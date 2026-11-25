On November 13, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC” or the “Commission”) proposed amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements in Item 402 of Regulation S-K. The proposed amendments are intended to refocus and simplify compensation disclosure on material information and reduce compliance burdens for public companies.

Executive Summary The SEC has proposed to make its compensation disclosure rules more principles-based and materiality-driven. Key changes would include: Reducing the named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO);

Consolidating the Summary Compensation Table and other primary tables with three new tables, including accompanying narratives;

Raising the perquisite reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 and introducing a new de minimis exclusion;

Streamlining the Compensation Discussion & Analysis (CD&A) to three material topics; and

Simplifying pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, and clawback disclosures. Comments on the proposed changes will be open for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Named Executive Officers

NEOs would be limited to individuals who served as the PEO or PFO during the previous fiscal year, reducing the number of NEOs from the usual five individuals to two for most registrants.

New Tabular Disclosure Framework

Three new tables, with accompanying narratives, would replace the current tabular requirements, including the Summary Compensation Table, in their entirety:

Granted Compensation Table: Captures the primary elements of and opportunities for compensation, including salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses), and equity awards granted in the fiscal year, typically at target value. Consistent with existing summary compensation rules, the table would generally cover the last three fiscal years of the registrant (or two years for smaller reporting companies).

Captures the primary elements of and opportunities for compensation, including salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses), and equity awards granted in the fiscal year, typically at target value. Consistent with existing summary compensation rules, the table would generally cover the last three fiscal years of the registrant (or two years for smaller reporting companies). Earned Compensation Table: Summarizes all material compensation earned, including salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses), retirement contributions, perquisites, and equity awards (stock awards would be deemed “earned” upon vesting; options upon exercise). The new table would cover the same periods as the Granted Compensation Table.

Summarizes all material compensation earned, including salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses), retirement contributions, perquisites, and equity awards (stock awards would be deemed “earned” upon vesting; options upon exercise). The new table would cover the same periods as the Granted Compensation Table. Status of Equity Awards Table: Includes an award-by-award tracker following each equity award from grant until it is earned or fully expires in order to bridge the gap between the Granted Compensation Table and the Earned Compensation Table.

Perquisites

Higher Threshold: The minimum aggregate reporting threshold would rise from $10,000 to $150,000 per NEO.

The minimum aggregate reporting threshold would rise from $10,000 to $150,000 per NEO. New De Minimis Exclusion: Individual perquisites that qualify as de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code would not need to be tracked or calculated for purposes of determining if the reporting threshold has been met.

Individual perquisites that qualify as de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code would not need to be tracked or calculated for purposes of determining if the reporting threshold has been met. Revised Guidance: Registrants would now be able to determine whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties, provided that this determination is reasonable and made in good faith. The existing examples requiring disclosure (such as security at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel) would be removed.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

The current list of 15 example topics would be eliminated under the proposed rule. The CD&A would need to address only (1) the compensation program’s objectives in relation to corporate strategy; (2) the material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined; and (3) whether and how the results of the most recent say-on-pay vote were considered and implemented, if applicable.

Dodd-Frank Disclosures

Pay-Versus-Performance: “Compensation Actually Paid” would be replaced with total compensation derived from the Earned Compensation Table, while required performance measures would be limited to total shareholder return. Additionally, disclosure would cover three years rather than five and apply only to the PEO and PFO.

“Compensation Actually Paid” would be replaced with total compensation derived from the Earned Compensation Table, while required performance measures would be limited to total shareholder return. Additionally, disclosure would cover three years rather than five and apply only to the PEO and PFO. Pay Ratio: The “median employee” would be based on an employee population limited to U.S. full-time employees (thereby excluding seasonal/temporary employees) and would be identified every five years instead of every three years. The Granted Compensation Table methodology would be used to determine the annual total compensation of the PEO and median employee.

The “median employee” would be based on an employee population limited to U.S. full-time employees (thereby excluding seasonal/temporary employees) and would be identified every five years instead of every three years. The Granted Compensation Table methodology would be used to determine the annual total compensation of the PEO and median employee. Clawbacks: Certain disclosures regarding application of the recovery policy would be reduced, and both error-correction check boxes on the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F would be removed. Otherwise, the foundational clawback mechanics would remain unaffected.

Other Executive Disclosure Amendments

The proposed rule would also:

Replace quantitative termination and change-in-control payment disclosure with qualitative disclosure of material terms;

Streamline golden parachute tabular presentation and allow more narrative flexibility;

Give registrants using long-form S-1 registration statements up to 120 days after fiscal year-end to provide compensation disclosure, now matching the window given to short-form S-3 filers; and

Eliminate disclosure of risk-management-related compensation policies and equity grants executed close in time to the release of material nonpublic information.

Director Compensation

Director compensation disclosure would become more principles-based generally by eliminating specific prescriptive presentation requirements or elements that may not reflect typical director compensation programs. However, qualitative and quantitative disclosure of the material aspects of director compensation programs and compensation amounts earned by each member of the board of directors will continue to be required.

Practical Implications for Public Companies

Proxy Preparation: Companies should assess how the new three-table framework would map to existing data collection, equity plan administration, and award-tracking systems, which may require the implementation of new processes for reporting purposes.

Companies should assess how the new three-table framework would map to existing data collection, equity plan administration, and award-tracking systems, which may require the implementation of new processes for reporting purposes. Reduced NEO Population: Disclosure for officers other than the PEO and PFO would fall away for most companies, which may impact investor engagement and how companies communicate broader leadership pay.

Disclosure for officers other than the PEO and PFO would fall away for most companies, which may impact investor engagement and how companies communicate broader leadership pay. Perquisites and Security: The higher threshold and revised guidance would ease tracking obligations, but companies should begin to document reasonable, good-faith determinations of key items being “integrally and directly related” to the performance of executive duties, where applicable.

The higher threshold and revised guidance would ease tracking obligations, but companies should begin to document reasonable, good-faith determinations of key items being “integrally and directly related” to the performance of executive duties, where applicable. Market and Legislative Reaction: Institutional investors and proxy advisors may view the reduced disclosure differently, and companies should anticipate questions in say-on-pay engagement and impact. In addition, following the 2026 midterm elections, scrutiny of these proposed changes by members of Congress and its leadership delegations may ensue.

The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register. The Commission may adopt, modify, or decline to adopt the proposals. The SEC has proposed that the amendments would become effective on the next January 1 after the adopting release is published, and registrants would be required to apply the proposed amendments, if adopted, for their first full fiscal year ending on or after that effective date. Until any final rule is effective, current Item 402 requirements continue to apply.