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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Indiana Joins The Email Subject Line Litigation Wave

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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Indiana joins Washington, California, and Maryland in becoming a hotspot for email marketing litigation under state anti-spam laws. A federal court recently ruled that Ulta Beauty's promotional emails with subject lines advertising "free" gifts and percentage discounts could be considered misleading under Indiana's Deceptive Commercial Electronic Mail Act, allowing the case to proceed despite the full terms being disclosed in the email body.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon

We’ve written extensively about the wave of email marketing lawsuits in Washington and noted that we were starting to see ripples in other states, including California and Maryland. (Read my Law360 article if you need to get up to speed.) Now, marketers can add Indiana to the list of states they need to worry about. 

Similar to Washington’s Commercial Electronic Mail Act (“CEMA”), the Indiana Deceptive Commercial Electronic Mail Act (“IDCEMA”) generally prohibits companies from sending an email that “contains false or misleading information in the subject line” to an email address the company knew or had reason to know belonged to an Indiana resident. And like CEMA before its recent amendment, the statute provides for $500 in damages for each violating email, and recipients don’t have to prove they lost any money.

According to a complaint, from about November 2023 to August 2025, Ulta sent marketing emails with subject lines advertising “free” gifts and percentage discounts. For example, one read “SO MANY FREE GIFTS INSIDE,” and another urged “Don’t miss 10% off your purchase.” Although the body of the emails explained the terms of the offers—such as a minimum purchase amount or certain exclusions—Indiana shoppers filed a lawsuit arguing that the emails violated IDCEMA.

Ulta filed a motion to dismiss, and an Indiana federal court ruled partly for each side. Here’s a summary:

  • “False” claims failed: The court said a subject line has to be judged together with the rest of the email. The shoppers didn’t claim Ulta failed to provide the gifts or discounts, or that it hid the conditions. Because of that, their claim that the subject lines were outright “false” was dismissed. 
  • “Misleading” claims survived: The law covers subject lines that are “false or misleading,” and the court treated those as two separate grounds for a claim. The shoppers said the unqualified promise of “free” was designed to lure them into opening emails they otherwise wouldn’t have opened. The judge found that was enough to keep the case going and said a jury could decide later whether the emails really were misleading. 
  • CAN-SPAM doesn’t preempt: Ulta argued that the federal CAN-SPAM Act preempts Indiana’s law. Although CAN-SPAM generally does override state email laws, it makes an exception for state laws that target “falsity or deception.” Similar to other courts, the Indiana court held that Indiana’s ban on misleading subject lines falls within that exception.
  • No constitutional problem: The court also rejected Ulta’s argument that the Indiana law unfairly burdens businesses based in other states. It pointed out that shoppers must prove the sender knew they lived in Indiana. Here, Ulta could know that from the shoppers’ account addresses. 

The case is still at an early stage, and the shoppers haven’t won yet. As the court wrote, “whether any reasonable jury could find that Ulta’s emails are misleading is a question for another day.” Still, this decision is troubling for marketers. As we’ve seen, at $500 per email, damages can add up fast. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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