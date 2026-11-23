NAD has, over the years, regularly addressed advertisers’ claims about their product reviews. Its “jurisprudence” in this area has provided important guidance to ad law practitioners advising their marketing colleagues and clients about whether, and how, to tout their product reviews, whether individually or (more commonly) in the aggregate. In an economy where consumers’ purchasing decisions may be based on a quick glance at how many 5-star ratings the brand has (or appears to have) accumulated, it’s not surprising that NAD has confronted this issue time and time again, in concert with the FTC’s own efforts to keep the review ecosystem clean.

In a new Decision, NAD again looks at aggregated star ratings, helpfully explaining why it determined that the advertiser’s claim to have “More 5-Star Reviews Than Other Leading Full-Service Window Replacement Companies‡ (‡Reviews among leading national full-service window replacement companies. January 2024 Reputation.com.)” was supported. Once again using its routine monitoring authority to open a case, NAD examined this claim made by Renewal by Anderson, a window and door replacement company selling custom products across North America. [author note: is an NAD attorney in the midst of a home renovation?]

First noting that “online consumer reviews may provide a reasonable basis for comparative advertising claims provided that the underlying data are reliable, representative, and sufficiently robust,” NAD examined a number of such indicia of reliability here: how the reviews were collected; the platforms on which they were collected; the data set itself; and whether or not the reviews were incentivized. Noting first that the advertiser’s claim was not tied in the advertising to any particular product attribute or reason for the rating, NAD cited the following as the basis for its determination: first, the advertiser relied on data collected and aggregated by Reputation.com since 2016 on the most heavily used third-party platforms for this product category (such as Angi’s List and BBB) about the advertiser and more than 190 competitors; second, the data showed that the advertiser had over 150,000 5-star reviews, compared to fewer than 38,000 to the nearest competitor; third, the reviews were solicited from customers in a neutral fashion, with no incentives, and the solicitation directed customers to leave their review on a third party platform; and, finally, the advertiser’s substantial lead in 5-star reviews was consistent over several years.

Although NAD noted one flaw, i.e., that Reputation.com could not independently verify that every review was submitted by an actual customer or eliminate duplicate reviews across platforms, it also noted that this flaw would apply equally to all the brands reviewed and not favor the advertiser. Accordingly, NAD determined that the advertiser’s methodology for substantiating its “More 5-Star Reviews” claim was “reliable, representative, and robust” and adequately supported its claim.

Report #7595.