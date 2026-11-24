The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took steps this week to enforce consumer protection across health care, advertising, and entertainment. The FTC targeted the operator of a sextortion relief scheme for allegedly defrauding consumers out of millions of dollars through false promises and deceptive practices. Additionally, the FTC sued a ticket broker that allegedly unlawfully purchased millions of tickets to live events, depriving consumers of access to reasonably priced tickets. These stories and more, after the jump.

October 13, 2026

Bureau of Competition: Health Care; Prescription Drugs

The FTC and seven state Attorneys General asked the Southern District of New York to find Martin Shkreli in civil contempt, alleging that he defied a 2022 permanent injunction barring him from the pharmaceutical industry. The FTC originally voted unanimously in January 2020 to bring the underlying case against Shkreli, his co-defendant executive, and their companies, Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC and Phoenixus AG. In 2022, the court found Shkreli organized an anticompetitive scheme to sustain a monopoly over Daraprim—a treatment for a life-threatening parasitic infection—enabling him and his co-defendants to raise the drug’s price from $17.50 to $750 per tablet and block generic competitors.

In their joint motion, the FTC and state Attorneys General allege that Shkreli violated the injunction by publicly trading in pharmaceutical company stocks and sharing opinions on pharmaceutical company management. Shkreli also allegedly used livestreams to run coordinated public campaigns to short certain pharmaceutical stocks based on his predictions about their clinical trial outcomes. The FTC and co-plaintiffs seek an order to show cause why Shkreli should not be held in civil contempt, to compel compliance with the 2022 injunction. Civil sanctions sought include divestiture of any pharmaceutical company stocks, payment of a fine, and escalating consequences for future violations.





Bureau of Consumer Protection: Deceptive and Misleading Conduct; Advertising and Marketing

A federal court granted the FTC’s temporary restraining order against Digital Forensics Corporation LLC and its CEO. The FTC’s complaint alleges that Digital Forensics owner Dmitry Belkin and several affiliated companies misled sextortion victims into paying at least $60 million by falsely promising sextortion assistance services, violating the FTC Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Reviews and Testimonials Rule, and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. According to the complaint, Digital Forensics unlawfully:



Made false promises about communicating with sextortionists, conducting tracking campaigns, and reporting criminal activity to law enforcement, and took little or no action and fabricated data reported to consumers; Conducted a telemarketing campaign that preyed on sextortion victims using scare tactics to pressure victims into paying for services that were not delivered; Collected consumers’ financial information through false statements and charged consumers for services never completed; and Fabricated fake positive reviews.







October 15, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Deceptive and Misleading Conduct; Entertainment