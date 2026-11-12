ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
State AG News: Data Privacy, Antitrust, AI, Consumer Protection (October 15–21, 2026)
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State attorneys general across the nation are taking aggressive enforcement action against companies over data breaches, consumer protection violations, and deceptive business practices. From multi-million dollar settlements with tech giants over privacy failures to investigations into AI chatbot platforms and cryptocurrency firms, these cases reveal how state enforcers are wielding consumer protection laws to address emerging digital threats and traditional fraud schemes alike.
Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from October 15-21, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 40 attorneys general filed a notice in the bankruptcy proceedings of Character Technologies, Inc. to raise concerns about the company’s privacy and safety practices. The company was responsible for an AI chatbot platform, Character.AI, that was sued in 2024 for wrongful death attributed to the platform’s emotional impact on a child. The filing highlighted the significant volume of sensitive user data held by Character.AI, including private chatbot conversations involving both adults and children.
- A coalition of 18 attorneys general secured a $664 million settlement with Snap Finance, a consumer financial services company offering lease-to-own agreements through merchant partners. The settlement also requires Snap Finance to change its business practices related to advertising restrictions, disclosure and transparency, servicing protections, lease terminations, and merchant training and compliance.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong jointly announced a $2.7 million settlement with Boston Children’s Health Physicians (BCHP), a New York-based pediatric health network, and XTIUM, an IT management company that provided network security services to BCHP. The settlement resolves allegations that the companies failed to protect the private medical information of hundreds of thousands of patients. BCHP and XTIUM must pay a $2.1 million penalty to New York and $540,000 to Connecticut, with an additional $1.3 million payable to the two states if either company violates the terms of the agreement. Both companies are also required to implement strengthened cybersecurity policies including a comprehensive information security program, data inventory controls, enhanced authentication procedures, and improved threat detection and response capabilities.
Arizona
- Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a Petition for Enforcement of Civil Investigative Demands regarding an investigation of Roblox Corporation for potential violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act, seeking a court order compelling Roblox to immediately produce documents and data relevant to the safety of Arizona children on the platform. According to the petition, Roblox has failed to provide complete responses to requests for information to evaluate whether the company has failed to take adequate precautions to protect Arizona minors from sexual exploitation, violent content, and other age-inappropriate material on the platform, and whether it has misrepresented those safety issues to Arizona parents and consumers.
California
- Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $6 million settlement with Chrome Holding Co., formerly known as 23andMe, regarding the company’s alleged failure to protect its customers’ personal information and genetic data, resulting in a 2023 data breach. As part of the settlement, affected consumers retain the right to request deletion of their personal data and destruction of their biological samples regardless of who now owns the company.
- Attorney General Bonta obtained a $500,000 settlement with Fidelity Digital Asset Services (FDAS), the cryptocurrency subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, resolving the company’s alleged violations of the commodity contract ban under the California Commodity Law by restricting customers’ ability to withdraw certain cryptocurrencies. The settlement requires FDAS to permit its California customers to transfer their cryptocurrency assets in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Connecticut
- Attorney General William Tong secured a $625,000 settlement with Frontier Communications Parent Inc. regarding an April 2024 data breach in which a threat actor used compromised employee and vendor credentials to access Frontier’s internal IT systems and exfiltrate unencrypted personal information—including Social Security numbers—of 58,841 Connecticut residents, and subsequently offered the stolen data for sale on the dark web. The investigation identified multiple security failings by Frontier relating to identity and access management, network segmentation, logging and monitoring, encryption, incident response, training, and data loss prevention. The settlement includes injunctive terms requiring Frontier to comply with the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Connecticut Data Privacy Act, and Connecticut’s data Safeguards Law, and to implement a comprehensive information security program, enhanced employee training, an incident response plan, and a third-party security assessment within one year.
Florida
- Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a civil investigative subpoena to Performance Food Group, Inc. as part of an expanded investigation into the presence of potassium bromate—a substance classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as possibly carcinogenic to humans—in Florida’s food supply. Performance Food Group is identified in the investigation as among the top purchasers of bromated flour, and the subpoena requires the company to produce records from its Miami and Orlando distribution centers identifying which food products containing specified bromated flours were sold, to whom, and what disclosures, if any, were made to purchasers. The subpoena covers products containing Pillsbury Potentate High Gluten Flour, Pillsbury Best Bakers Patent Flour, Gold Medal All Aces Bakery Flour, and Gold Medal Superlative Bakers Flour, and requires production of materials by November 6, 2026.
