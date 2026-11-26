On November 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) proposed a new class exemption called QPAM Re-eligibility Options After Disqualification (“QROAD”). QROAD would allow a qualified professional asset manager (“QPAM”) to continue engaging in certain transactions after it or an affiliate has been convicted of a crime or entered into a non-prosecution or deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice or a foreign equivalent. While QROAD offers welcome relief from the costly and uncertain individual exemption process, the regulated community may wish to address some of its terms and conditions with DOL through the notice and comment process.

Background

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (“ERISA”), and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), prohibit ERISA plans or IRAs from engaging in a wide range of transactions without compliance with an exemption. Prohibited Transaction Exemption 84-14 (the “QPAM Exemption”) permits a manager to engage in transactions that would otherwise be prohibited if the exemption’s conditions are met.

Section I(g) of the QPAM Exemption bars a manager from relying on the exemption for 10 years following a conviction of certain crimes, or other “prohibited misconduct,” by the QPAM, an affiliate, or a 5% or more owner. Triggering conduct includes convictions of specified US and non-US crimes, and entry into domestic deferred and non-prosecution agreements (DPAs and NPAs) and their foreign equivalents. A disqualified QPAM that wishes to continue relying on the exemption must apply to DOL for an individual exemption.

Obtaining an individual exemption after disqualification was once fairly routine, but beginning around 2014 the conditions expanded amid heightened scrutiny of the financial services industry, and the process became more costly and time-consuming. The public comment period, the potential for a public hearing, and recent exemptions covering only part of the 10-year disqualification period (requiring managers to reapply after a few years) added to uncertainty for the retirement plan clients of the affected managers.

QROAD is DOL’s response to these concerns. While members of the financial services community were hoping that DOL would eliminate foreign convictions or Section I(g) altogether, the proposed exemption is a thoughtful attempt to create a path forward that would last through subsequent political administrations, consistent with the approach the DOL has taken in its recent rulemaking on Loyalty and the Exclusive Purpose Rule in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights.

The QROAD Proposal

Section I: Structure and Key Definitions

QROAD sorts QPAMs that have lost the ability to rely on the QPAM Exemption into two tracks, depending on whether the QPAM controls, or is controlled by, the entity that was convicted or engaged in prohibited misconduct (the “Misconduct Entity”). Each QPAM that relies on QROAD (a “Reliance QPAM”) is generally only responsible for its own compliance, so one QPAM’s misstep will not cost another QPAM in the group its relief.

QROAD is not available, and an individual exemption remains necessary, where the misconduct involved ERISA plan or IRA assets, any QPAM in the corporate group used plan assets in a manner it knew or should have known would further the misconduct (which bars every QPAM in the group), the Misconduct Entity is itself a QPAM with a US conviction, or the number of US convictions exceeds the limits described below.

Section II: Relief if the QPAM Does Not Control, and Is Not Controlled By, the Misconduct Entity

Section II covers disqualification due to a single US conviction, any number of foreign convictions, or any number of instances of prohibited misconduct, in each case by a non-QPAM Misconduct Entity that at no time controls or is controlled by the Reliance QPAM. In practice, this is the track for cases in which a sister company—often a foreign affiliate—is convicted of a crime or enters into an NPA or DPA and no plan assets are involved. Relief is subject to the following conditions, among others (although a QPAM in which the Misconduct Entity owns at least a 5% interest, but which it does not control, need only satisfy the first four):

Eligibility: As of the date the QPAM relies on QROAD, no officer, director, agent, or employee of the QPAM knew of, had reason to know of, participated in, or was compensated in connection with, the misconduct.

As of the date the QPAM relies on QROAD, no officer, director, agent, or employee of the QPAM knew of, had reason to know of, participated in, or was compensated in connection with, the misconduct. Family-wide conduct test: No QPAM in the corporate group may have used plan or IRA assets in a manner it knew or should have known would further, or allow it to profit from, the misconduct.

No QPAM in the corporate group may have used plan or IRA assets in a manner it knew or should have known would further, or allow it to profit from, the misconduct. Independence: The QPAM must manage assets independently of the Misconduct Entity, which may not act as a fiduciary to ERISA plan or IRA assets other than its own employee plans.

The QPAM must manage assets independently of the Misconduct Entity, which may not act as a fiduciary to ERISA plan or IRA assets other than its own employee plans. No plan assets: The underlying conduct may not have involved assets of any ERISA plan, IRA, or other plan subject to Code Section 4975.

The underlying conduct may not have involved assets of any ERISA plan, IRA, or other plan subject to Code Section 4975. Policies and independent fiduciary report: The QPAM must adopt written policies to prevent future misconduct, which an independent fiduciary (“IF”) must assess in a report. Both must be published on the QPAM’s website. The report must be accompanied by a certification from the QPAM’s head of compliance that he or she has diligently investigated the misconduct, shared all material information with the IF, and confirmed that the IF’s report is accurate and complete.

The QPAM must adopt written policies to prevent future misconduct, which an independent fiduciary (“IF”) must assess in a report. Both must be published on the QPAM’s website. The report must be accompanied by a certification from the QPAM’s head of compliance that he or she has diligently investigated the misconduct, shared all material information with the IF, and confirmed that the IF’s report is accurate and complete. Notice: Within 90 days after relying on QROAD, the QPAM must send DOL and every plan client, including IRA owners, a one-time notice that includes a detailed description of the misconduct, a certification from the QPAM’s head of compliance and general counsel that the IF’s report is accurate and that the QPAM satisfies QROAD’s eligibility and policy requirements, a copy of the exemption, and instructions for accessing the IF report and policies on the QPAM’s website.

