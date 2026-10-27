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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Third Circuit Abandons Bright-Line Stock-Price Test for Materiality

Jones Day
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The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned its longstanding Oran-Burlington rule, fundamentally changing how materiality is assessed in securities fraud cases. This landmark decision eliminates the bright-line test that used stock price movements as a definitive measure of whether alleged misstatements were material to investors.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Walter W. Davis
Walter W. Davis
Nina Yadava
Nina Yadava
Marjorie Duffy
Marjorie Duffy
Rebekah Byers Kcehowski
Rebekah Byers Kcehowski
Michael J. McConnell
Michael J. McConnell
Geoffrey Ritts
Geoffrey Ritts
Paul Rugani
Paul Rugani
Holly Shavelle
Holly Shavelle
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On September 30, 2026, the Third Circuit held that the lack of a persistent stock-price decline after a corrective disclosure does not conclusively negate materiality, abrogating its nearly 30-year-old "Oran–Burlington rule."

The court's In re Ocugen, Inc. Securities Litigation decision held that materiality must be assessed in light of the total mix of information, without bright-line rules. The Third Circuit reversed a dismissal on materiality grounds and remanded for the district court to perform a holistic materiality analysis—and assess the sufficiency of plaintiffs' scienter and loss causation allegations—in the first instance.

Investors had alleged that Ocugen and its CEO misrepresented the company's finances and internal accounting controls. On April 1, 2024, Ocugen announced it would restate 15 quarters of financial statements because of improper accounting for a collaboration agreement. While its stock fell 10.38% the next day, it rebounded to pre-disclosure levels two trading days later. The district court dismissed on materiality grounds, applying the Oran–Burlington rule to find that the lack of effect on Ocugen's stock price meant the alleged misstatements were immaterial as a matter of law.

The Third Circuit disagreed. Relying on the Supreme Court's decision in Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. v. Siracusano, the court held that materiality cannot be resolved by categorical rules and instead requires a fact-specific assessment of the "total mix" of available information. It explained, "[s]imple recourse to an issuer's later stock price as a proxy for materiality will not suffice." In reversing, the court abandoned a rule addressing materiality that had been in place for 30 years.

While the Third Circuit removed a bright-line materiality defense, it did not undermine the importance of stock-price movement in securities cases. The failure of a stock price to react to an alleged "corrective" disclosure remains part of the total mix of information that can rebut materiality and may separately be fatal to loss causation, as the Second Circuit emphasized earlier this year. The Third Circuit also declined the investors' invitation to replace one bright-line rule with another, holding that it would not adopt a rule that financial statement restatements are automatically material. Companies challenging securities complaints should still highlight in motions to dismiss, when they can, lack of stock-price movement as part of a holistic explanation for why fraud allegations fall short.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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