ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
What Is Legal Aid And Am I Eligible?
Slater and Gordon
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Legal aid provides government-funded support for those who cannot afford legal representation, but eligibility depends on strict financial and merit-based criteria. Understanding what types of cases qualify and where to find assistance can be crucial when facing legal challenges without the means to pay for private representation. This guide explains the scope of legal aid in the UK, who can access it, and what alternatives exist when you don't qualify.
While Slater and Gordon are unfortunately unable to offer services on a legal aid basis, we understand how important it is to get clear, accurate answers quickly. This guide explains what legal aid is, what it covers, who qualifies, and where you can find a solicitor who offers it.
What is legal aid?
Legal aid is financial support provided by the UK government to help people who couldn't otherwise afford legal advice, mediation, or representation in court. It's administered through the Legal Aid Agency, an executive agency of the Ministry of Justice, and is designed to make sure access to justice doesn't depend on how much money you have.
Legal aid can cover the cost of a solicitor's advice, preparation of your case, and representation at court or tribunal hearings, depending on your circumstances and the type of case you're dealing with.
What can you get legal aid for?
Legal aid isn't available for every type of legal issue. It's generally limited to specific case types where the stakes for individuals are particularly high. You may be able to get legal aid for:
- Family law matters involving domestic abuse or child protection
- Housing issues, including repossession or homelessness
- Some immigration and asylum cases
- Mental health tribunal representation
- Debt matters where your home is at risk
- Discrimination claims
- Certain welfare benefits appeals
Most other civil matters, including many personal injury, medical negligence, and general family law cases, fall outside the scope of legal aid. If your case isn't listed above, it's worth checking directly with the Legal Aid Agency or a legal aid solicitor to confirm your options.
Who is eligible for legal aid?
Eligibility for legal aid depends on two main factors: your financial circumstances and the merits of your case.
For the financial assessment, the Legal Aid Agency looks at your income, savings, and capital, including your partner's finances if you live together. There are set thresholds you'll need to fall within, and these can change, so it's worth checking the current limits on GOV.UK before applying.
For the merits assessment, your solicitor or the Legal Aid Agency will consider whether your case has a reasonable chance of success and whether it's in the public interest to fund it. Even if you meet the financial criteria, legal aid isn't guaranteed if your case doesn't meet this threshold.
You can learn more about the eligibility criteria for legal aid on the GOV.UK website here.
Does Slater and Gordon offer legal aid?
Unfortunately, we aren’t able to provide legal services on a legal aid basis. We understand this isn't the answer everyone hopes for, particularly if finances are already stretched. We want to be upfront about this so you can find the right support as quickly as possible, rather than spending time on an enquiry we can't take forward.
We do offer alternative funding options for many of our services, including affordable, fixed-fee options for some case types. If you'd like to know whether one of these options could work for your case, get in touch with our team to discuss your circumstances.
Where can I find more information about legal aid?
If you believe you may be eligible for legal aid, the GOV.UK website is the best place to start. You can use their online checker to find out if your case qualifies and locate a legal aid solicitor or adviser in your area. Visit the Find a legal aid adviser or family mediator page on GOV.UK to begin your search and get guidance tailored to your situation.
Frequently asked questions
Q: Does legal aid cover solicitor fees in full?
Legal aid can cover some or all your legal costs, depending on your financial circumstances. Some applicants are required to make a contribution towards their costs.
Q: How long does a legal aid application take?
Processing times vary depending on case type and urgency. Your solicitor can advise on expected timescales once they've assessed your case.
Q: Can I get legal aid for a personal injury claim?
Legal aid is not generally available for personal injury claims. Most solicitors, including Slater and Gordon, handle these cases through no win, no fee agreements instead.
Q: What happens if I don't qualify for legal aid?
If you're not eligible, you may still have other funding options, including no win, no fee arrangements, fixed-fee advice, or legal expenses insurance. Speak to a solicitor about what's available for your case.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.