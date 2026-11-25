On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a 542-page release proposing significant amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements for U.S. publicly traded companies. According to the SEC, the proposal is designed to make the rules more principles-based and to reduce compliance burdens, while maintaining the disclosure of material information to investors. If adopted, it would be the most significant change to executive compensation disclosure since the overhaul of the disclosure rules in 2006, which, among other things, introduced the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) and modernized the Summary Compensation Table. The SEC’s proposing release and related fact sheet are available on the SEC’s website.

Key highlights of the proposal include:

Fewer Named Executive Officers (NEOs). The proposal would limit the NEO group to individuals who served as the principal executive officer (PEO) or principal financial officer (PFO) during the last completed fiscal year. For companies with no leadership changes in the fiscal year, this would cut the number of NEOs from five to two.

The proposal would limit the NEO group to individuals who served as the principal executive officer (PEO) or principal financial officer (PFO) during the last completed fiscal year. For companies with no leadership changes in the fiscal year, this would cut the number of NEOs from five to two. Three New Compensation Tables Replace Current Tables. The proposal would replace the current four primary executive compensation tables, including the Summary Compensation Table, in their entirety with three new tables: Granted Compensation Table, which shows salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses) and equity awards, typically at target value. Equity awards would continue to be reported at grant date fair value under FASB ASC Topic 718, but assuming the award’s target outcome is achieved; Earned Compensation Table, which treats stock awards as earned when they vest and options as earned when they are exercised; and Status of Equity Awards Table, which tracks each equity award from grant through vesting, exercise or expiration.

The proposal would replace the current four primary executive compensation tables, including the Summary Compensation Table, in their entirety with three new tables: Perquisite Relief. The proposal would raise the minimum aggregate reporting threshold for perquisites from $10,000 to $150,000 for each NEO. It also would permit companies to exclude de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code (for example, small, occasional benefits such as a holiday gift or occasional tickets to a sporting event) when determining whether the $150,000 threshold has been met, so those items would no longer need to be tracked. In addition, the proposal would give companies discretion to decide, as long as the determination is reasonable and made in good faith, whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties (in which case it is not a perquisite). The proposal would withdraw the list of examples in the SEC’s 2006 guidance of items that must be disclosed as perquisites, such as security at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel, personal use of company aircraft required by a company security policy, commuting expenses and professional services provided to executives. For example, a company that reasonably concludes in good faith that around-the-clock security for its CEO is integrally and directly related to the CEO’s duties would no longer report that security as a perquisite.

The proposal would raise the minimum aggregate reporting threshold for perquisites from $10,000 to $150,000 for each NEO. It also would permit companies to exclude de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code (for example, small, occasional benefits such as a holiday gift or occasional tickets to a sporting event) when determining whether the $150,000 threshold has been met, so those items would no longer need to be tracked. In addition, the proposal would give companies discretion to decide, as long as the determination is reasonable and made in good faith, whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties (in which case it is not a perquisite). The proposal would withdraw the list of examples in the SEC’s 2006 guidance of items that must be disclosed as perquisites, such as security at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel, personal use of company aircraft required by a company security policy, commuting expenses and professional services provided to executives. For example, a company that reasonably concludes in good faith that around-the-clock security for its CEO is integrally and directly related to the CEO’s duties would no longer report that security as a perquisite. A More Principles-Based CD&A. The proposal would require the CD&A to address only three topics: (1) the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy; (2) the material elements of compensation and how those amounts are determined; and (3) if applicable, how the company considered the most recent say-on-pay vote. The current list of twelve example topics would be eliminated.

The proposal would require the CD&A to address only three topics: (1) the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy; (2) the material elements of compensation and how those amounts are determined; and (3) if applicable, how the company considered the most recent say-on-pay vote. The current list of twelve example topics would be eliminated. Simplified Dodd-Frank and Other Disclosures. For pay-versus-performance disclosure, the proposal would replace “Compensation Actually Paid” with the Earned Compensation Table total and would limit the disclosure to cumulative total shareholder return, three years of data and the PEO and PFO. For pay ratio, the median employee would be identified from U.S. full-time employees only and redetermined every five years rather than every three. The proposal also would reduce clawback disclosure and remove the check boxes for accounting errors and related clawback analyses on the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F. The proposal also would eliminate disclosure of compensation risk policies and equity grants made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information and would revise the disclosure requirements concerning termination and change-in-control payments and golden parachutes. Finally, the proposal would streamline director compensation disclosure.

If the SEC’s May 2026 proposal to simplify public filer classifications and expand eligibility for scaled disclosure is also adopted, companies newly qualifying as non-accelerated filers under the revised framework would receive broader accommodations, including being exempt from CD&A, pay ratio and pay-versus-performance disclosure requirements.

The proposal is not final and follows the announcement this week of two new nominees to serve as SEC commissioners, which could impact the final rules. Until a final rule is adopted, companies should continue to prepare their executive compensation disclosures in accordance with the current rules. We will publish a more detailed analysis of the proposal and its practical implications for public companies, compensation committees and executives.

SEC Proposes Sweeping Overhaul Of Executive Compensation Disclosure Rules