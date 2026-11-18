For institutions, the practical message is clear: The Department is taking a critical eye to accreditors and their standards, and the timelines for compliance are short.

On October 21, 2026, the U.S. Department of Education’s senior Department official (SDO), Under Secretary Nicholas Kent, issued recognition decisions for three of the largest accreditors of career and occupational institutions, which included significant conditions for two of them that directly impact institutions.

The Council on Occupational Education (COE), the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences (NACCAS) and the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) remain federally recognized for now, but COE and NACCAS were issued a 12-month limitation that bars them from accrediting new institutions while they address concerns. ACCSC must cure 10 findings of noncompliance within the same period. If any agency fails to fix its problems, the Department is required to limit, suspend or terminate its recognition, absent extraordinary circumstances.

For institutions currently accredited by any of the three bodies, their accreditation remains in effect as does their ability to participate in federal financial aid (Title IV) programs. However, for institutions, the practical message is clear: The Department is taking a critical eye to accreditors and their standards, and the timelines for compliance are short.

Each accreditor is under pressure to show the Department, through documented evidence, that it is actively enforcing its standards. That pressure will flow downstream to member schools as stricter policies, more documentation requests, closer monitoring and less tolerance for prolonged noncompliance.

The Three Decisions at a Glance

COE NACCAS ACCSC Outcome Recognition continued 12 months with limitation Recognition continued 12 months with limitation Recognition maintained Compliance report required Findings 21 criteria noncompliant 17 criteria noncompliant 10 criteria noncompliant New institutions Barred from accepting new applications Pending applications on hold No moves from candidacy to accreditation allowed Barred from accepting new application Roughly 300 pending applications on hold No moves from candidacy to accreditation allowed No restriction Current members May add or modify programs May add or modify programs No restriction Agency reporting Monthly certification starting Nov. 5, 2026 Full degree inventory Monthly certification starting Nov. 5, 2026 Compliance and monitoring reports, with detailed location and site-visitor data Deadline Full compliance by Oct. 21, 2027 Report within 30 days after Full compliance by Oct. 21, 2027 Report within 30 days after Full compliance by Oct. 21, 2027 Report within 30 days after

Immediate Impact on Currently Accredited Institutions

Accreditation and Title IV Eligibility Continue

None of the decisions withdraws accreditation from any school. Current members of COE and NACCAS may continue to add or modify programs during the limitation, subject to the usual requirements.

Strict Reporting Compliance Required

The downside risk is real. A missed monthly certification or any other breach of the limitation is grounds for immediate termination of COE’s or NACCAS’s recognition. Extensions for reporting can be granted only in extraordinary circumstances.

Timelines are Tight

If an accreditor loses recognition, its schools generally get only a limited period of continued Title IV eligibility, typically on provisional terms, to secure a new accreditor. When the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools lost its recognition in 2022, schools were provided with 18 months of provisional approval in which to obtain new institutional accreditation from another accreditor. Institutions should evaluate their options and develop timelines and plans for that scenario now rather than later.

Changing Accreditors Is Harder

COE and NACCAS cannot take on new institutions, and the Department has warned prospective applicants to factor in their noncompliance. Institutions considering a switch, or adding a second institutional accreditor, should expect other accreditors to be selective and to adhere strictly to their processes and timelines.

Candidate Institutions Are in Limbo

Although schools in COE or NACCAS candidacy cannot advance to accreditation during the limitation, the Department has allowed those agencies to waive their candidacy time limits (three years for COE, 24 months for NACCAS) for impacted institutions. Those schools may seek accreditation from other agencies during this freeze.

Program Eligibility Is Already Being Tested at COE Schools

The Department’s Office of Federal Student Aid has already found certain programs at COE-accredited institutions ineligible because it could not confirm the programs fell within COE’s scope of recognition. As part of its reporting, COE must now document that every degree it accredits is applied, occupational and terminal, and provide the Department with a complete inventory of approved degree types and titles.

Areas of Heightened Scrutiny

When read together, the three recognition letters show where the Department has focused its attention. Institutions accredited by COE, NACAS and ACCSC should expect their accreditor to adopt new or revised requirements in the following areas and to require evidence of compliance, not just policy statements. Other accrediting bodies, especially those up for rerecognition in 2027-2028, will also be paying close attention to the Department’s concerns and their own compliance in those areas as they prepare for review. All institutions, regardless of their institutional accreditor, should anticipate increased enforcement and documentation requests as a result.

Disclosure of Accreditation Status and Accreditor Actions (NACCAS)

Finding: This was the central failing noted in the NACCAS decision. Department staff reviewed member school websites and found that none of those reviewed accurately reflected when an institution was subject to a probation or adverse action. NACCAS identified 19 noncompliant institutions, and some of those schools continued to advertise themselves as accredited even after accreditation was withdrawn. NACCAS’s failure to pursue and document those schools allowed prospective students to continue to pursue admission within inaccurate or incomplete information.

Institutional impact: Expect every accreditor to verify actively that schools disclose probation, initiated adverse actions and final adverse actions to current and prospective students within seven business days. In instances where a disclosure is needed, institutions that remove all accreditation references from a website to avoid disclosure will draw scrutiny.

Enforcement of Timelines, Deferrals and Repeated Probation (All Agencies)

Finding: All three agencies were faulted for practices that allowed institutions to remain out of compliance for extended periods. The practices cited included open-ended deferrals, “warning” actions without specific timelines, “stacking” successive probations and slow appeals. As a result, ACCSC has already eliminated warning actions and capped deferrals at 12 months. For NACCAS and COE, compliance periods are tied to the length of the longest program offered, and COE institutions with programs shorter than eight months may face shorter cure periods.

