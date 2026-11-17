Summary

On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed amendments (Release No. 33-11455) to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements of Item 402 of Regulation S-K. Continuing the SEC’s broader effort to simplify and rationalize disclosure obligations for registrants, the proposal is intended to make the rules more principles-based and the disclosures clearer, more concise, and less complex, and to reduce compliance burdens while maintaining disclosure of information that is material to investors.

Among other things, the proposal would limit named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO); replace the Summary Compensation Table and the other current tables with three new tables; raise the perquisite reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000; make the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) more principles-based by requiring three topics and removing the list of example topics; and simplify the Dodd-Frank Act pay-versus-performance, clawback, and pay ratio disclosures.

Key Proposed Changes

Principles-Based Objective: Item 402 would open with a stated objective: to provide investors with material information relevant to an assessment of the compensation of the registrant’s NEOs and directors. Many of the detailed instructions and footnote requirements in the current rules would be dropped. Registrants could present any information relevant to that objective in any format they consider appropriate, including supplemental tables, additional columns, footnotes, or narrative, but would be required to disclose any material information necessary to an understanding of the three new tables. The SEC believes this approach could reduce compliance costs and allow disclosure tailored to each registrant’s compensation practices that is easier for investors to read and understand.

Two NEOs: NEOs would be limited to individuals who served as PEO or PFO during the last completed fiscal year, reducing the typical NEO group from five or more individuals to two in most circumstances. Smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs), which currently report on at least three NEOs, would likewise report only on the PEO and the PFO. The SEC reasoned that detailed disclosure for other executive officers selected solely based on compensation level is less relevant to investors given the central roles of the PEO and the PFO, and noted commenter views that the current number of covered individuals adds complexity and burden without commensurate benefit. Registrants could voluntarily include additional executives in the Earned Compensation, Granted Compensation, and Status of Equity Awards Tables, so long as they provide complete disclosure in each table for each such executive. Voluntarily disclosed executives would not be considered NEOs, so they would not trigger CD&A, pay-versus-performance, or other NEO-based requirements (such as Item 5.02 of Form 8-K), although the requirement to disclose any material information necessary to an understanding of the tables would apply to them.

Three New Tables Replace the Summary Compensation Table: The primary tabular requirements would be replaced in their entirety by:

Granted Compensation Table – salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses), and equity awards granted in the year, typically at target value, communicating the compensation opportunity.

Earned Compensation Table – all material compensation earned in the year, including salary, non-equity awards, equity awards, retirement contributions, and perquisites. Stock awards would be deemed earned on vesting and options on exercise.

Status of Equity Awards Table – an award-by-award tracker bridging the other two tables, following each equity award from grant until it is earned or expires.





The Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated, with pension service costs instead reflected in the Earned Compensation Table. The Granted Compensation and Earned Compensation Tables would cover three years (two years for SRCs and EGCs). The SEC explained that the new structure is intended to better reflect the way many registrants view their compensation programs and to improve investors’ ability to track equity awards through their life cycle. For example, under the current Summary Compensation Table, an annual cash bonus and an equity award granted for the same year’s performance can be reported in different years; the proposal would permit registrants to report an equity award granted in the first fiscal quarter in the prior year’s Granted Compensation Table if it is for performance in that prior year. Large accelerated filers would be required to tag the three new tables in Inline XBRL.

Perquisites: The aggregate reporting threshold would rise from $10,000 to $150,000 per NEO, and any item that is a de minimis fringe benefit under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code could be excluded from tracking altogether. Perquisites would also no longer be required to be valued at aggregate incremental cost (although that method would remain permitted), allowing registrants to use values already determined for tax purposes. The SEC would also revise its interpretive guidance to give registrants discretion to determine, reasonably and in good faith, whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to the executive’s duties, and would rescind the current examples of items requiring disclosure, including security at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel. In effect, the proposal would leave it to companies to determine whether executive security costs should count as a perquisite. The SEC noted that the $10,000 threshold has not been updated since 2006 and that some commenters described the current guidance as unclear and, in the case of executive security, as discouraging companies from adequately protecting their executives. The SEC also observed that the changes may eliminate incentives to deviate from practices registrants would otherwise consider most appropriate, such as reluctance to provide security services that are integrally and directly related to the performance of an executive’s work duties only because of the implications for compensation disclosure.

