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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

When Does An AI-generated Advert Need An AI Label? Not Always, Says EASA

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Explore more from Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

The European Advertising Standards Alliance has published new guidance on AI transparency in advertising, arguing that disclosure should be meaningful rather than automatic. The guide examines when businesses should inform consumers about AI use in advertisements, balancing transparency with the risk of overwhelming audiences with labels that provide little practical value.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Rebecca Moore (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Rebecca Moore (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Helen Hart
Helen Hart
Author LinkedIn connections

In its new Guide on Disclosing Ads Generated or Enhanced with Artificial Intelligence, EASA argues that AI transparency should be meaningful rather than automatic. As AI becomes embedded throughout the advertising process, the challenge is balancing consumer trust with the risk of overwhelming audiences with labels that add little practical value.

It points out that AI is increasingly embedded throughout advertising production, from ideation and creative development to the final execution of an advertisement. This creates new opportunities for creativity and innovation, but also raises important questions about authenticity, transparency and the information consumers need to understand the commercial content they see. 

Transparency that is meaningful, not automatic 

EASA's central message is that disclosure should not become a reflex. Rather than labeling every advert touched by AI, businesses should consider whether consumers would genuinely benefit from knowing that AI has been used.

Consequently, the Guide considers the applicable regulatory framework and established self-regulatory principles, especially in the EU AI Act and the European Commission’s related Guidelines. It covers the regulatory context, existing self-regulatory and industry practices, the principles that can inform decisions about disclosure, and practical considerations around how to disclose. 

Importantly, disclosure of AI use does not replace the fundamental requirement that advertising must never mislead consumers. The Guide makes clear that an advertisement may still be misleading under applicable legal or self-regulatory rules, even where the involvement of AI has been disclosed. 

Self-regulation translating principles into practice 

EASA suggests advertisers consider three factors:

  • How much AI was used? Was AI involved in a limited way, or did it generate most of the content?
  • How realistic is the output? Is the content obviously fictional, or could consumers perceive it as real?
  • How significant is it? Would the AI-generated element matter to a consumer's understanding of the advert?

The stronger the answer to all three questions, the stronger the case for disclosure.

The key principle is to disclose AI where it helps consumers understand what they are seeing, but avoid turning disclosure into background noise.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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