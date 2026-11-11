Competition Matters: VC Scrutiny, Interlocking Directorates, Algorithmic Pricing & More

Competition Matters is a recurring newsletter for clients and friends of Cohen & Gresser analyzing in depth an issue of current focus and summarizing recent public developments in the antitrust and competition areas at the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. Our goal is to highlight issues of significant recent practice interest in an informative and readable manner.

In this edition:

In-Depth: A closer look at DOJ’s increasing scrutiny of venture capital firms and their portfolio companies for potential Clayton Act Section 8 violations, particularly where VC representatives hold board seats at competing companies.

Recent Developments: The latest antitrust developments from the FTC and DOJ, including enforcement actions involving loyalty programs and interlocking directorates, updates to the Second Request process, healthcare consolidation, Google’s ad tech remedies, and algorithmic pricing.

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