Principles-Based CD&A: The list of example topics would be removed, and the CD&A would need to address only (1) the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy, (2) the material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined, and (3) if applicable, whether and how the most recent say-on-pay vote was considered.

Pay-Versus-Performance: Compensation Actually Paid (CAP) would be replaced by total compensation from the Earned Compensation Table, eliminating the complex CAP calculations. Required performance measures would be limited to the registrant’s cumulative total shareholder return (TSR), eliminating the net income, peer group TSR, and Company-Selected Measure disclosures, and the Tabular List would no longer be required (although registrants could voluntarily disclose additional company-selected financial performance measures). The lookback would shrink from five years to three, and only the PEO and the PFO would be covered. Inline XBRL tagging of this disclosure would also no longer be required. The SEC views Earned Compensation Table totals and registrant TSR as satisfying the Dodd-Frank Act mandate, and the three-year period as aligning pay-versus-performance with the rest of the executive compensation disclosure, while easing burdens that studies suggest have increased with rising PEO turnover.

Clawbacks: Certain disclosure about the application of the recovery policy would be reduced, including the requirement to explain why recovery was not required and the separate, executive-by-executive disclosure of amounts for which recovery would be impracticable (aggregate impracticable amounts would still be disclosed). Both clawback check boxes would be removed from the cover pages of Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F. The SEC noted that the Dodd-Frank Act does not require the check boxes or the related disclosure.

Pay Ratio: The median employee would be identified from U.S. full-time employees only (excluding seasonal and temporary employees) and reidentified every five years rather than every three. Annual total compensation would be determined using the Granted Compensation Table methodology.

Director Compensation: The prescribed Director Compensation Table would be eliminated. Registrants would instead describe the material aspects of their director compensation program (including separate quantification of cash and equity retainers) and disclose, for each director, compensation earned during the last completed fiscal year (including cash earned and the value realized on the vesting or exercise of equity awards), as well as the number and material terms of equity awards outstanding at fiscal year-end, in narrative, tabular, or combined format. Prescriptive pension, nonqualified deferred compensation, and “all other compensation” disclosure would be replaced with a materiality-based catchall.

Other Changes: The proposal would also:

Replace prescriptive quantitative disclosure of potential payments upon termination or a change in control with qualitative disclosure of the material terms of those arrangements, applicable to all registrants (including SRCs and EGCs).

Streamline golden parachute tables and narrative disclosure and apply a materiality standard, which the SEC said would address prescriptive requirements that have produced potentially immaterial information.

Permit registrants filing long-form registration statements (Forms S-1, S-4, S-11, 10, and N-2) to omit Item 402 disclosure for the last completed fiscal year until the earlier of the date it is otherwise filed under Section 13(a), 14, or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (for example, in the proxy statement or Form 10-K) or 120 days after fiscal year-end, matching the period currently available for short-form registration statements such as Form S-3 (a pre-effective amendment would be required if the 120-day period ends before effectiveness), and eliminate Item 5.02(f) of Form 8-K.

Eliminate Item 402(s) risk-management disclosure and Item 402(x) disclosure about option grants close in time to the release of material nonpublic information, the latter of which the SEC said has produced boilerplate and duplicative disclosure. Material compensation-related risks would generally still be disclosed under other requirements, and material facts about “spring-loaded” or “bullet-dodged” option grants would still need to be disclosed to the extent necessary to an understanding of the tables.





SRCs and EGCs: The SEC is not proposing new SRC- or EGC-specific accommodations but would consolidate SRC and EGC scaled disclosure into single paragraphs of Item 402. SRCs and EGCs would provide all three new tables (with two years of data in the Earned Compensation and Granted Compensation Tables) and would remain exempt from CD&A and pay ratio, and EGCs would remain exempt from pay-versus-performance and golden parachute disclosure. Under this proposal alone, SRCs would continue to provide scaled pay-versus-performance and golden parachute disclosure. If the SEC’s May 19, 2026, filer status proposal, which we discussed in our prior client alert Shelf Improvement: SEC Proposes Sweeping Changes to Ease Public Company Reporting and Capital Raising, is adopted, the SRC and EGC accommodations would extend to all non-accelerated filers (NAFs), which the SEC estimates would include about 81 percent of registrants.

