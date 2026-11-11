DROP!!: (Ep. 54) Deserve To Win Podcast W/ HealthPlanOne’s Steve Kaplan On AEP And How Medicare Game Has Changed! (Video)

Law Conference of Champions V ticket prices as I type: $359.00 (and rising)

Well AEP 2026 is off to a hot start with everyone talking about the new Medicare comp structures and CMS regs– plus is one-to-one consent coming back?

We turn to one of the most BRILLIANT minds on the subject– HealthPlanOne’s Head of Legal and Compliance Steve Kaplan!

Steve breaks down all the new changes and nuances in the law and regs and gives us the history of how we got here– and where we are headed.

Plus we discuss the new Bi-Partisan “Stop Spam Calls Act” and the possibility Congress bring back one-to-one consent– what can #leadgeneration companies do about it?

Before we get to this big interview the team breaks down all the biggest TCPAWorld news including:

1. A new ruling authorizing potential trifurcation of discovery in a TCPA class action (Hopkins v. Homelight);

2. S.D. Fl. just broke in favor of the “SMS are not calls” Argument and this is a huge deal (Pillips v. GJD Stars, Inc);

3. A Plaintiff and his attorney are in big trouble in a TCPA class action and could be facing six figures in sanctions! (Human v. Fisher Investments);

4. TCPA class action filings are down for the third straight month YoY compared to 2025- and what is going on here?; and

5. The FCC might be legalizing GenAI political messages to your cell phone without consent– this feels like a terrible idea.

All this right here right now!

self

Enjoy!