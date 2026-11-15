EEOC Telework Claim Survives Dismissal In ADA Suit

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia adopted a magistrate judge’s recommendation that Osmose Utilities Services was entitled to summary judgment on some of a former worker’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) claims, including discrimination and retaliation claims. However, the judge also adopted the magistrate judge’s recommendation to deny summary judgment to Osmose on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) claim of disability discrimination due to the employer’s failure to allow telework as a reasonable accommodation. The case is EEOC v. Osmose Utilities Services Inc., Case Number 1:24-cv-04140.

Decreshia Render began working for Osmose as a temporary worker in 2018 and was later hired as a full-time locator. In that position, she coordinated and tracked requests to locate and mark underground utilities between field staff and state monitors.

In mid-2019, Render had a stroke and hit her head while working, which led to her taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). When Render returned to work in September 2019 with medical clearance, she asked Osmose for a reasonable accommodation to telework. After Osmose denied her request, she also asked to work remotely two or three days per week for physical therapy appointments, in part because she could not drive.

Osmose also denied that request, although it told Render that she could take leave for medical appointments. Nonetheless, when Render took leave to attend her appointments. Osmose complained about her leaving work. As a result, Osmose terminated her.

The EEOC filed suit on Render’s behalf in 2024. In December 2025, Osmose filed its motion for summary judgment, arguing that it lawfully terminated Render for subpar performance and poor attendance. It also cited a plan to outsource her work in the future. The EEOC filed a competing motion for summary judgment.

The judge granted Osmose’s motion in part and denied it in part, preserving Render’s claim concerning denial of a reasonable accommodation. However, the judge also adopted the magistrate judge’s recommendation to deny judgment to both sides as to whether Render had a qualified disability under the ADA. Although the judge noted that permanent vision loss after a stroke could be a disability covered by the ADA, EEOC presented no evidence proving that Render’s vision loss was permanent. The judge cited medical records suggesting her vision continued to improve after she returned to work.

Both parties filed objections to the magistrate judge’s recommendation on this issue, but the judge ultimately rejected those objections. The EEOC argued that Render’s first telework requests should have triggered the ADA, since Render clearly had an ADA-covered disability. In contrast, Osmose argued that Render made a second telework request and that, even if she had, it wasn’t actionable.