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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

ASA Shifts Focus From TV To Online As Children's Exposure To Age-restricted Advertising Continues To Fall

Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
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Lewis Silkin

Lewis Silkin

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The Advertising Standards Authority has published a strategic review revealing a dramatic decline in children's exposure to age-restricted television advertising over fourteen years, with alcohol, gambling and HFSS ads falling substantially as young audiences migrate online. The regulator is now shifting its focus away from broadcast monitoring towards scrutinising digital platforms, where children increasingly consume media and encounter advertising through new channels including influencer marketing

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Helen Hart
Helen Hart
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The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has published a strategic review of children's exposure to age-restricted television advertising, signalling a significant shift in regulatory focus from broadcast media towards online environments. The review analyses children's exposure to alcohol, gambling and HFSS (high fat, salt and sugar) advertising over a fourteen-year period and concludes that exposure to these categories on television has continued to fall substantially, alongside a broader decline in children's TV viewing. 

The data suggests that children's average weekly exposure to alcohol advertising fell from 3.2 ads in 2010 to 0.7 ads in 2023, while exposure to gambling advertising declined from 4.4 ads in 2013 to 1.8 ads in 2023. Children's exposure to HFSS advertising also fell significantly, from 12.4 ads per week in 2016 to 4.4 ads in 2023. Over the same period, exposure to all television advertising dropped from more than 220 ads per week to just 58.2, reflecting changing media consumption habits and a continuing migration away from traditional broadcast television. 

In light of these trends, the ASA has decided to treat the review as a strategic endpoint for its long-running programme of TV exposure monitoring. Instead, it intends to focus more closely on children's experiences in online environments, where media consumption is increasingly concentrated. The report highlights the ASA's ongoing work on online exposure measurement and broader initiatives aimed at understanding the advertising seen by young audiences online. 

The findings are unlikely to result in any immediate changes to the existing BCAP rules governing alcohol, gambling and HFSS advertising. However, they are an important indicator of regulatory direction. As children's engagement with online platforms continues to grow, advertisers can expect increasing scrutiny of digital audience targeting, age assurance measures, influencer marketing, algorithmically delivered advertising and the effectiveness of controls designed to prevent under-18s from seeing age-restricted advertising. 

The report also reinforces a broader trend across the UK regulatory landscape: the focus is moving beyond traditional media placement restrictions and towards evidence-based assessment of real-world exposure in online environments. For brands operating in age-restricted sectors, demonstrating robust controls over digital advertising is likely to become an increasingly important compliance priority. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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