On Nov. 10, 2026, the SEC reported its enforcement results for Fiscal Year 2026, and the numbers reflect a dramatic decline in enforcement activity. The Commission filed 348 enforcement actions, 235 of them standalone actions, down from 456 and 303, respectively, in Fiscal Year 2025. Of the 235 standalone actions, roughly 45 were brought against entities charged in coordinated sweeps for allegedly filing false Forms ADV, leaving the number of true standalone actions below 200. Monetary relief fell even more sharply: The SEC obtained orders for USD1.10B, compared with USD2.7B (adjusted) the prior year, a decrease of roughly 59%. That total consisted of only USD343M in civil penalties and USD752M in disgorgement and prejudgment interest. The SEC and its Director of Enforcement have framed the decline as a retooling of the enforcement program rather than a retreat, and they signaled that more activity may be coming.

Public companies and their executives, investment advisers, private equity and private credit fund managers, broker-dealers, and other market participants should take note of the SEC’s (1) focus on individual accountability; (2) continued emphasis on prompt self-reporting and remediation; and (3) ongoing initiatives focused on early detection.

Key themes

Although the Fiscal Year 2026 numbers are at historic lows, the SEC emphasized that its enforcement program is being rebuilt around three themes that signal where future activity is likely to be concentrated:

1. Focus on individual accountability.

Holding individuals accountable is “one of the Commission’s most effective deterrents.”

Two-thirds of standalone actions charged at least one individual. Those charged included founders and CEOs in Ponzi and offering fraud cases, senior executives in financial reporting cases, and gatekeepers such as accountants, auditors, and adviser personnel whose misconduct harmed investors: charges against the former CEO, CFO, and Senior Director of Finance of a Texas-based subprime auto lender over an alleged scheme to double-pledge hundreds of millions of dollars of subprime auto loans a settled order against the former CEO and CFO of a biopharmaceutical company over misleading statements about FDA feedback on the company’s lead drug candidate a settled order against a former CFO of a financial holding company, who directed the company to file its Form 10-K before the auditors had given final approval charges against three former executives of an online marketplace for firearms and hunting products for their roles in an alleged accounting and disclosure fraud in the company’s SEC filings and financial statements.

Accounting and auditing gatekeepers are also under scrutiny: The SEC brought actions against an audit engagement partner for violations of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), against an audit firm for failure to perform an audit of financial statements in accordance with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditing standards, and against a certified public accountant who violated PCAOB auditor independence rules.



2. Cooperation and remediation.

The SEC said prompt self-reporting, swift remediation, and early engagement with staff can influence charging and penalty decisions.

A professional services firm, which the SEC found had made unregistered offers and sales of securities, paid no civil penalty because of its cooperation and prompt remediation. The SEC likewise imposed no civil penalties, citing extensive remedial steps, on the online marketplace for firearms and hunting products, for failing to disclose certain information and presenting materially misstated financial statements in its Forms 10-K and 8-K, and on an electronics manufacturing company and two of its senior executives, for books-and-records and internal controls violations tied to false inventory entries that improperly increased income. Notably, three former executives of the online marketplace were separately charged with fraud, a reminder that a company’s cooperation credit does not necessarily protect individuals.

An individual who traded ahead of an acquisition on information obtained from his spouse, then self-reported to the staff about a month after the announcement and cooperated in the investigation, paid a penalty equal to only half of his illicit profits.

Conversely, firms that failed to remediate known deficiencies paid heavily. A dually registered broker-dealer and investment adviser paid USD20M for allegedly failing to adequately monitor its customers’ foreign exchange wire transfers, and a fixed-income investment firm paid USD100M for allegedly failing to detect and prevent a fixed-income trading cherry-picking scheme.

3. Initiatives aimed at early detection of violations.

Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit (FRAU). This new unit combines the skills of lawyers with accountants to detect financial misconduct. The SEC says it is already identifying problems earlier in the reporting cycle and speeding up cases.

Office of Super Intelligence and Analytics. This newly launched office uses data‑driven techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to identify patterns of misconduct earlier, improve investigative efficiency, and detect emerging threats across markets.

Retail Fraud Working Group. The newly formed group uses data-driven strategies to generate investigative leads, and more than a dozen new investigations have already come out of its work.

Interagency Information Sharing. New memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the FDA, together with closer coordination with the PCAOB, widen the SEC’s view of possible misconduct through efficient information-sharing.

