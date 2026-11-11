Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

What Does The Blue Wave Mean For Antitrust Enforcement?

Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Contributor
Steptoe LLP

Steptoe LLP

Steptoe International (UK) LLP has built a strong reputation for providing top-quality regulatory,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Steptoe LLP

The recent mid-term elections have shifted the political landscape, raising questions about how a Democratic-controlled Congress will interact with Trump Administration antitrust enforcers. From pending FTC and DOJ nominations to the potential for parallel Congressional investigations and emboldened state attorneys general, the enforcement environment faces significant uncertainty. Will Democratic oversight reshape merger reviews, consumer protection priorities, and the broader competitive landscape?

United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Michael L. Weiner
Michael L. Weiner
Lee F. Berger
Lee F. Berger
John J. Kavanagh
John J. Kavanagh

Last week's mid-term election results are likely to have significant implications for the future of our country.

What's less than fully clear is the effect of the mid-terms on antitrust enforcement. Here are our thoughts on what's likely to happen:

  • Appointments. President Trump recently nominated to serve as an Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Chris Mufarrige, the current Director of the FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection who served in the first Trump Administration as Senior Adviser to the Director and Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. And President Trump's nomination of Adam Candeub, currently General Counsel at the Federal Communications Commission, to serve as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Antitrust Division has been pending before the Senate, following a strict party-line vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 24 to advance his nomination.

We expect a significant effort to move these nominations forward before January. The Democratic-controlled Senate is unlikely to rubber-stamp any of these nominations. The appointment of Mr. Mufarrige would leave the FTC with three GOP Commissioners and no Democrats; one can expect the Senate in the 120th Congress to have a problem with that allocation. And Mr. Candeub's nomination hearing was not without fireworks. 

  • Enforcement Priorities. A Democratic-led Congress may have only limited success in efforts to impose its enforcement priorities on an FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) that remain in control of the Administration. There could be some added heat, in the form of Congressional hearings on pending mergers or active investigations – and FTC Commissioners and Mr. Candeub may be subjected to periodic grilling in Congressional hearings. There could be attempts to link appropriations to specific enforcement priorities. But in the short term, these efforts are not likely to have any material impact on the exercise of prosecutorial discretion.

With the selection of Mr. Mufarrige as FTC Commissioner (as well as rumors, albeit denied, of prospective departures of Chairman Ferguson and Commissioner Meador), we anticipate a heightened focus on consumer protection issues at the FTC. Bear in mind that these kinds of cases can have a more immediate impact on the kitchen table dollars-and-cents affordability issues that apparently were determinative in the mid-terms. In contrast, antitrust investigations into the exercise of monopoly power, prospective mergers, and even price-fixing are complex, can take years and, in some cases, have only a limited or indirect impact on consumer prices. 

  • Parallel Congressional Investigations. Even if a Democratic Congress cannot meaningfully change DOJ/FTC enforcement priorities, it could change the enforcement landscape indirectly. We anticipate greater congressional scrutiny, through broad committee subpoena powers, of proposed mergers and corporate conduct. Congressional power to issue subpoenas and hold hearings relating to its lawmaking function is broad. This power is already used to examine competition, proposed mergers, and other antitrust issues; We anticipate this will expand to the extent the actions of the Antitrust Division or FTC are inconsistent with Democratic priorities. It is possible that hearings regarding Trump administration decisions on mergers could be followed by a bill seeking to amend the Tunney Act, which provides for judicial oversight of antitrust consent decrees, although the prospects of surviving Senate filibuster or presidential veto limit the likelihood of such amendment becoming law.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is anticipated to become the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee; he has called for "serious and aggressive oversight” of what he has called "the putative antitrust enforcers.” In the Senate, Senators Booker, Whitehouse, and Warren have each been vocal in calling for tougher antitrust enforcement.

We anticipate the Democratic-led Congress to focus, not surprisingly, on affordability issues – which may mean attention not only on consumer protection issues, but also on proposed mergers, on algorithmic or individualized pricing, and on healthcare antitrust issues. Congressional investigations could also generate information that states and private plaintiffs might use in subsequent litigation.

