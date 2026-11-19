In each edition of the Brief, the Farrer & Co Residential Property partners give us a brief insight into their working lives. This month, we provide answers to questions put to us by friends across the residential property sector on managing residential property transactions.

The Brief

We are always happy to speak to clients and intermediaries on a speculative basis. Thank you to those who raised questions for this month's edition of the Brief. You can either watch the video or read the transcript below.

WATCH HERE

If the buyer is keen to exchange quickly, what has to happen first?

Asked by Katy Katani, CapitalRise

The key to a quick exchange is not rushing through the deal but being organised from the beginning, ideally before the deal is agreed.

The best buyers are those that are primed to move quickly. They will have instructed their solicitors and considered their tax and structuring arrangements. Additionally, they will have funding in place, so far as is possible for the properties found.

The best sellers will have also instructed their solicitors ahead of time, and will have their due diligence materials ready, have gathered all relevant paperwork and ideally identified and resolved any issues that might arise during the sales process.

The key is being prepared early.

How early should buyers and sellers instruct a lawyer?



Asked by Shauna Walsh and Lenard Pap, Russel Simpson

As early as possible.

For sellers, it really helps in terms of preparing a sales pack, checking through paperwork and getting everything in order, particularly if works have been carried out to a property.

And for buyers, it helps to have gone through the Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering requirements, and to have talked to the lawyer about getting the whole team together and making sure that everyone can work to the timescale that has been agreed.

When do lock-out agreements make sense and when do they become more of a distraction?



Asked by Anna Lazenbury, Athena London Ltd

It can depend on market conditions and whether there is competition for the property. They can work well where a buyer is about to spend a significant sum on surveys, planning advice or other investigations and wants reassurance that the seller will not negotiate elsewhere.

But they can become a distraction if the parties spend more time negotiating the form of the lock-out agreement itself than progressing the transaction.

In our experience, a committed buyer, a committed seller and a realistic timetable will usually achieve more. The focus should always be on progressing the transaction towards exchange.

Simple one-page reservation agreements can work well, and we would like to see more of those. But we also really like to see a fast exchange, and for cash buyers able to exchange on the same day or within 24 hours you do not need to be talking about lock-out agreements.

How are you using AI in the services you provide to clients?

Asked by Mark Collings, MCC Surveyors Limited

AI is developing rapidly. At the moment, we are principally using a closed system version of Microsoft Copilot, but we are also extensively trialling and utilising other AI systems to see which will serve our needs best.

We use AI for a variety of tasks, including reviewing large volumes of documents, summarising information and identifying key issues. It can help us complete some of the more routine elements of our work efficiently, allowing us to focus on the strategic advice our clients value.

Why do you always exchange on a Friday?

Asked by Will Watson, The Buying Solution

It is not always a Friday, but the honest answer is that it can take time to receive instructions from clients and for negotiations to unfold during the course of a week. It is the nature of the work to take as much space as there is.

It is often a Friday, as people are more able to take a view ahead of the weekend to reach an agreement and be more pragmatic on a Friday, than they might be on a Tuesday.

Why would someone choose Farrer & Co?

Asked by Nick Hill, Imba Search

Most of our clients are not buying and selling houses every day. We are.

We have that depth of experience that our clients come to value and rely on. And that is because we share our judgement. We do not just bring problems to our clients, we bring solutions and advise on the best approach to take.

We love working with people, we have a great network and we lean on that network to help us and bring together the whole team. I would say we are the ringmasters in a circus, but hopefully a stress-free one.

The debrief

If you have enjoyed this edition of The Brief and have a question you would like us to answer in a future edition, we would be pleased to hear from you.

We are always happy to discuss the conveyancing process and how to manage a transaction.