Whistleblowers. The SEC received approximately 26,000 tips in Fiscal Year 2026 and paid more than USD158M in awards to 65 individuals. It also sanctioned a footwear retailer under Rule 21F-17(a) for separation agreements that waived employees’ rights to whistleblower awards.

Investor Protection Guardrails. The SEC brought actions involving the Custody Rule, Regulation Best Interest, privacy and identity‑protection breaches, Suspicious Activity Report and Bank Secrecy Act obligations, and blue sheet compliance to reinforce these critical investor-protection guardrails and enable early detection of misconduct.

Comparison of Fiscal Year 2025 and 2026 actions filed/money ordered

Measure Fiscal Year 2025 Fiscal Year 2026 Change Total actions 456 348 Down about 23.7% Standalone actions 303 235 Down about 22.4% Ordered monetary relief USD17.9B (USD2.7B adjusted) USD1.10B Down about 93.9%

Note: The SEC itself called Fiscal Year 2025 “a unique period of transition for the enforcement division never experienced before in modern SEC history.” Press Release No. 2026-34, U.S. Sec. & Exch. Comm’n, SEC Announces Enforcement Results for Fiscal Year 2025 (Apr. 7, 2026), https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2026-34. The SEC attributed this influx of actions to an “unprecedented rush to bring a significant number of cases in advance of the presidential inauguration and the aggressive pursuit of novel legal theories under the prior Commission.” Id.

SEC commentary

Also on Nov. 10, 2026, Director of the Division of Enforcement David Woodcock delivered remarks at the 26th Annual A.A. Sommer Lecture at Fordham Law School. At the lecture, Director Woodcock provided additional context for the decline in case counts and reframed the changes around a “transition in personnel, priorities, and the allocation of investigative resources.” Arguing that “activity and effectiveness are not the same,” Woodcock emphasized that the decline in enforcement reflects a Division taking affirmative steps to strengthen and redesign its enforcement programs to prepare for a future enforcement program focused squarely on fraud.

Beyond the numbers, Woodcock focused his lecture on five building blocks:

Purpose. Woodcock reiterated that the priorities for this Commission are misconduct that harms investors or degrades market integrity, namely fraud, market manipulation, insider trading, financial reporting misconduct, and abuses of trust. Woodcock argued that this purpose is reflected in the new Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit, Retail Fraud Working Group, and reorganized Trial Unit, all of which are focused on detecting misconduct earlier, developing evidence more effectively, and bringing stronger cases to trial, while respecting the role of clear regulatory expectations and rulemaking.

Capability . Woodcock emphasized new leadership training programs launched by the Division for new and experienced supervisors to help move investigations forward in a timely manner and improve efficiency.

Modernization. The new Office of Super Intelligence and Analytics brings advanced analytics into investigations, focusing on pattern detection, large-scale document review, and financial tracing. These tools align with Woodcock’s emphasis on early detection and efficiency and offer a means for the Division to detect fraud earlier and address AI-enabled fraud schemes.

Coordination. Consistent with the emphasis on resource efficiency, transparency, and clear mission scope, the SEC is working to strengthen coordination with criminal authorities and other regulators, such as the CFTC, FDA, and PCAOB, as well as cross-border enforcement work.

Disciplined, fair execution. Woodcock pointed to the updated Enforcement Manual and a more robust Wells process, and said, “[M]eaningful self-reporting, cooperation, and remediation receive serious consideration, just as misconduct receives a serious response.”

Notably, Director Woodcock repeated the phrase “going forward” four times in the lecture, potentially framing Fiscal Year 2026 as a building year toward a Division of Enforcement with a clear mission scope focused on trial-ready cases against bad actors engaged in fraud or market manipulation. The emphasis on litigation readiness suggests that, while the Division may bring fewer cases, it does not necessarily follow that it will take a more conciliatory position in the cases it does bring.

The Fiscal Year 2026 results build on several changes in the Division’s revised Enforcement Manual, which we discussed in our March 3, 2026, article, “SEC Division of Enforcement Releases Revised Enforcement Manual.” These include an enhanced Wells process, simultaneous Commission consideration of settlement recommendations and related waiver requests, and a fuller explanation of how the Division evaluates cooperation. Looking ahead, the Division of Examinations’ Fiscal Year 2027 priorities, discussed in our article “SEC Fiscal Year 2027 Exam Priorities for Investment Advisers,” keep the core focus on advisers’ fiduciary duties, compliance program effectiveness, and protection of retail and older investors. They also add attention to economic conflicts of interest, such as fee rebates and cash management, and to “super intelligence,” the SEC’s term for advanced AI.

Key takeaways