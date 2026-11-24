The government’s package for entrepreneurs in the Autumn Budget signals a welcome commitment to helping businesses raise capital, attract talent, and reward the people who build them.

Its centerpiece is the proposed Founders’ Relief: a 10% capital gains tax (CGT) rate on up to GBP10M of lifetime qualifying gains, intended to apply to disposals from April 6, 2027. The relief could provide a valuable incentive to establish and grow businesses in the U.K., but its narrowly drawn eligibility criteria risk confining the benefit to a particular type of enterprise. Despite the inclusion of an innovation test, the emphasis on turnover and workforce growth appears better suited to revenue-generating, fast-growing businesses than to those, including many in life sciences, AI, and deep-tech, that create substantial value before significant commercial revenues emerge.

The proposed introduction of Founders’ Relief would coincide with a reduction in the Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) lifetime limit from GBP1M to GBP500,000. BADR would retain its 18% CGT rate, but gains relieved under BADR and Investors’ Relief from April 6, 2027 would reduce the proposed GBP10M Founders’ Relief allowance.

The proposed 10% rate and GBP10M allowance may be reminiscent to some of Entrepreneurs’ Relief, the predecessor to BADR, at its most generous. The resemblance is in the headline figures only, not the qualifying conditions or intended beneficiaries. Founders’ Relief is a more targeted measure, not a revival of the former regime or a replacement for BADR.

The conditions: an early stake, followed by demonstrable scale

Under the consultation proposals, individuals need to have held at least 25% of the company’s ordinary share capital, with corresponding voting and economic rights, when trading or preparations for trading began. A five-year holding requirement and five continuous tax years of U.K. residence before disposal also apply. Importantly for venture-backed businesses, subsequent dilution would not itself prevent qualification. Later-acquired shares could also qualify once held for the required period, and ownership through a trading group’s holding company is expressly contemplated.

The company must continue its original trade without major change and have turnover of at least GBP10M and 15 qualifying full-time employees in the relevant accounting period before disposal. Directors, contractors, and agency workers would not count. It would also need a substantial U.K. presence for the preceding five accounting periods and be within the scope of U.K. corporation tax, whether through U.K. residence or a U.K. permanent establishment. The latter offers some flexibility for internationally structured businesses, although the meaning of “substantial U.K. presence” requires clarification.

In addition, the company would need to satisfy at least two of three tests:

Turnover growth: 25% annual average compound growth across three consecutive accounting periods within the preceding ten years, starting from a turnover base of at least GBP10M.

Workforce growth: at least 25% annual average compound growth in qualifying headcount over an equivalent period, starting from at least 15 employees.

Innovation: at least GBP1.5M of qualifying Research and Development (R&D) expenditure for which relief was claimed in accounting periods ending within the preceding three years.

The innovation test would not displace the minimum turnover and employee requirements, and a company relying on it would still need to meet one growth test. Conversely, a business could qualify without claiming R&D relief by satisfying both growth tests.

Barriers to eligibility: where scientific value and commercial scale diverge

These proposed conditions raise particular questions for life sciences and other research-led businesses. For example, a pre-revenue biotech company could achieve significant scientific progress and create substantial shareholder value yet remain outside the relief, even where an acquisition represents a successful commercial outcome. Licensing businesses with uneven revenues may also find sustained turnover growth a poor measure of their development.

Other conditions could compound that mismatch. A university spin-out with several academic founders, institutional ownership, and early external investment may struggle with the initial 25% stake requirement. A business that outsources development may have a substantial research programme without the qualifying workforce the rules require. For technology companies, the restriction on major changes to the original trade could also sit uneasily with commercially necessary pivots.

The timing of an exit could also affect eligibility. While the growth tests can look back over ten years, the minimum turnover and workforce thresholds must still be met close to disposal. A downturn at that stage, whether driven by wider economic conditions or circumstances specific to the business, could leave a founder outside the relief despite the company’s strong growth record.

The consultation offers businesses an opportunity to highlight conditions that could prevent them from accessing the relief, despite their substantial economic contribution, and policymakers an opportunity to address those gaps.

Established concepts, new applications

As currently proposed, Founders’ Relief would draw on established concepts, using the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) excluded-activities rules to identify qualifying trades and the R&D tax relief framework as an indicator of innovation. This provides helpful continuity with existing regimes. For fintech businesses that have previously considered EIS eligibility, the financial services exclusions will be familiar territory. The hope (and expectation) is that the same activity-based approach would apply, with eligibility determined by what the company does rather than its sector label.

Where eligibility depends on the innovation test, the outcome of any enquiry into the company’s R&D claims could also affect the founder’s entitlement. The supporting records and claims process will therefore receive greater attention on an exit.

The interaction with Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI) also deserves consideration. EMI’s restriction on interests exceeding 30% leaves scope for a founder who meets the initial ownership requirement described above to benefit from both regimes. Each regime’s conditions would need to be assessed separately, including EMI’s rules on associates and rights to acquire shares. Any BADR claimed on gains from qualifying EMI shares from April 6, 2027 would also count towards the reduction in the Founders’ Relief lifetime allowance noted above.

Act now to shape the relief

Founders’ Relief could be a valuable addition to the U.K.’s offer to entrepreneurs. Its success will depend on translating that ambition into rules that recognise the range of businesses policymakers intend to support, including those that create substantial value before generating significant revenue.

The technical consultation closes on November 30, 2026, leaving a short interval before the intended April 2027 start date. Important questions about the relief’s scope and practical application remain unresolved. Greater clarity will be needed before legislation is finalised if the relief is to give founders the confidence to make the investment and growth decisions the government hopes to encourage.

If you are a founder or company, use this opportunity to review the proposals with your advisors and contribute examples of where the conditions may not reflect commercial realities.