  • State Attorney General Activity. As a result of the mid-term elections, at least 29 states will have Democratic governors and attorney generals in 2027, reflecting flips from Republican control in five states (Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas). Kansas remains unresolved as of this writing.

We expect Democratic state attorneys general to be further emboldened to challenge transactions that the federal agencies have cleared and potentially unlawful conduct that is not being pursued at the federal level. Cooperation and collaboration with the states will continue where the FTC or Antitrust Division launch investigations or bring cases, but where the federal agencies opt not to take action, state AGs may be even more willing to pursue independent actions, particularly where they perceive federal enforcement to be politically influenced. Some states may increase funding for antitrust and consumer protection initiatives to fill a perceived gap in federal enforcement. 

On the other hand, already we have seen the suggestion that some GOP-led litigation at the state level could be slowed down or abandoned – or at a minimum have its leadership shifted. For example, the Texas-led antitrust case against BlackRock and State Street alleging a conspiracy to reduce coal output could be in danger following the election of a Democratic governor and attorney general in Texas; leadership of that and other cases could simply shift to Florida or other Republican-led states.

Finally, looking forward to the 2028 presidential election campaign, antitrust and consumer protection issues could become important aspects of emerging candidates' platforms. While many of the potential Democratic candidates may claim leadership here, recall that, as we previously noted, JD Vance was one of the "Khanservatives” who backed many of Lina Khan's efforts at the FTC; both Vice President Vance and other GOP candidates may also seek to burnish their antitrust credentials as champions of affordability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Right To Repair Alert: Deere & Company Reaches Settlement With FTC, States

The Federal Trade Commission and five State Attorneys General have reached a landmark settlement with Deere & Company in a year-and-a-half antitrust litigation over the agricultural equipment manufacturer's restrictions on repair resources. The stipulated order, if approved, will require Deere to provide farmers and independent repair providers with the same repair tools and technical resources available to authorized dealers for a period of ten years.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Axinn LLP
Axinn LLP
Article

New York-Presbyterian Hospital Ruling Signals Widening Antitrust Exposure For Hospital Contracting Practices

A federal court ruling against New York Presbyterian Hospital validates DOJ theories that market power can be proven through supracompetitive pricing rather than market share alone, and that exclusionary conduct is not required for antitrust claims. This decision expands potential antitrust exposure for hospital systems employing restrictive contracting practices like all-products provisions, anti-tiering terms, and gag clauses...
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Booking Holdings v. Commission: General Court Clears The Way For Reverse Leveraging

The General Court of the European Union has upheld the European Commission's prohibition of Booking Holdings' acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing for the first time a 'reverse leveraging' theory of harm in conglomerate mergers. This landmark judgment establishes that dominant companies can be blocked from acquiring complementary businesses even when the target operates in a market where the acquirer lacks dominance, fundamentally reshaping merger control enforcement in digital and ecosystem-driven mark
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Sanctions Update: October 26, 2026

This comprehensive sanctions update examines the US Department of Homeland Security's exclusion order on DeepSeek AI products across federal agencies, exploring implications for US-China tech competition and potential escalation in AI controls. The analysis covers recent international sanctions developments including Iran's shadow fleet network, intellectual property theft enforcement, and evolving regulatory measures across US, EU, and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

The Analysts' Brief: The US-Russia Diesel Deal

The Trump administration's October 2025 diesel deal with Russia promises temporary sanctions relief to ease US fuel prices before midterm elections, but analysts question whether the limited supply will meaningfully impact global markets or represent a lasting shift in US-Russia relations. The agreement has already strained transatlantic partnerships and US-Ukraine cooperation while raising compliance uncertainties for businesses navigating evolving sanctions regimes.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 14, 2026

The Treasury Department intensifies economic pressure on Iran through Operation Economic Outcast, suspending aviation licenses and sanctioning dozens of entities while implementing a presumption of denial for Iran-related transactions. Meanwhile, new enforcement actions target Chinese cybercrime platforms, Ecuadorian terrorist organizations, and Israeli settlers, as Congress considers comprehensive Russia-Iran sanctions legislation.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP