The Rights Holder's Playbook: Navigating Influencer Marketing In Professional Sport

Over the past decade, the creator economy has moved from the margins of digital marketing to the centre of brand strategy. In 2023, Goldman Sachs valued the global creator economy at around US$250bn and projected that it would nearly double to US$480bn by 2027.

Traditionally, athletes, major sports teams and celebrities have promoted brands and products, and while that trend continues to grow stronger, major sports teams and governing bodies have increasingly engaged with influencers to enhance visibility and encourage a new demographic of fans to engage with their respective sports.

Brands are now relying on creators to build trust, sustain engagement and drive sales in ways that traditional advertising once did.

Legal, commercial and reputational considerations for sports rights holders

Third-party rights: commissioning influencer content does not mean that you own it and, unless otherwise agreed, copyright will generally vest automatically in the creator. A sports organisation that fails to address this contractually may find itself with no legal right to reuse, repurpose or commercially exploit content it has funded. Organisations should require contractual warranties from creators that their content does not infringe any third-party rights, including intellectual property rights.

Due diligence: organisations should select influencers carefully. Due diligence steps could include (but are not limited to):

organisations should select influencers carefully. Due diligence steps could include (but are not limited to): reviewing the influencer's previous activity and regulatory compliance record; and



checking the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) webpage of non-compliant influencers.

Deliverables: organisations should specify the volume of content that will be produced, the format, and the pre-identified channels the content will be posted on. Where practicable, there should be an approval process that allows time for content to be signed off before its scheduled publication.

organisations should specify the volume of content that will be produced, the format, and the pre-identified channels the content will be posted on. Where practicable, there should be an approval process that allows time for content to be signed off before its scheduled publication. Agreed timelines: sports organisations often want to tie publication to product launches or other key events. Contracts should therefore ensure that time is of the essence where deadlines need to be met.

sports organisations often want to tie publication to product launches or other key events. Contracts should therefore ensure that time is of the essence where deadlines need to be met. Regulatory compliance: the agreement should ensure that influencers comply with information obligations and data protection and e-privacy requirements.

the agreement should ensure that influencers comply with information obligations and data protection and e-privacy requirements. Payment terms : whilst fixed fees provide cost certainty and remain common, there are other ways to pay creators. Performance-related payment structures and revenue-share mechanisms provide protection over value, while aligning incentives and encouraging the creator's ongoing engagement.

: whilst fixed fees provide cost certainty and remain common, there are other ways to pay creators. Performance-related payment structures and revenue-share mechanisms provide protection over value, while aligning incentives and encouraging the creator's ongoing engagement. Broadcast rights: organisations should ensure that any rights licensed to influencers contain content guidelines and contractual warranties that align with the requirements and restrictions set out in the relevant broadcast rights agreements.

Reputation management

An influencer's personal brand is often inseparable from the partnership, with audiences engaging primarily because of the influencer's personality and reputation.

As a result, rights holders who have invested significantly in developing and protecting their brand should be mindful that association with a creator whose conduct brings them into disrepute could adversely affect the reputation of the wider business.

In addition to having rights to terminate for material breach, organisations will want broad rights to end the relationship if the creator does anything which could bring the organisation or connected parties into disrepute.

Influencer marketing regulations and advertising requirements

The ASA regulates advertising in the UK. If a creator has received any commercial benefit, their content must be clearly identifiable and marked as advertising.

Businesses must ensure that contracts with creators include explicit disclosure requirements, and content must be reviewed before it goes live.

Key considerations for sports rights holders

Influencer partnerships offer sports rights holders a powerful way to reach new audiences, deepen fan engagement and create additional commercial value. However, the speed and informality associated with creator-led content should not come at the expense of clear governance.

The most effective partnerships will be those in which the commercial objectives, content parameters, approval processes and allocation of rights are settled at the outset, with proportionate safeguards for compliance and reputational risk.

A well-structured agreement should not inhibit creativity. Instead, it should give both parties the clarity and confidence needed to build an authentic and commercially successful relationship.