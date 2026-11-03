Budget 2026: What Should Founders And Entrepreneurs Be Watching?

For founders and entrepreneurs, the Budget is about more than headline tax rates. We look at what to watch across investment, management incentives, exits and reinvestment, and what the announcements may tell us about the Government’s approach to supporting founders and encouraging entrepreneurial activities.

Budget speculation usually starts with headline tax rates. For founders and entrepreneurs, that risks missing the bigger story.

In the run-up to the 2025 Budget, speculation about new wealth taxes, including an exit tax on unrealised gains, created uncertainty for founders holding substantial but illiquid interests in their businesses. This year’s calmer pre-Budget debate gives founders more space to focus on longer-term decisions. But certainty over headline rates is only part of the picture: the tax system also shapes how businesses are funded, how management is incentivised and how founders realise and reinvest value.

The main corporation tax rate currently looks relatively settled. The Government has previously committed to cap it at 25% for the duration of this Parliament and has continued to refer to that commitment, alongside maintaining full expensing and the Annual Investment Allowance. The less settled questions concern the people behind those businesses: how they are encouraged to start and scale them, how they bring in and incentivise management, how successful founders reinvest, and how the value they create is ultimately taxed.

The real test on 28 October is therefore whether the Budget looks beyond taxing entrepreneurial success to consider how the tax system can help founders turn ideas into thriving businesses. That means supporting growth and encouraging reinvestment, both as those businesses develop and after a successful exit.

Supporting businesses as they grow

Tax incentives already play an important part in encouraging investment in start-ups and growing businesses. Increases to the SEIS investment and gross-asset limits in April 2023 recognised that start-ups were taking longer to find their market niche and could outgrow the original limits too soon. From April 2026, the company investment and gross-asset limits for EIS and VCT also increased, and EMI was expanded significantly. Together, these changes reflect a focus on supporting businesses as they develop and scale.

That support is not, however, uniformly more generous. Upfront income tax relief for VCT investment fell from 30% to 20% from April 2026. The Government presented this as better balancing the upfront relief available through VCT and EIS, but the effect on investor demand remains to be seen.

Support for growth also extends beyond incentives for investors. R&D tax relief and the Patent Box should remain in view, alongside practical support outside the tax system, such as innovation grants and start-up loans. For founders, the availability and accessibility of support at each stage of development matter as much as the range of schemes on offer.

Industry discussions, including a recent Chartered Institute of Taxation roundtable, have highlighted complexity and cliff edges within the existing reliefs. The policy question is therefore not only whether incentives are generous enough, but whether growing businesses can continue to use them effectively as they develop and raise capital.

The Budget may provide an indication of whether the Government sees a case for further changes to make support for start-ups and scale-ups more accessible and effective.

Growth depends on management as well as founders

Founders rarely build businesses alone. The ability to recruit and retain a strong management team, and to give that team a meaningful stake in future growth, is often central to a company’s development and eventual exit.

EMI remains an important part of that picture for qualifying companies. Its limits increased in April 2026, but the broader question is whether the entrepreneurial tax framework operates coherently as businesses grow such that they do not lose access to EMI prematurely.

A regime can look generous on paper but prove less effective if technical conditions and valuation questions make it hard to use with confidence. Even without a major announcement on management incentives, founders planning recruitment, succession, fundraising or an exit should keep management equity in view.

Decisions made early in a company’s lifecycle can materially affect the alignment of founders, employees and future investors. Putting an EMI scheme in place requires time and resources, but also provides a useful opportunity to review the founders’ own shareholding arrangements, including how those arrangements reflect contributions of time and expertise as well as capital. Considering these issues together can help establish a clearer ownership framework as the business grows.

The opportunity for earlier employee liquidity through PISCES also highlights a broader policy question: how can the tax framework make equity incentives more attractive while preserving their role in supporting long-term growth? That balance is worth keeping in view when assessing any Budget announcements on management incentives.

Taking value without a full exit

The question of liquidity before a full exit is not confined to employees. Founders, too, may want to realise some value while remaining involved in the business. Private companies may pay dividends, buy back shares, return capital, reorganise family or shareholder interests, or provide partial liquidity while the founder remains involved.

The Government has recently consulted on modernising the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital, including aspects of the rules governing capital repayments, purchases of own shares and the boundary between income and capital treatment. The consultation has now closed and the Government is analysing responses. That should not be taken as signalling a particular Budget announcement, but it forms part of the wider debate about how founders and other shareholders are taxed when they take value from a company.

For many privately owned businesses, the practical question is not simply when the founder will sell, but how value moves between the company, its founders, management and family shareholders over a much longer ownership lifecycle.

How will founders be taxed when they sell?

Where a founder is ready for a full exit, the focus shifts to the tax treatment of the sale itself. Capital gains tax ('CGT') remains an important area of pre-Budget interest. That said, on 20 October the Chancellor ruled out increasing the rate of CGT in the Budget so that will provide some comfort at least in the near term if an individual is exiting their business. There has been no suggestion of further changes to the scope or value of Business Asset Disposal Relief ('BADR'), Investors’ Relief or other aspects of the CGT regime, which could still positively affect the return from an eventual exit.

There is a balance to strike. The tax system needs to raise revenue, but the treatment of a successful exit also forms part of the environment in which founders decide whether to establish, fund and grow a business in the UK.

The recent reporting is encouraging, but it remains just that until the Chancellor speaks. Founders should not rush or engineer transactions simply to get ahead of possible changes.

Those already considering a sale can, however, use the period before the Budget to check the position on which they are relying. Reliefs such as BADR turn on detailed statutory conditions and, critically, the rights actually attaching to the shares. Company documents, shareholder records and transaction timetables should support the treatment being assumed.

From one generation of entrepreneurial success to the next

The founder lifecycle need not end with a sale. A successful exit can provide both the capital and the experience to help build the next generation of UK businesses.

Tech Nation's Founders Pulse campaign, among others, has asked whether the tax system could do more to encourage the recycling of entrepreneurial capital. One idea it has put forward is a 'Repeat Entrepreneur Relief', which would let founders defer capital gains tax on reinvestment into UK start-ups and scale-ups. These and other ideas discussed in that context are industry proposals rather than announced Government policy. They have been put to the Treasury as it considers potential reforms to tax to support founders and entrepreneurs. However, they raise a broader question about whether the tax system should do more to connect one generation of entrepreneurial success with the next.

The question, then, is not only how a founder is taxed when they sell, but what happens next. A growth-focused Budget could look beyond the taxation of entrepreneurial success, to how successful founders and entrepreneurs are encouraged to reinvest their capital and experience.

Readiness, not reaction

There is an important difference between being ready for change and trying to second-guess it.

Founders contemplating an exit, investment round, distribution, management equity award or reorganisation can sensibly establish where they stand now. That means understanding the relevant tax position, checking that key documentation supports the intended outcome and identifying decisions where timing genuinely matters.

What they should avoid is allowing unconfirmed Budget rumours to drive transactions that do not otherwise make commercial sense.

The strongest signal on 28 October may be broader than any single rate or relief: whether the Government views successful entrepreneurs mainly as a source of tax revenue, or also as a source of future businesses, investment and growth.

For founders and entrepreneurs, the practical support available to start, fund and grow a business may matter just as much as the headline rates of corporation tax and capital gains tax.