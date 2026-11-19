Fair value under the Consumer Duty

On 29 October 2026, the FCA published findings on the Consumer Duty’s price and value outcome, drawing on its supervisory work in consumer finance. The work covered lending, debt advice, credit information services, and debt purchasing, collection, and administration, alongside a focused review of fees and charges. The examples do not introduce new requirements but help firms assess their existing arrangements proportionately.

The FCA found structured assessments but also recurring weaknesses: firms relied on narrative statements or their own costs to explain pricing, without adequately assessing expected customer benefits, or lacked documented processes, making oversight and challenge more difficult.

The findings cover seven areas:

Assessment evidence. Assessments should link evidence and management information to conclusions, not restate regulatory requirements. Product design and support information can help establish whether customers can obtain expected benefits.

Assessments should link evidence and management information to conclusions, not restate regulatory requirements. Product design and support information can help establish whether customers can obtain expected benefits. Total costs. Assessments should cover lifetime prices, including regular and contingent charges, and non-financial costs: personal data use, time accessing or cancelling services, and inconvenience from delays or unreliable systems. Firms’ own costs alone do not establish the relationship between customer price and benefits.

Assessments should cover lifetime prices, including regular and contingent charges, and non-financial costs: personal data use, time accessing or cancelling services, and inconvenience from delays or unreliable systems. Firms’ own costs alone do not establish the relationship between customer price and benefits. Customer groups. A single target-market assessment can obscure differences in price, needs, and outcomes. Stronger assessments examined segments by product usage, credit risk, distribution channel, and vulnerability, comparing outcomes rather than simply identifying vulnerable customers.

A single target-market assessment can obscure differences in price, needs, and outcomes. Stronger assessments examined segments by product usage, credit risk, distribution channel, and vulnerability, comparing outcomes rather than simply identifying vulnerable customers. Outcomes monitoring. Firms should identify outcomes, data, monitoring responsibilities, and intervention triggers, explaining what the information shows and whether pricing, product features, communications, or support need to change.

Firms should identify outcomes, data, monitoring responsibilities, and intervention triggers, explaining what the information shows and whether pricing, product features, communications, or support need to change. Market comparisons. Benchmarking does not replace a firm’s own assessment. Firms should justify comparators by reference to product features, benefits, target market, and service, acknowledging information limitations.

Benchmarking does not replace a firm’s own assessment. Firms should justify comparators by reference to product features, benefits, target market, and service, acknowledging information limitations. Fee communications. Some firms disclosed material fees late in the application process or presented information across different documents and web pages. Stronger communications made charges prominent before customers needed to decide. Testing should establish whether customers understand the charges and their effect on the total price, rather than relying solely on readability or engagement measures.

Some firms disclosed material fees late in the application process or presented information across different documents and web pages. Stronger communications made charges prominent before customers needed to decide. Testing should establish whether customers understand the charges and their effect on the total price, rather than relying solely on readability or engagement measures. Preventing harm. Good practice included reminders, time to pay, limits on repeated fees, and appropriate waivers or refunds. Firms should identify customers repeatedly incurring charges and test whether controls prevent accumulation and deliver timely support during financial difficulty.

Smaller firms can use complaints, arrears, cancellation, product usage, and customer feedback data, supplemented by qualitative evidence, without necessarily needing complex models. They must still explain conclusions and record review and challenge. As the FCA noted, “Proportionality does not mean a lower standard.” The FCA will continue monitoring fair value and fees and addressing significant risks or regulatory failures.

Contracts for difference firms

On 15 October 2026, the FCA set out good practices and areas for improvement for firms providing contracts for difference (CFDs), spread bets, and rolling spot foreign exchange products to retail clients.

The FCA’s feedback is designed to help firms meet their Consumer Duty price and fair value obligations. It follows the publication in November 2025 of its findings from a multi-firm review of CFD providers and draws on responses to a survey it undertook in May 2026 of 81 CFD firms to understand what changes had been made by firms.

Most firms had made or planned changes following earlier feedback, but many changes were limited and had not materially altered their pricing or value proposition.

Improvements included broader fair value assessments covering all account charges, more relevant comparisons with UK-regulated providers, and changes to onboarding and vulnerability monitoring. However, only 12% of firms reported changing any charges, with most concentrating instead on explaining existing rates.

Overnight funding charges remain a particular concern. The FCA found considerable variation in rates, limited transparency around mark-ups, and insufficiently prominent explanations of costs. Only a minority of firms had added annual percentage rates to help clients assess daily financing charges.

The FCA also questioned charges on matched long and short positions in the same underlying asset. Many firms applied the full funding charge spread to these positions, sometimes describing it as an administration charge. Firms encouraging this approach should explain its costs and disadvantages compared with closing the positions.

Firms should review both their charges and how they communicate them and be able to demonstrate that review. The FCA will follow up with firms individually where concerns remain.

Payments firms: supporting consumers in vulnerable circumstances

In findings published on 17 September 2026, the FCA identified good practice and areas for improvement in how payments and e-money firms support consumers in vulnerable circumstances. The findings illustrate how the Consumer Duty’s consumer understanding and consumer support outcomes apply in practice, with a focus on whether firms can demonstrate effective support. The publication does not introduce new requirements.

Identifying vulnerability

Some firms had policies and training but could not show that these worked effectively. Others identified few or no customers in vulnerable circumstances despite the likely presence of vulnerability in their customer base. Stronger firms incorporated identification into digital and automated interactions and recorded support needs consistently.

Providing effective support and clear communications

Effective support reflected customers’ needs in practice. Examples highlighted in the findings included:

assisted onboarding

alternative communication channels

relevant language support

testing whether communications were understood, rather than relying on standard materials alone.

These examples connect the Duty’s understanding and support outcomes: information must be accessible and understood, while support arrangements must help customers use the service in practice. Standard communications and processes alone do not establish that this is happening.

Monitoring outcomes and distribution arrangements

The FCA identified scope for better outcomes monitoring, more informative reporting to boards, and stronger oversight of intermediaries. Firms should understand how their distribution arrangements affect customers and use evidence to assess whether support is effective. Monitoring and board reporting should therefore show how customers are experiencing the service, rather than simply describe the policies and processes in place. This provides a clearer basis for assessing Consumer Duty outcomes and identifying where support needs improvement.

Using vulnerability-related data

The joint FCA and Information Commissioner’s Office statement, published on 27 March 2026, and updated on 20 July 2026, provides relevant background on vulnerability-related data. It explains that data protection law does not prevent firms from delivering good outcomes, but processing must comply with applicable requirements. Firms need an appropriate lawful basis, proportionate collection and retention, and suitable security. Processing special category data, such as health information, also requires a separate condition under Article 9 of the UK GDPR.