In October 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed two enforcement actions against companies allegedly using fake consumer reviews to support scams. Each case offers insights into, and raises questions about, what may lead the FTC to use or omit certain theories of review-related liability. The actions also serve as reminders to businesses that the FTC may challenge how they seek, handle, distribute, or publicize reviews of their goods and services.

GovAssist

On October 22, 2026, the FTC announced a lawsuit against GovAssist LLC and others for allegedly operating a government impersonation scheme that deceived consumers seeking passport services. The FTC alleges that defendants misrepresented that they were, or were affiliated with, the federal government, in order to induce consumers to provide financial and personal information.

According to the complaint, defendants also represented on their website that real customers had left positive reviews on a third-party review platform, whereas, according to the FTC, many of those reviews were fabricated. The pleading does not indicate who created, purchased, or submitted the fabricated reviews. The sole cause of action addressing this conduct alleges that defendants violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by representing, directly or indirectly, expressly or by implication, that reviews were truthful and were made by actual customers.

The complaint does not allege that defendants violated the FTC’s Rule on the Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials (Rule), of which the provisions regarding fake reviews apply only to those who have written, created, bought, or sold them. The complaint does not identify who did so here. The Rule does not apply solely because fake reviews of a company’s product are found on a third-party website. The FTC could amend the case to add Rule violations if it uncovers such evidence during discovery.

Digital Forensics

On October 13, 2026, the FTC announced that it had filed a federal court action against Digital Forensics Corporation LLC and others for allegedly misleading consumers into paying at least USD60 million through false and deceptive promises about “sextortion assistance services.” The FTC alleges that the defendants did not perform the promised services.

The complaint includes a section titled “Defendants Unlawfully Suppress Negative Reviews and Disseminate Fake Positive Reviews.” This section first describes how the defendants allegedly suppressed negative reviews by directing dissatisfied consumers to fake Better Business Bureau websites where no reviews would be published, and coercing consumers to remove negative reviews by conditioning refunds on signing non-disparagement agreements.

It then describes how defendants allegedly disseminated fake positive reviews by having employees post them on a third-party website and paying others to write and post them. According to the complaint, some of the third parties paid to write the fake reviews were rideshare drivers who took photos showing defendants’ paperwork in various geographic locations to create the false impression that services had been performed.

In this case, the FTC includes three counts involving the allegedly fake positive reviews. The first is a Section 5 count almost identical to GovAssist’s. The other two are brought under the Rule and allege that the defendants violated the provisions prohibiting the creation or purchase of fake reviews.

No counts relate to the suppression of negative reviews, even though the complaint labels that conduct as unlawful and discusses it in detail. While this conduct is not covered by the Rule, the FTC could have alleged that it was deceptive or unfair under Section 5. The complaint also could have alleged that the use of the non-disparagement agreements violated the Consumer Review Fairness Act. It is unclear whether the absence of such counts reflects an evidentiary issue or some other concern.

Key takeaways

As explored in a July 2026 client alert, the FTC is actively enforcing the Rule, whether as a primary or secondary focus of an investigation. Similar to the two cases described in the July 2026 client alert, these two actions center on allegedly unlawful conduct augmented via fake reviews. Further, as in the NextMed case in July 2025, GovAssist shows that the FTC has acted against allegedly deceptive representations under the FTC Act even where the Rule may not apply.

Although the two new cases involve alleged scams, the matters are worth considering for businesses that solicit, moderate, display, or tout consumer reviews of their products. GovAssist underscores that the FTC looks not just at reviews themselves but also at what a company says about them. Digital Forensics serves as a reminder of the risks associated with review moderation. No business likes negative reviews, especially when the business thinks the reviews are inaccurate or unfair. The FTC will look closely, however, at attempts to prevent or remove negative reviews in ways that could distort or otherwise misrepresent what consumers think about a company’s products.