Massachusetts
- Attorney General Andrea Campbell recovered $1 million from former medical transportation provider Transformative Healthcare, LLC and its former subsidiaries—Lifeline Ambulance Services, LLC and Lifeline Healthcare Solutions, LLC (together, Lifeline) and Fallon Service, LLC and Fallon Emergency Medical Services, LLC (together, Fallon)—to resolve allegations that the companies submitted false claims to the state’s Medicaid program and failed to safeguard sensitive patient and employee data. The AGO’s investigation found that Fallon and Lifeline allegedly “upcoded” their MassHealth claims by billing for more expensive levels of service than were actually provided. Separately, the AGO alleges that Transformative failed to maintain a written information security program as required by Massachusetts Data Security regulations and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), in connection with a data breach that occurred between February and April 2023.
Missouri
- Attorney General Catherine Hanaway expanded a statewide investigation into 7-OH and other synthetic kratom products by issuing nine new Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to determine whether additional companies manufactured, distributed, or sold products containing compounds recently designated as Schedule I controlled substances under federal and Missouri law. The investigation is targeting potential violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and other applicable state and federal laws. Recipients of the new CIDs include KC Distro LLC, Main Street Traders LLC (d/b/a Main Street Smoke Shop), Spark Wholesale LLC (d/b/a Spark Tobacco & Vape), Cloud Wholesale LLC, S&A Wholesale Inc., JSST Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Ultimate Vapor), AK Wholesale Inc., Karmic Genesis LLC, and Vapor Maven MO LLC. In addition to the CIDs, Attorney General Hanaway issued cease-and-desist orders to KC Distro and Karmic Genesis demanding that those companies immediately stop selling 7-OH products.
New York
- Attorney General Letitia James announced a $1.875 million settlement from DolGen New York, LLC and Dollar General Corporation after an OAG investigation found that Dollar General routinely overcharged customers at its New York stores by charging more than the lowest advertised, posted, or shelf price. The investigation reviewed more than 900 Weights and Measures inspection reports and found that 43 percent documented price accuracy failures above 2 percent in 2021–2023; a separate secret shopper investigation at 11 locations in Western New York found that investigators were overcharged for approximately 14 percent of items purchased. Under the settlement, Dollar General will donate $1.875 million worth of food items and personal goods to Foodlink, a Rochester-based nonprofit, and will also implement comprehensive pricing accuracy reforms, including honoring the lowest advertised price, providing staff training, reformatting receipts, and engaging an independent auditor to conduct unannounced pricing audits at every New York Dollar General store twice per fiscal year.
Pennsylvania
- Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a complaint and proposed settlement filed in federal court in connection with the proposed acquisition of Suit-Kote Corporation by Colas, Inc. — two of the largest producers of asphalt emulsions and pavement preservation services in the Northeast — alleging that the transaction as proposed would harm competition and lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less favorable terms for asphalt emulsions and pavement preservation services used by PennDOT and Pennsylvania municipalities. Colas and Suit-Kote agreed to divest four facilities — three Suit-Kote facilities in New York (Belmont, Buffalo, and Jamestown) and one Colas facility in Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg) — and to invest up to $10 million to build out a Bloomsburg facility with an emulsion mill and asphalt emulsion storage, and a Belmont facility with pavement preservation equipment.
- Attorney General Sunday filed a lawsuit in Allegheny County Court against two western Pennsylvania men, Sean Walters and Charles Spence, and several affiliated business entities, alleging violations of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices Law and the Pennsylvania Loan Interest and Protection Law in connection with a rent-to-own home scheme in which the defendants allegedly “purchased” homes by agreeing to take over existing mortgage payments and then “sold” those homes to unsuspecting buyers under land installment contracts without disclosing that the defendants did not hold title to the properties. According to the complaint, the defendants targeted homeowners who needed to sell quickly and first-time buyers unfamiliar with real estate transactions; the defendants later defaulted on the underlying mortgages, damaging the credit of sellers and triggering foreclosure and eviction proceedings against buyers who believed they were on a path to homeownership. The lawsuit seeks restitution for harmed consumers as well as civil penalties and related costs, and the court granted the AGO’s request for an ex parte preliminary injunction requiring the defendants to keep current on mortgage and homeowners’ association payments for affected properties, halting eviction proceedings, and prohibiting further encumbering of those properties. The named business defendants include CSW Financial LLC, W Group Holdings LLC, RS Capital LLC, Marlin Holdings LLC, Alpha Realty Investment LLC, and NSX Property Group LLC.
Vermont
- Attorney General Charity Clark secured a settlement with UniFirst, a company that provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and facility services, resolving an investigation into the company’s alleged failure to comply with Vermont’s automatic renewal law. The law requires businesses to provide conspicuous disclosure, advance notice, and an opportunity to cancel before any contract spanning more than one year is automatically renewed. The settlement requires that UniFirst remove automatic renewal clauses from its contracts with Vermont customers and provide notice to all existing customers of the change, and that UniFirst pay $60,000 to the State of Vermont.
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