Institutional impact: Institutions should assume that a finding of noncompliance will lead to an adverse action if it is not resolved in the initial proscribed response time.

Student Achievement Benchmarks and Earnings (All Agencies)

Findings: NACCAS must justify the rigor of its 50 percent graduation, 60 percent placement and 70 percent licensure benchmarks. COE must show that its shift to institution-level enforcement still effectively monitors program-level outcomes. Its current benchmarks are 60 percent completion, 70 percent placement and 70 percent licensure. Earnings were not a basis for any finding, but the SDO strongly encouraged ACCSC and NACCAS to incorporate earnings data. He also pointed to the Department’s final Student Tuition and Transparency System (STATS) and earnings accountability rule, published July 1, 2026.

Institutional impact: Institutions should expect benchmark recalibration, program-level improvement plans and early moves toward earnings metrics.

Locations, Substantive Change and Scope (All Agencies)

Findings: All three agencies must adopt the Department’s definitions of “branch campus” and “additional location.” COE’s definition must expressly include correctional facilities. ACCSC must review all changes in method of delivery and must visit satellite and distance education facilities at regular intervals, not just once.

Institutional impact: Institutions with multiple locations or modality changes should expect reclassification, more substantive change filings and additional site visits.

Faculty Sufficiency and Distance Education (COE)

Findings: Following press reports about Maestro College’s reliance on AI in place of instructors, COE was found noncompliant for failing to define and enforce “sufficient” faculty in both qualifications and numbers. It was also faulted for failing to ensure regular and substantive interaction between faculty and students in distance education.

Institutional impact: COE institutions offering online or hybrid programs should expect new standards on faculty-to-student ratios, faculty engagement and the use of AI in instruction and grading. Although this is COE focused, the concern about AI instruction is an area of interest by the Department, which will likely result in further inquiry about AI use in online learning platforms.

Financial Monitoring (COE and NACCAS)

Findings: COE must now annually review the financial information of public as well as private institutions. At NACCAS, at least 78 of 166 probation or equivalent actions in a single year stemmed from financial concerns. NACCAS must also limit reconsideration of new financial information to one time, and only when finances are the sole remaining deficiency.

Institutional impact: Institutions with marginal financial results should expect less flexibility on appeal.

Arbitration, Reporting and Actions by Other Agencies (All Agencies)

Findings: All three agencies must revise their arbitration policies so that the first round of arbitration with the school related to an adverse action is nonbinding. NACCAS and COE must monitor, and act on, accreditation and state actions they know or have reasonable cause to know about. Accreditors will also be more diligent about timely reporting to the Department’s accreditation database, which makes institutional status more publicly visible.

Institutional impact: Accreditors will expect prompt self-reporting of state, programmatic accreditor and other agency actions.

Recommended 12-Month Action Plan

Next 30 Days

Brief leadership and the board on the decision affecting your accreditor and the termination risk built into the limitation.

Audit your website, catalog, enrollment agreements and marketing for accurate, current and prominent accreditation disclosures. Confirm you have a process to notify students within seven business days of any probation or adverse action.

Collect all open accreditor findings, deadlines, deferrals and monitoring reports, and calculate your maximum cure period based on your longest program.

COE institutions: Confirm that each associate degree is applied, occupational and terminal (not primarily for transfer), and that each program falls within COE’s scope of recognition.

Whether or not your accrediting agency is under active review by the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) or the Department, monitor for changes in your accrediting agencies standards as it prepares for the July 1, 2027, effective date of the recently published changes in federal accreditation agency criteria. Institutions relying on National Association of Schools of Music, National Association of Schools of Art and Design, National Association of Schools of Dance or the National Association of Schools of Theatre for Student and Exchange Visitor Program or Title IV certification were recently surprised by these agencies voluntarily withdrawing from federal recognition, forcing these schools to scramble to establish alternate accreditation.

Months One to Six

Track your accreditor’s policy revisions and comment periods. Update internal policies on locations, substantive change, distance education and faculty to match any changes.

Reconcile how your locations are designated by your accreditor, in the Department’s eligibility records and under the Department’s branch campus and additional location definitions.

Run program-level outcomes analysis against current benchmarks and earnings data, including your position under the STATS and earnings accountability rule. Prepare improvement plans for any programs at risk of noncompliance.

Document faculty staffing levels, qualifications, and regular and substantive interaction for online and hybrid programs. Review how AI tools are used in instruction and grading.

Set up a protocol for promptly reporting state, programmatic and other accreditor actions to your institutional accreditor.

Months Six to 12 and Beyond

Build a contingency plan in case your accreditor’s recognition is limited further, suspended or terminated. Identify alternative accreditors, estimate timelines and assess the Title IV, state authorization and student-communication implications.

Watch for the agencies’ compliance reports (due within 30 days after October 21, 2027) and the Department and NACIQI review that will follow. Also monitor pending changes to the accreditor recognition regulations, which could alter some requirements.

Prepare for more frequent or unannounced site visits and requests for documentation, and keep evidence of compliance current.

Key Dates

Date Event October 21, 2026 SDO decisions issued COE and NACCAS limitations effective immediately November 5, 2026 First monthly certifications due from COE and NACCAS (then the first of each month) October 21, 2027 Deadline for all three agencies to reach full compliance; monitoring reports due Within 30 days after October 21, 2027 Compliance reports due Department staff and NACIQI review to follow

Note: This Alert is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Each decision becomes the Secretary’s final decision unless appealed under 34 C.F.R. § 602.37. Institutions should consult counsel about their specific circumstances.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Katherine D. Brodie, Jen DeMay, any of the attorneys in our Education Industry Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.