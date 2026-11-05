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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

NAD Addresses Whether Advertisers Can Use AI To Substantiate Claims

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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When hearing aid manufacturer Starkey used AI speech-to-text technology to test its products against competitors, it sparked a groundbreaking advertising dispute over whether artificial intelligence can replace human subjects in substantiating marketing claims. The National Advertising Division's ruling establishes critical precedent for how companies must validate AI-based testing methods before making real-world performance promises to consumers.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon

In a recent NAD case, hearing aid maker Sonova challenged a series of claims that competitor Starkey made about its Omega AI hearing aid. The decision covers a lot of ground—including what constitutes an ad and how companies should substantiate preference claims—but this post will focus on one question: can a company use AI testing to back up claims that its product beats the competition?

Starkey claimed that Omega AI was “better than the rest in noisy conditions” and delivered “up to a 6.5 dB advantage (70% improvement)” in speech intelligibility compared to all major brands. To support these claims, Starkey put various hearing aids on a dummy head, recorded their output in noisy settings, and had Whisper, an AI speech-to-text tool, measure how many words it recognized.

The parties disagreed over whether the use of AI, rather than actual humans, to test the product was sufficient. Starkey argued that AI testing is consistent, objective, and removes the variation that comes with human test subjects. Moreover, the use of AI allows for a larger number of measurements than humans would tolerate, resulting in better predictions of real-world performance. 

In a key paragraph, NAD wrote: “AI testing for claims substantiation is an emerging area with many potential benefits, which should be accommodated, but there must be evidence that the testing has been properly validated for the claims being supported, especially when those claims assert real-world consumer benefits.”

NAD determined that validation was missing. NAD found that consumers would read “speech intelligibility” and “noisy conditions” as promises about real-world performance. But nothing in the record showed that Whisper’s results match what actual hearing aid wearers experience. Starkey’s own paper admitted that more work was needed to establish whether AI-based measurements are valid. Adding the word “predictive” to the claim helped, but it was not enough.

NAD flagged another concern with the claim: competitive claims must be based on current data. By the time of the challenge, four of the five competing brands Starkey tested had already updated their flagship models. NAD recommended discontinuing the claims, while making clear that Starkey may still use AI to support “carefully tailored claims.”

The takeaway for advertisers is that although NAD is open to AI-based testing, validation is necessary. Before relying on AI to support a claim, companies should confirm that the testing method reflects how real consumers will experience the product. Advertisers should also make sure their competitive testing reflects the current market and be prepared to adapt as the market changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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