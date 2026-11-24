Given the significant Inheritance Tax (IHT) changes over the past few budgets, and the absence of further changes in the Autumn 2026 budget, the key question now is how the existing reforms will impact estate planning. In particular, it remains to be seen how the changes coming in April 2027 will impact IHT receipts and IHT's share of overall UK tax revenue, particularly in light of the record IHT receipts in September 2026.

The quieter increase: frozen allowances

The basic nil-rate band is £325,000 per person, with a further residence nil-rate band of up to £175,000 where the qualifying conditions are met, including leaving a qualifying home to direct descendants. Together with transferable unused allowances, these can allow a surviving spouse or civil partner’s estate to pass on up to £1 million without IHT. That is not a universal exemption: the available amounts depend on earlier use of allowances, the value and destination of the home, and the size of the estate. The residence allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 by which the estate exceeds £2 million. Existing policy maintains the thresholds at their 2020/21 levels through 2030/31.

Business and agricultural assets

The restrictions on Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief announced in last year's budget are now part of the planning landscape, with the latest budget bringing no further changes to these reforms.

From 6 April 2026, a combined £2.5 million allowance limits the qualifying property attracting 100% relief for an individual, with 50% relief generally available above the available allowance. Any unused amount of the allowance can be transferred to a surviving spouse or civil partner, so the survivor’s estate may have an allowance of up to £5 million, subject to a claim.

Shares admitted to trading on a recognised stock exchange but designated as “not listed”, such as AIM shares, generally qualify for only 50% business relief and do not benefit from the £2.5 million allowance.

Owners should review eligibility, valuations and earlier gifts, alongside liquidity to pay tax or how liquidity might be created following death.

Pensions belong in the succession-planning discussion

For deaths on or after 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and pension death benefits will be brought within the value of the deceased’s estate for IHT purposes. This does not mean that every pension benefit will become taxable: but it is important to understand whether the rules apply to provision you have.

Personal representatives will be responsible for reporting and paying any IHT due.

Clients should review pension nominations, likely beneficiaries, applicable exemptions and the interaction with income tax, while personal representatives will need to understand the information-sharing, withholding and direct-payment arrangements available through pension scheme administrators.

Hopefully there will be some more guidance on this issue shortly, but currently there is no timeframe for that and no clarity was provided in the recent budget on this point.

International families should review residence history

Since 6 April 2025, long-term UK residence, rather than domicile, has generally determined whether an individual’s overseas assets fall within the scope of UK IHT. Broadly, an individual is a long-term UK resident if they have been UK resident for at least 10 of the previous 20 tax years. Internationally mobile families should therefore not assume that leaving the UK immediately removes exposure: depending on their residence history, worldwide assets may remain within scope for between three and ten tax years after departure.

Lifetime giving requires evidence, not haste

Lifetime gifts may form part of a sensible plan, but the seven-year rule is not a universal solution. Most outright gifts to individuals are potentially exempt transfers and become exempt if the donor survives for seven years, but retaining a benefit from gifted property can keep it within the estate for IHT purposes.

The exemption for normal expenditure out of income requires the gifts to form part of the donor’s normal expenditure, to be made out of income and to leave the donor with enough income to maintain their usual standard of living. Detailed records can help executors establish those conditions and the arrangements should be reviewed regularly, particularly if investment income falls or expenses, such as care costs, increase.

Other exemptions may also be available. The annual exemption allows an individual to give away up to £3,000 each tax year, with any unused allowance capable of being carried forward for one tax year. Small gifts of up to £250 per person may also be exempt, while separate exemptions apply to certain gifts made in consideration of marriage or civil partnership. Gifts to exempt beneficiaries, including spouses or civil partners and charities, may also fall outside the IHT charge.

Recurring pre-Budget speculation often focuses on possible changes to the £3,000 annual exemption, the exemption for normal expenditure out of income, and the seven-year survival period for potentially exempt transfers. However, the recent budget made no changes to any of these established gifting rules.

Clients should consider the affordability of lifetime giving, the exemptions currently available and the records needed to support them.

A small number of tax payers, which is already set to expand, yet still a small overall contribution

IHT is a relatively small source of public revenue, but a significant cost for the families who pay it. HMRC collected £8.5 billion in 2025/26, compared with £3.5 billion in 2006/07, an increase in cash terms rather than an inflation-adjusted comparison. That represents approximately 0.9% of HMRC’s total tax receipts of £937.8 billion in 2025/26. The latest detailed estate statistics relate to deaths in 2023/24: 30,400 estates, representing 4.72% of UK deaths, generated an IHT charge.

The wealth behind the tax is equally revealing. In 2023/24, 7,770 taxpaying estates worth between £1 million and £1.5 million paid an average of £151,000 each, with an average effective tax rate of 12%.

These are figures for estates that paid tax, not all estates within each wealth band, and they pre-date the April 2026 relief restrictions and April 2027 pension extension.

Where Inheritance Tax is headed

For the relatively small number of people impacted by IHT each year, the impact is often significant. It comes at a time of grief, creates uncertainty and adds to the administrative toll that comes with bereavement. The calculation of IHT, linked to the conditions for allowances, reliefs and exemptions, is difficult to navigate. Delays in assessing the tax are inevitable and add to the general slow pace of the probate process. This inevitably makes the process of grieving more difficult.

Despite that, IHT is likely to stay part of the tax landscape for many years to come. A wholesale overview is in order, but that will require an appetite for change that a tax that currently represents approximately 0.9% of HMRC’s total tax receipts is unlikely to warrant. It is an emotive tax which makes it politically a subject for debate but the revenue it raises does not necessarily justify the level of interest it generates.

If a wholesale review were to be looked at, moving towards a US-style cumulative lifetime gift regime along with a higher nil rate band allowance could be one possible structural model.