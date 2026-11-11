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VIDEO · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

DROP!!: (Ep. 54) Deserve To Win Podcast W/ HealthPlanOne’s Steve Kaplan On AEP And How Medicare Game Has Changed! (Video)

Troutman Amin LLP
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HealthPlanOne's Head of Legal and Compliance Steve Kaplan breaks down the new Medicare compensation structures and CMS regulations for AEP 2026, while exploring the potential return of one-to-one consent and the implications of the bi-partisan Stop Spam Calls Act. The discussion covers critical changes in Medicare marketing compliance and what lead generation companies need to know about evolving telecommunications regulations.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Eric Troutman
Eric Troutman
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Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $359.00 (and rising)

Well AEP 2026 is off to a hot start with everyone talking about the new Medicare comp structures and CMS regs– plus is one-to-one consent coming back?

We turn to one of the most BRILLIANT minds on the subject– HealthPlanOne’s Head of Legal and Compliance Steve Kaplan!

Steve breaks down all the new changes and nuances in the law and regs and gives us the history of how we got here– and where we are headed.

Plus we discuss the new Bi-Partisan “Stop Spam Calls Act” and the possibility Congress bring back one-to-one consent– what can #leadgeneration companies do about it?

Before we get to this big interview the team breaks down all the biggest TCPAWorld news including:

1. A new ruling authorizing potential trifurcation of discovery in a TCPA class action (Hopkins v. Homelight);

2. S.D. Fl. just broke in favor of the “SMS are not calls” Argument and this is a huge deal (Pillips v. GJD Stars, Inc);

3. A Plaintiff and his attorney are in big trouble in a TCPA class action and could be facing six figures in sanctions! (Human v. Fisher Investments);

4. TCPA class action filings are down for the third straight month YoY compared to 2025- and what is going on here?; and

5. The FCC might be legalizing GenAI political messages to your cell phone without consent– this feels like a terrible idea.

All this right here right now!

Enjoy!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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