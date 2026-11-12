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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Rosé To Robots: How AI Is Impacting The Wine Industry

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Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming many industries, and viticulture is no exception. For wine producers and enthusiasts, AI offers advancements that enhance quality and streamline production.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kathryn Rogers
Kathryn Rogers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming many industries, and viticulture is no exception. For wine producers and enthusiasts, AI offers advancements that enhance quality and streamline production.

For wine producers, distributors and technology providers, these innovations offer opportunities to improve efficiency, consistency and profitability. However, adopting AI also raises legal and commercial considerations, including data ownership, intellectual property, contractual responsibilities and regulatory compliance.

This article explores how AI is reshaping the wine industry and what businesses should consider as these technologies become more widely adopted.

How AI is changing wine tasting and recommendations

Wine grading has long been an integral part of the industry, with scores influencing purchasing decisions. Traditionally reliant on expert sommeliers and critics, the process is subjective and prone to personal biases.AI is transforming wine rating by providing more objective, consistent, and scalable methods of evaluation. AI-based tasting systems use gas chromatography and electronic noses to analyse a wine’s chemical composition. These systems can detect subtle flavour compounds, aromas and taste profiles that even experienced tasters might miss before comparing those results with databases of previously top-rated wines.

Using these techniques, AI-powered systems can predict quality and ageing potential with remarkable accuracy while helping to reduce inconsistencies caused by human subjectivity.

In addition to ratings, AI is taking on other roles traditionally fulfilled by sommeliers. By using machine learning, natural language processing and big-data analysis of online reviews, past purchases and user preferences, AI tools are increasingly being used to provide wine recommendations and to help novices and enthusiasts alike discover new bottles that align with their tastes.

For producers and retailers, these insights can also improve marketing strategies, demand forecasting and product positioning by identifying emerging consumer trends.

How AI is improving vineyard management

AI isn’t just influencing sales; it’s also transforming vineyard management, from disease detection and soil analysis to yield prediction. AI-powered precision farming helps vineyard owners manage vines and optimise grape production. Traditionally vineyard managers relied on visual inspections and experience to detect pests, diseases and nutrient deficiencies. . Today, AI-enabled drones, cameras and imaging systems can monitor vine health in real time, allowing growers to identify potential issues much earlier.

This proactive approach can reduce the need for pesticides, improving grape quality and sustainability and reducing overheads.

AI-driven sensors can also collect real-time data on soil moisture, nutrient levels and weather conditions, enabling vineyard managers to make more informed decisions about fertilisation, irrigation and harvesting times.

Combined with historic weather and production data, AI can forecast yields, anticipate climate-related risks and help wineries plan staffing, storage and distribution more effectively

Can AI replace human expertise in winemaking?

While AI offers some significant advantages, there are concerns that excessive reliance on AI could diminish the artistry and tradition of wine production and could impact the cultural and sensory nuances associated with wine appreciation.

Balancing technology with tradition will be key to ensuring the wine industry can utilise the data-driven benefits offered by AI while retaining its traditional culture and artisanal essence.

Legal considerations for wine businesses using AI

As AI becomes increasingly embedded throughout the wine supply chain, businesses should ensure they understand the legal implications of adopting these technologies.

Key considerations include:

  • Ownership of AI-generated data and insights
  • Intellectual property rights relating to AI tools and outputs
  • Commercial contracts with AI software providers
  • Data protection obligations where customer information is used
  • Emerging AI regulation in the UK and internationally
  • Taking advice early can help businesses adopt AI confidently while managing legal and commercial risks.

Supporting innovation in the wine industry

As AI reshapes the wine industry, balancing innovation with tradition is key.

We advise businesses on the legal issues surrounding AI adoption, including commercial contracts, intellectual property, technology projects and regulatory compliance, helping organisations innovate with confidence as AI continues to reshape the wine industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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