As we get ready to fall back this weekend, there’s no shortage of developments to keep up with in advertising and marketing law. This month’s roundup covers the latest on pricing transparency, advertising claims, telemarketing, email marketing, and privacy, along with highlights from our recent U.S. Privacy Summit in San Francisco.

Pricing Transparency

Advertising Claims

Telemarketing, Email Marketing, and Privacy

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UPCOMING WEBINAR

The Future of State AG Enforcement: An Exit Interview with the Oklahoma Attorney General and First Assistant

November 2, 2026 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (EST)

Join us for the next webinar in our series featuring Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and First Assistant Attorney General Amie Ely for a discussion of the office’s enforcement priorities, significant matters and evolving role in regulation and law enforcement. They’ll be joined by Kelley Drye State Attorneys General Practice Chair Paul Singer and Special Counsel Abby Stempson.

The speakers plan to discuss a range of topics concerning the role of state AGs, including enforcement priorities, significant cases, multistate collaboration, the use of outside counsel, and the evolving enforcement landscape. The conversation will also touch on best practices for businesses engaging with AG offices, including during transitions in AG leadership, as well as advice for new AGs and front office staff.

Register here.

LATEST UPDATES

New Chambers Guide Examines Key Advertising and Marketing Law Developments for 2026

As advertising, privacy, and consumer protection requirements continue to evolve, companies face increasing compliance, enforcement, and litigation risks. To help businesses navigate this changing landscape, Kelley Drye attorneys authored the Chambers & Partners Advertising and Marketing 2026 USA Guide, a practical resource for companies evaluating marketing campaigns, updating compliance programs, and tracking enforcement trends.

AG Watch: Texas Takes A Lone State Stand Against Tech Cos.

Partner and State Attorneys General practice chair Paul Singer, Special Counsel Beth Chun, and Senior Associate Andrea deLorimier authored, “AG Watch: Texas Takes A Lone State Stand Against Tech Cos.,” for Law360. The article covers the Texas Attorney General’s historic settlement with Meta Platforms Inc., as well as Texas’s recently filed lawsuit against Amazon.com related to its advertising platform. In both cases, while both matters arose at the same time as bipartisan multistate initiatives, Texas has pursued enforcement on both companies on its own. The authors cover why states have traditionally brought consumer protection cases through multistate or state-federal partnerships, why Texas has decided to act alone, and what Texas’s actions mean for businesses.

California’s New Non-UPF Label Law Draws Skepticism, Ire from Industry

Partner and Advertising and Marketing chair Donnelly McDowell was quoted by SupplySide in their article, “California’s New Non-UPF Label Law Draws Skepticism, Ire from Industry.” The article covers a new California law that created a labeling program and state certification process for products that are not considered ultraprocessed foods.

Restrictions on Personalized Pricing Are Coming: How Will Restaurants Be Impacted?

Partner and State Attorneys General practice chair Paul Singer was quoted by Restaurant Business in their article, “Restrictions on Personalized Pricing Are Coming: How Will Restaurants Be Impacted?” The article covers recent legislation in Maryland that bans food retailers and third-party food delivery services from using customer data to set custom prices. The legislation in Maryland is part of a larger trend in other states regulating similar pricing practices.

New York City’s ‘Click to Cancel’ Subscription Rule Takes Effect, Joining States With Similar Laws

Partner Gonzalo Mon was quoted by CNBC in their article, “New York City’s ‘Click to Cancel’ Subscription Rule Takes Effect, Joining States With Similar Laws.” The article covers a recent rule that has taken effect in New York City, which requires businesses to make it easier for customers to end subscriptions that renew automatically.

What Publishers Don’t Know About New Jersey’s Data Broker Law Could Cost Them

Special Counsel Céline Guillou was quoted by AdExchanger in their article, “What Publishers Don’t Know About New Jersey’s Data Broker Law Could Cost Them.” The article covers New Jersey’s unique data broker law, which has a broader scope than many other states by including “data collectors,” or a company that collects data directly from consumers and then sells or licenses that data onward. The article argues that many publishers do not know that they would be considered “data collectors” under this law and would be subject to it.

AG CHRONICLES

Be sure to check out AG Chronicles: a monthly newsletter breaking down State Attorneys General consumer protection issues and highlighting news from the states. You may subscribe here.