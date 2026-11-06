A £270 Million Summer In Football Finance

Football transfer spending is at an all-time high. It has been reported that Premier League clubs alone committed around €4.1 billion (according to Off The Pitch) / £3.56 billion (according to Sky Sports) in transfer fees during the 2026 summer football transfer window. This is the fifth consecutive summer transfer window in which Premier League spending alone exceeded £2 billion.

The market that finances those deals is handling more business than ever before, and Fladgate's sports finance team has been closely involved throughout. Between them, our lawyers advised on more than 15 football finance transactions this summer alone, with combined deal values totaling over £270 million.

A market that is continuing to grow

This transfer window showed how established transfer receivables financing has become. We saw increased activity from our clients, where we represented both financial institutions and football clubs across the Premier League and EFL on a wide variety of deals.

The most common deal type that we saw this summer was player transfer receivables financing – where a selling football club sells to a financial institution the transfer fee instalments that are owed to them from the sale of a football player. This is not surprising - transfer spending keeps rising, clubs are becoming more sophisticated and more lenders want in, so we don't expect this to slow down.

But it isn’t only about player transfer receivables. We have advised on a variety of other deal structures in the football finance world, including more traditional loan arrangements secured against stadiums and assets of the football clubs, as well as other receivables finance deals relating to sponsorship and broadcasting deals.

The work went well beyond England, too. We have advised clients on deals relating to football clubs and organisations throughout Europe and South America, and we expect to see more interest from stakeholders globally as the value of the football finance market continues to rise.

Why specialist advice matters

In this market, clubs, lenders and investors need advisers who understand both the finance and the football. Speed is now essential, with financing often expected to be in place shortly after a transfer is agreed. At the same time, concerns about liquidity across football are growing. There is increasing scrutiny on football finance, from both regulators and the general public, which has been exacerbated by the recent high-profile spotlight on Manchester City football club in connection with the charges relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. So, whilst these types of transactions are becoming increasingly common, it is also becoming even more important for football clubs to make sure that they are doing it all correctly.

Football transfers also often cross borders, so local law advice is usually essential. We are well connected with specialists in all of the key jurisdictions for football finance deals, and are well practiced with co-ordinating local law advice for these deals with the help of our global network.

Our work this summer builds on a long track record in the sector. Having advised on more than 700 transactions with a combined value of over £5 billion, the team has played a leading role in the sports finance market and continues to support clients as deal volumes, structures and funding requirements evolve.

Our sports finance experts include James Earl, Adrian Mawlabaux, Luke Morris, Ed Fuller, Liam David, Daniel King, Ed Robinson, Alexander Nakhmanovich, Harry Ross and Billy Hughes.

“It has been a fantastic summer for our sports finance team, with unprecedented deal volume and size. We truly love working in the sports finance space, with football in particular being a core area of our focus. As the beautiful game continues to grow, so too will the essential funding lines that underpin every aspect of its success, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients in this highly compelling sector.”

Looking ahead

With record spending, changing lender dynamics and growing regulatory attention on club finances, sports finance will stay a fast-moving area. Our team are well placed to help our clients as the market develops through the January transfer window and beyond.