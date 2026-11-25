In September 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) proposed rescinding Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which governs the processes under which a shareholder may include a proposal in a public company’s proxy materials (read our Legal Update). On November 9, 2026, the Council of the Corporation Law Section of the Delaware State Bar Association (the “Council”) released a white paper and discussion draft (the “White Paper”) proposing a new Section 214 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the “DGCL”) that would govern shareholder proposals if Rule 14a-8 is rescinded, as proposed. The proposal would allow shareholders of only the largest Delaware companies to put a small, capped number of non-binding (or “precatory”) proposals to a vote each year.

Why Does This Matter Now?

Shareholders of U.S. domestic reporting companies currently use Rule 14a-8 to submit precatory proposals, which are non-binding requests asking a company to take a specific action or to publish a report or disclosure on a particular topic. If Rule 14a-8 is, indeed, rescinded, the Council believes that there would be a gap in corporate governance that state law must fill.

Delaware law does not state clearly whether shareholders have a state-law right to bring precatory proposals, or whether a company’s charter or bylaws can restrict them, and the DGCL gives shareholders no ability to require a company to include a proposal in its proxy materials. Timing is also tight. Companies begin preparing for the 2028 proxy season soon after the Delaware General Assembly’s session ends on June 30, 2027.

The Core Idea: A Capped “Basket” of Proposals

Under the White Paper, only a limited number of precatory proposals would be submitted to a vote at each annual meeting, depending on a company’s market capitalization, measured as of the tenth day before the notice record date for the prior year’s annual meeting:

Number of Proposals Market Cap Up to three proposals $100 billion or more Up to two proposals $50 billion up to $100 billion One proposal $30 billion up to $50 billion No proposals Below $30 billion, or unlisted

If more proposals qualify than there are slots, the slots go to the proposals backed by the proponents and co-filers who own the most voting stock, with ties broken by random selection. In effect, shareholders decide among themselves which proposals go forward. The cap would replace the subjective filters in Rule 14a-8, such as the “ordinary business” exclusion. The Council does not want Delaware to recreate the SEC’s judgment-based tests, noting that a new body of subjective claims “entirely foreign to current Delaware law” would be unfair to both sides and would burden Delaware courts.

Who Can Submit a Proposal?

A proponent must hold at least $250,000 of voting stock on its own, or at least $1 million together with up to nine co-filers, and the shares must have been held continuously for 365 days as of the 30th day before the submission deadline. The proponent must also provide proof of ownership and undertake to hold the shares through the annual meeting. For comparison, the $250,000 figure is ten times the highest threshold under Rule 14a-8, which currently requires between $2,000 and $25,000 of voting stock, depending on the holding period.

Each person can act as a proponent or co-filer for only one proposal per meeting. Directors, officers and persons acting on their behalf cannot submit proposals, so insiders cannot “fill the basket.”

Process and Grounds for Exclusion

Key procedural features of the White Paper are summarized below.

Deadline At least 180 days before the anniversary of the prior year’s annual meeting. Word limit 500 words, including any supporting statement. Exclusions Mostly objective (e.g., late submission or failed ownership test) A company may also exclude a personal grievance, a proposal questioning a director nominee’s character, one no rational person would consider relevant, or one from a proponent whose prior proposal drew under 15% support at either of the last two eligible meetings. There is no ordinary business exclusion. Cure period Only paperwork and word-limit defects can be fixed, with 14 days for the company to flag and 14 days for the proponent to cure. Notice The company must tell all proponents within 60 days which proposals will be included. Challenges Only the proponent may challenge the company’s application of the statute to a proposal; an action can be brought in the Court of Chancery within 30 days of the company’s notice; the company bears the burden of proof of which proposals will be submitted for a stockholder vote. Proxy materials Selected proposals will be included in the company’s proxy materials, with any company response. The company and its directors and officers are not liable under Delaware law for proponents’ statements.

Options for Companies

Newly listed companies would be entitled to a five-year grace period, unless their charter provides that shareholder proposals must be included beginning on an earlier date. After that period, a company can opt out entirely, so that no shareholder proposals may be submitted, but only if approved by a shareholder vote at a meeting at which each class and series of voting stock votes separately.

Apart from opting out, a company’s charter and bylaws cannot make the rules stricter. The Council chose fixed rules deliberately, to avoid the cost, uncertainty and litigation that private ordering could produce. The board can, however, still decide on a case-by-case basis to put any proposal to a vote.

What Doesn’t Change?

Binding shareholder actions are unaffected: shareholders can still elect and remove directors and adopt and amend bylaws, subject to the company’s advance notice bylaws. However, companies would not have to include binding proposals in their own proxy materials unless federal law requires it. Proposals outside the basket cannot be put to a vote at all, even if the shareholder is willing to pay for its own proxy solicitation, which effectively eliminates a “zero-slate” campaign consisting only of precatory proposals.

The Policy Debate

Critics of Rule 14a-8 argue that proposals consume significant management time and energy, and can create significant financial cost as well as distract managements’ attention for the company’s business and operations. In addition, most come from shareholders with tiny stakes, and that many social proposals are only loosely linked to company value. Supporters point out that reforms such as majority voting for directors and independent board chairs started as precatory proposals. The Council is concerned that removing proposals altogether could push activists toward more drastic tactics, such as proxy contests or “withhold” vote campaigns against directors. Overall, the Council stated that, if the provisions outlined in the White Paper are adopted, it expects some proposals that might have been excluded under Rule 14a-8 would be submitted to a vote, but that there will be many fewer proposals in total.

Not all commentators agree with the Council’s approach. Professor Stephen Bainbridge has observed that one of the SEC’s stated reasons for rescinding Rule 14a-8 was that the federal rule had stunted the development of state law and private ordering, yet Delaware’s answer is a mandatory state-law shareholder proposal rule that neither the board nor a company’s charter may modify, short of a full opt-out. In his view, the proposal turns a privilege Delaware law has never recognized into a statutory entitlement, departing from the board-centric, director-primacy model on which Delaware corporate law is built. He called it “Rule 14a-8 with a Delaware accent.”

What Happens Next?

Comments on the White Paper are open for 60 days from November 9, 2026. Following the comment period, the Council plans to prepare a revised draft which, if approved by the Corporation Law Section and the Delaware State Bar Association’s Executive Committee, will be submitted to the Delaware General Assembly during its 2027 session. Any amendments would only take effect if and when the SEC’s rescission of Rule 14a-8 becomes effective, so Rule 14a-8 will continue to control the shareholder proposal exclusion process during the 2027 proxy season. Even if the proposal is adopted, it would apply only to Delaware corporations. It remains to be seen whether other states will follow suit, or go in an entirely different direction—or do nothing at all.

Read the White Paper for additional details on the Council’s proposal.