA claims is a matter of judicial discretion.

The Sixth Circuit also based its decision in part on the fact that Congress has not amended ERISA in response to the split among the circuit courts on this issue. Because most circuit courts have rejected the administrative exhaustion rule, the court stated that Congress was unlikely to amend ERISA because only two minority circuits had adopted it.

Additionally, the appellate court found that the plan required no administrative exhaustion of ERISA claims, despite the three-judge panel and a lower court to the contrary. More specifically, the plan states in several instances that individuals need not file a formal claim to receive benefits under the plan.

The court’s decision was not unexpected. During oral argument in June, several judges appeared to support overturning the administrative exhaustion rule.