Practical Considerations

While the proposed rules remain subject to comment and may change, companies and their compensation committees should keep the following in mind:

Proxy Preparation: Companies should begin mapping current Summary Compensation Table data to the Granted Compensation, Earned Compensation, and Status of Equity Awards Tables. Because the Earned Compensation Table counts equity on vesting or exercise, companies should confirm their systems can capture realized values award by award. The proposal does not include transition relief for the multiyear tables, although the SEC has asked whether a phase-in is needed (for example, reporting only the last completed fiscal year in the initial filing), so companies should consider whether they can recast prior-year data in the new format. Once the final rules become effective, companies could elect to comply before the mandatory date, provided they comply with each amended item in its entirety. Until then, companies preparing proxy statements should continue to follow the current rules but may wish to consider how this year’s disclosure, data collection, and presentation choices would map to the new tables and whether early adoption would be advantageous once available.

Perquisites and Security Programs: The higher threshold and revised guidance could significantly reduce perquisite tracking. Companies should nonetheless document good faith determinations of whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to an executive’s duties, particularly for executive security programs. Companies may also wish to revisit perquisite valuation methodologies to align them with values used for tax purposes.

Executive Officers Beyond the PEO and the PFO: Other executive officers would drop out of the tables. Companies may voluntarily include additional executives in the three new tables without those executives becoming NEOs for CD&A, pay-versus-performance, or Form 8-K Item 5.02 purposes, and should consider whether investor relations or proxy advisor expectations warrant doing so.

CD&A and Say-on-Pay: A shorter CD&A gives companies more latitude, but say-on-pay remains a principal driver of disclosure for companies that will continue to hold votes, and investor and proxy advisor reactions to leaner disclosure remain to be seen. Even companies that would no longer hold say-on-pay votes should expect shareholders to consider compensation disclosure in director elections, including for compensation committee members.

Pay Ratio and Pay-Versus-Performance: Companies may wish to defer investment in new median-employee or CAP calculation processes pending adoption, while continuing to comply with the current rules in the interim.

Equity Grant Practices: Although Item 402(x) disclosure would be eliminated, companies should maintain their equity grant timing policies. The SEC noted that if a company presents option awards as granted at-the-money but has engaged in spring-loading or bullet-dodging, the relevant facts would still need to be disclosed if material to an understanding of those awards.

Capital Raising: The 120-day window for Item 402 disclosure in long-form registration statements should reduce timing pressure on offerings.

Interaction With the May 19 Proposals: As noted above, if the filer status proposal is also adopted, the scaled executive compensation accommodations would extend to all non-accelerated filers, and many companies would become NAFs and be exempt from CD&A, pay ratio, pay-versus-performance, and golden parachute disclosure and say-on-pay votes, so companies should model their status under both proposals together.

Foreign Private Issuers: The proposal would not change the executive compensation disclosure that foreign private issuers provide on Forms 20-F and 40-F, so the new tables, NEO definition, perquisite, and other Item 402 changes generally would not apply to them. The only changes affecting these forms relate to clawbacks: For U.S.-listed foreign private issuers, the proposal would make the same simplifications to the clawback disclosure in Forms 20-F and 40-F that it would make for domestic issuers, by removing the two cover page check boxes, the requirement to explain why recovery was not required following a restatement, and the executive-by-executive breakdown of amounts for which recovery would be impracticable.

Looking Ahead

Comments are due 60 days after publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register. If adopted, the amendments would become effective on the January 1 following publication of the adopting release, and registrants would comply beginning with their first full fiscal year ending on or after that date. For example, if the adopting release were published in 2027, the effective date would be January 1, 2028. The amendments would apply to any registration statement or prospectus that, on its initial filing date, is required to contain financial statements for a fiscal year ending on or after the effective date. Registrants could voluntarily comply earlier, so long as they comply with each amended item in its entirety.

For questions about the SEC’s proposed executive compensation disclosure reforms or their impact on your company’s proxy statement, compensation programs, or offering documents, please contact a member of our Capital Markets & Securities or Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits team.