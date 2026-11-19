From BREEAM® and CRREM to embodied carbon and greenhushing, real estate executives now face a growing set of sustainability terms, standards and regulations. Some of these rules are getting stricter over time: under current MEES regulations it is already unlawful to let offices with an EPC rating of F or G, and the Government has consulted on raising the minimum standard further. In this guide, we decode the key terms on the journey to net zero, from green leases and building rating systems to disclosure regimes such as SDR, SFDR and UK SRS.

BIM (Building Information Modelling) – A collaborative process that uses a single 3D data structure to allow architects, engineers and other construction professionals to design, plan and manage a construction project throughout its lifecycle, as well as the building’s continuing maintenance and operation.

BREEAM® – The Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method. A leading global green building rating system which evaluates the building’s specifications, design, construction and use against the following categories: Management, Water, Energy, Transport, Health & Wellbeing, Resources, Resilience, Land Use & Ecology, Pollution, Materials, Waste and Innovation. The BREEAM® ratings range from Acceptable (In-Use scheme only) to Pass, Good, Very Good, Excellent to Outstanding.

Circular Economy – An alternative to traditional linear economies which use and consume resources once before throwing the resource away. A circular economy promotes recycling, repairing, repurposing or refurbishing products and materials.

CRREM – The Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor. A tool that sets science-based decarbonisation pathways for different property types and countries. It shows when an asset is likely to become “stranded”, meaning its emissions exceed the pathway and it risks losing value or becoming hard to let, sell or finance.

Embodied Carbon – This is the carbon associated with a building which is not emitted through operational processes. It is the carbon “hidden” or embodied in the materials and manufacturing processes used to construct and create the building, rather than emitted while the building is being used.

Environmental Improvements – These are improvements made to a building to improve its environmental performance.

This might include the use of LED lighting, the removal of gas in favour of electricity (increasingly from renewable sources), smart energy metering and improving the physical fabric of the premises to make it more energy efficient.

Environmental Management System – This is a framework which integrates a business or organisation’s policies, procedures and processes to improve, monitor, summarise, and report on environmental performance to internal and external stakeholders. It is often developed in compliance with the ISO 14001 standard.

Environmental Performance – This looks to measure the adverse impact a building has on the environment, and can include measurements in relation to the following:

Energy consumption;

Water consumption and discharge;

Waste generation and management;

Generation and/or emission of greenhouse gases;

Other environmental issues or net zero objectives.

EPC – An Energy Performance Certificate gives a property an energy efficiency rating from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).

Green Lease – A lease which incorporates provisions intended to help improve the environmental performance of a building and make the occupation and operation of the property more sustainable.

A green lease might include specific obligations in relation to energy efficiency, water use, choice of electricity for the building and waste reduction.

Greenhushing – The opposite of greenwashing. Intentionally hiding or failing to communicate environmental or sustainability commitments. This may be out of fear of greenwashing claims or, in the alternative, being criticised for doing too little.

Greenwashing – Misleading claims which state or create the impression that the organisation, business, asset or focus of the claim is more sustainable or environmentally friendly than it is.

GRESB – Formerly known as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, GRESB produces internationally recognised benchmarks to track environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in the commercial real estate and infrastructure sector. It provides assessments which allow investors to assess the ESG performance of a portfolio and compare performances to peers.

ISSB / UK SRS – The International Sustainability Standards Board issues global standards for sustainability and climate-related disclosures (IFRS S1 and S2), building on the TCFD framework. The UK is adopting these as UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS).

MEES - Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards are set by legislation, and the standards imposed are becoming increasingly onerous over time.

Under current MEES regulations, it is unlawful for offices to be let or to continue to be let if they have an EPC rating of F or G.

The Government has consulted on raising the minimum standard for non-domestic property to an EPC rating of C by 2027 and B by 2030, with its more recent proposals targeting a minimum of B by 2030. The final requirements and timetable should be checked against the latest Government announcements.

NABERS UK – The National Australian Built Environment Rating System, adapted for the UK. It rates the actual operational energy performance of office buildings on a scale of 1 to 6 stars, based on 12 months of measured energy use.

Net Zero – At net zero, an equal amount of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) is removed from the atmosphere as is released into it, resulting in a zero increase in net emissions.

Net Zero Carbon – Balancing the amount of carbon dioxide which is released or emitted by a building and/or activity with the amount of carbon which is offset, captured, or sequestered.

UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard – A cross-industry standard setting out what it means for a UK building to be net zero carbon, with limits on energy use and embodied carbon for different building types.

Operational Carbon – This is the carbon emitted while the building is being used — for example, the energy needed for lighting, ventilation, temperature regulation, and electricity in the building.

Science-based Targets – Carbon reduction targets which are clear, measurable and created in line with current climate science. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is the official third-party body for the validation of science-based targets.

SDR – The UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements. An FCA regime which includes an anti-greenwashing rule, sustainability labels for investment products and naming and marketing rules for UK funds.

SFDR – The EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. It requires financial market participants to disclose how they take sustainability risks into account. It is relevant to UK real estate where funds are marketed to EU investors.

Sustainable Materials – These are materials which have minimal environmental impact. They could be materials which are:

reused, reclaimed, recyclable or reusable;

made without depleting non-renewable resources;

made without disrupting key natural resource systems.

TCFD – The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Its recommendations set the framework for reporting climate-related risks and opportunities, and they underpin mandatory climate reporting for many large UK companies. The TCFD disbanded in 2023 and its work has passed to the ISSB.

WELL – The WELL Building Standard. A certification system run by the International WELL Building Institute which measures how a building’s design and operation support the health and wellbeing of its occupants.