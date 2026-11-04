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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

BNG Update: Additional Exemptions

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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New regulations introduce significant changes to Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements in England, including a 0.2 hectare exemption for smaller developments and temporary development exemptions. The government's own regulatory advisors criticized the impact assessment justifying these changes, while Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects face new BNG obligations from November 2026.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Kate Jardine
Kate Jardine

On 6 August 2026, further exemptions from BNG came into force.

The Biodiversity Gain (Town and Country Planning) (Amendments and Transitional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2026 brought in several changes, namely

1) Introduction of a new 0.2 hectare exemption, meaning that smaller developments will not be required to provide mandatory BNG (unless onsite priority habitat is negatively impacted)

2) Introduction of a temporary development exemption, for land which is to be reinstated within a period of 5 years or less (unless onsite priority habitat is negatively impacted)

3) Modification of the biodiversity gain hierarchy for minor development, meaning that minor sites which aren’t exempt from BNG (e.g. over 0.2 hectares) can choose to go straight to offsite in the first instance

4) Removal of the existing exemption for self and custom build development.

The Explanatory Memorandum makes it clear that the new 0.2ha exemption only applies to applications made after 6 August 2026, and further that it also does not apply to s73 permissions where the originating permission was applied for or granted prior to 6 August 2026

The temporary development exemption only applies where all of the development is going to be temporary. It is subject to a requirement that the development is removed and the land reinstated within 5 years and again, it only applies to applications for planning permission made after 6 August 2026. In the same way as the 0.2ha exemption, it doesn’t apply to s73 permissions. And it does not apply where a series of planning permissions are granted for the same temporary development and taken together, the period within which the development would be removed and the land reinstated exceeds 5 years.

The self-build exemption has been removed as a result of feedback that it was difficult to implement and enforce.

The Government considered that these changes would help to reduce the burdens on the smallest developers and local authorities. However, its own advisors (the Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC)) tore strips out of the impact assessment justifying the extension of BNG exemptions, saying that they were not fit for purpose.

The RPC said that the impact assessment:

– Failed to make an argument for government intervention

– Didn’t say why the balance between environmental and business interests has changed since BNG was introduced

– Didn’t justify why the shortlist of options was produced from the longlist

– Had a ‘weak’ monitoring and evaluation plan.

Developments which are exempt from mandatory BNG as a result of the changes will still be subject to existing environmental protections and policies. Planning decisions should still apply the mitigation hierarchy and refuse permission where significant harm to biodiversity cannot be avoided, adequately mitigated or, as a last resort, compensated.

Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs)

From 2 November 2026, Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) will also be subject to BNG. NSIP developers who apply for a development consent order (DCO) on or after this date need to deliver at least 10% net gain in biodiversity.

Where NSIPs cross over into other countries, the BNG boundary plan must only include habitats in England, and any proposed enhancements must be provided in England. In June 2026, Defra published biodiversity gain statements for NSIPs. These explain how NSIPs need to calculate, deliver and report on BNG. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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