Section II Takeaways

Given that Section II addresses situations involving an asset manager that had no role in its affiliate’s misconduct, certain conditions are potential areas for comment. For example, the IF report and head of compliance certification are new requirements and have not been a condition of individual exemptions. The notice and website posting requirements can also create reputational harm for a QPAM, which had no knowledge, control, or responsibility with respect to the conduct at issue. The proposal does permit the QPAM to redact privileged or confidential business information from the IF report before posting it, but there is no limitation on public disclosure of the affiliate’s misconduct itself, which the notice must describe in detail.

The certification requirement is likely to be challenging because the QPAM’s head of compliance may have no familiarity with the misconduct and no role at, or responsibility for, the Misconduct Entity, yet must personally certify to having diligently investigated it.

Section III: Relief Where the QPAM Controls, or Is Controlled By, the Misconduct Entity, or Where There Are Multiple Convictions

Section III includes additional conditions that reflect DOL’s view that closer oversight is warranted where disqualification is due to (i) a single US conviction of a non-QPAM Misconduct Entity that controls, or is controlled by, the Reliance QPAM, (ii) up to two US convictions in total by non-QPAM Misconduct Entities, no more than one of which involves such a control relationship, or (iii) any number of foreign convictions or instances of prohibited misconduct (such as NPAs and DPAs) by a Misconduct Entity with such a control relationship—including, unlike Section II, a Misconduct Entity that is itself a QPAM. In addition to all of the Section II conditions, Section III requires:

Biennial audits: An independent auditor must test the QPAM’s operational compliance every other year, with the first audit period potentially starting even before the QPAM relies on QROAD. A senior official at the QPAM must also certify each audit report. All audit reports must be filed with DOL and made available to the public on request.

An independent auditor must test the QPAM’s operational compliance every other year, with the first audit period potentially starting even before the QPAM relies on QROAD. A senior official at the QPAM must also certify each audit report. All audit reports must be filed with DOL and made available to the public on request. Contractual warranties and indemnity: The QPAM must agree and warrant to its ERISA plan and IRA clients that it will comply with ERISA. It must also indemnify clients for actual losses (including unwinding, transition, and excise tax costs) resulting directly from a QROAD violation, a loss of QPAM relief, or prohibited transactions or fiduciary breaches connected to the misconduct.

The QPAM must agree and warrant to its ERISA plan and IRA clients that it will comply with ERISA. It must also indemnify clients for actual losses (including unwinding, transition, and excise tax costs) resulting directly from a QROAD violation, a loss of QPAM relief, or prohibited transactions or fiduciary breaches connected to the misconduct. Client protections and notice: The QPAM must also maintain written processes for identifying, quantifying, and recovering losses, permit clients to withdraw without penalty (subject to narrow exceptions), and avoid exculpatory provisions. Existing clients must receive notice of these obligations, with a copy of the loss processes, within 60 days after the QPAM begins relying on QROAD, and clients engaged within that 60-day window must receive notice within 60 days of their engagement. Management agreements entered into after that window must include these warranties.

The QPAM must also maintain written processes for identifying, quantifying, and recovering losses, permit clients to withdraw without penalty (subject to narrow exceptions), and avoid exculpatory provisions. Existing clients must receive notice of these obligations, with a copy of the loss processes, within 60 days after the QPAM begins relying on QROAD, and clients engaged within that 60-day window must receive notice within 60 days of their engagement. Management agreements entered into after that window must include these warranties. Compliance officer: Within 60 days of relying on QROAD, the QPAM must designate a senior compliance officer to oversee its policies and training. The officer must review their adequacy and effectiveness each year and issue a certified written report.

Section III Takeaways

The Section III conditions are modeled on recent individual exemptions, and in some respects they go further. For example, the biennial audit requirement would mean up to five audits over the 10-year period, whereas the two most recent individual exemptions, granted in 2026, require audits once every five years. Section III also adds new requirements, such as the head of compliance certification and website posting of policies, to the audit, warranty, and compliance officer conditions.

At the same time, the Section III indemnity is narrower than indemnities imposed in recent individual exemptions, which cover losses from any fiduciary breach or prohibited transaction by the QPAM, and Section II omits the audit and annual compliance officer review conditions altogether. These changes reflect a meaningful effort by DOL to tailor conditions to the circumstances.

QROAD is unavailable for QPAMs with their own US conviction. This exclusion may have a particular impact on dual-registered broker-dealers and investment advisers, where a conviction arising from broker-dealer activity sits in the same legal entity as the asset management business. Commenters may wish to ask DOL to consider extending Section III relief to these firms so that eligibility turns on risk to retirement plans rather than legal structure.

Phase-Out and Recordkeeping

If a Reliance QPAM fails a condition, a one-year phase-out period begins when the QPAM knew, or reasonably should have known, of the failure, during which relief covers only plan clients with a management agreement in place on that date. During the phase-out, the QPAM must continue to satisfy the Section II or III conditions and manage plan assets prudently and loyally. It must also notify DOL and clients of the failure within 60 days, agree not to restrict withdrawals (subject to a narrow pooled-fund exception), and agree to indemnify clients for actual losses resulting directly from violations of law, breaches of contract, or claims arising from the misconduct. After the phase-out, the QPAM is ineligible for the rest of its original 10-year period unless it obtains an individual exemption.

A Reliance QPAM must also keep records demonstrating compliance for six years after each transaction for which it relies on QROAD, but a recordkeeping failure costs relief only for the affected transactions.

Conclusion

If finalized, QROAD will take effect 60 days after the final exemption is published in the Federal Register. QPAMs relying on current individual exemptions must continue to comply with their terms unless they satisfy QROAD. QROAD is a meaningful step toward a more predictable and pragmatic path for asset managers and their retirement plan clients, and DOL’s request for comment gives the regulated community an opportunity to help refine its conditions. Comments on the proposal are due January 19, 2027.