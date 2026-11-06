Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

A £270 Million Summer In Football Finance

Fladgate LLP
Fladgate LLP
Contributor
Fladgate LLP

Fladgate LLP

Fladgate is a London based law firm known for its ability to work on fast moving, complex...

View firm profile
Explore more from Fladgate LLP

Premier League clubs committed approximately £3.56 billion in transfer fees during the 2026 summer window, marking the fifth consecutive year of spending exceeding £2 billion. Fladgate's sports finance team advised on over 15 football finance transactions totaling more than £270 million, demonstrating the growing sophistication of transfer receivables financing and the increasing need for specialist legal expertise in this rapidly evolving market.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
James Earl
James Earl
Liam David
Liam David

Football transfer spending is at an all-time high. It has been reported that Premier League clubs alone committed around €4.1 billion (according to Off The Pitch) / £3.56 billion (according to Sky Sports) in transfer fees during the 2026 summer football transfer window. This is the fifth consecutive summer transfer window in which Premier League spending alone exceeded £2 billion.

The market that finances those deals is handling more business than ever before, and Fladgate's sports finance team has been closely involved throughout. Between them, our lawyers advised on more than 15 football finance transactions this summer alone, with combined deal values totaling over £270 million.

A market that is continuing to grow

This transfer window showed how established transfer receivables financing has become. We saw increased activity from our clients, where we represented both financial institutions and football clubs across the Premier League and EFL on a wide variety of deals.

The most common deal type that we saw this summer was player transfer receivables financing – where a selling football club sells to a financial institution the transfer fee instalments that are owed to them from the sale of a football player. This is not surprising - transfer spending keeps rising, clubs are becoming more sophisticated and more lenders want in, so we don't expect this to slow down.

But it isn’t only about player transfer receivables. We have advised on a variety of other deal structures in the football finance world, including more traditional loan arrangements secured against stadiums and assets of the football clubs, as well as other receivables finance deals relating to sponsorship and broadcasting deals.

The work went well beyond England, too. We have advised clients on deals relating to football clubs and organisations throughout Europe and South America, and we expect to see more interest from stakeholders globally as the value of the football finance market continues to rise.

Why specialist advice matters

In this market, clubs, lenders and investors need advisers who understand both the finance and the football. Speed is now essential, with financing often expected to be in place shortly after a transfer is agreed. At the same time, concerns about liquidity across football are growing. There is increasing scrutiny on football finance, from both regulators and the general public, which has been exacerbated by the recent high-profile spotlight on Manchester City football club in connection with the charges relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. So, whilst these types of transactions are becoming increasingly common, it is also becoming even more important for football clubs to make sure that they are doing it all correctly.

Football transfers also often cross borders, so local law advice is usually essential. We are well connected with specialists in all of the key jurisdictions for football finance deals, and are well practiced with co-ordinating local law advice for these deals with the help of our global network.

Our work this summer builds on a long track record in the sector. Having advised on more than 700 transactions with a combined value of over £5 billion, the team has played a leading role in the sports finance market and continues to support clients as deal volumes, structures and funding requirements evolve.

Our sports finance experts include James Earl, Adrian Mawlabaux, Luke Morris, Ed Fuller, Liam David, Daniel King, Ed Robinson, Alexander Nakhmanovich, Harry Ross and Billy Hughes.

“It has been a fantastic summer for our sports finance team, with unprecedented deal volume and size. We truly love working in the sports finance space, with football in particular being a core area of our focus. As the beautiful game continues to grow, so too will the essential funding lines that underpin every aspect of its success, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients in this highly compelling sector.”

Looking ahead

With record spending, changing lender dynamics and growing regulatory attention on club finances, sports finance will stay a fast-moving area. Our team are well placed to help our clients as the market develops through the January transfer window and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

EU Kids Act: What Do The Planned Age Restrictions And Safety Requirements For Minors Online Mean For Providers?

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, introducing comprehensive restrictions on minors' access to social media and video-sharing platforms while imposing extensive online safety requirements across digital services. This landmark legislation will require businesses to implement safety-by-design frameworks, age verification systems, and guardian controls, with particularly stringent compliance obligations for Very Large Online Platforms that must prove their services are safe through independ
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

HFSS: ASA Rulings Provide Clarity On Where “brand Advertising” Ends And Product Advertising Begins

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has issued new guidance on how it will enforce restrictions on advertising less healthy food and drink products online and on television. Through several July 2026 rulings involving major brands like M&M's, Domino's, and KFC, the ASA clarified when the 'brand advertising exemption' applies and when product imagery crosses the line into depicting specific restricted products.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
RPC
RPC
Article

Advertising In ChatGPT: What Retailers Need To Know

OpenAI's integration of advertisements into ChatGPT marks a significant shift in how retailers can reach consumers through conversational AI. As this emerging channel offers contextual relevance at moments of genuine purchasing intent, retailers must navigate complex advertising regulations, data protection requirements, and sector-specific rules to ensure compliance while capitalizing on this novel marketing opportunity.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

The Remediation Bill: Where Are We Now, And Is Leasehold Tenure Really To Blame For The Housing Market Downturn?

The Government's Remediation Bill promises unlimited fines and prison time for non-compliant landlords, but two years after its first appearance, no draft text exists. Meanwhile, a private member's bill gains cross-party support, and the Housing Minister controversially blames the leasehold system for the residential property market downturn.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Fladgate LLP
Fladgate LLP
Article

Working From Home And The Hidden Risks Of A Permanent Establishment

Remote work from second homes or holiday locations can unexpectedly create permanent establishments (PEs) in foreign jurisdictions, triggering complex tax obligations and reporting requirements for businesses and individuals. With the UK's expanded agency PE rules taking effect in January 2026, understanding how routine business activities conducted from secondary locations establish taxable presence has become increasingly critical for corporate structures and family offices.
United KingdomTax
Fladgate LLP
Fladgate LLP