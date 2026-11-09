What Is Legal Aid And Am I Eligible?

What is legal aid? Legal aid is financial support provided by the UK government to help people who couldn't otherwise afford legal advice, mediation, or representation in court. It's administered through the Legal Aid Agency, an executive agency of the Ministry of Justice, and is designed to make sure access to justice doesn't depend on how much money you have. Legal aid can cover the cost of a solicitor's advice, preparation of your case, and representation at court or tribunal hearings, depending on your circumstances and the type of case you're dealing with.

What can you get legal aid for? Legal aid isn't available for every type of legal issue. It's generally limited to specific case types where the stakes for individuals are particularly high. You may be able to get legal aid for: Family law matters involving domestic abuse or child protection

Housing issues, including repossession or homelessness

Some immigration and asylum cases

Mental health tribunal representation

Debt matters where your home is at risk

Discrimination claims

Certain welfare benefits appeals Most other civil matters, including many personal injury, medical negligence, and general family law cases, fall outside the scope of legal aid. If your case isn't listed above, it's worth checking directly with the Legal Aid Agency or a legal aid solicitor to confirm your options.

Who is eligible for legal aid? Eligibility for legal aid depends on two main factors: your financial circumstances and the merits of your case. For the financial assessment, the Legal Aid Agency looks at your income, savings, and capital, including your partner's finances if you live together. There are set thresholds you'll need to fall within, and these can change, so it's worth checking the current limits on GOV.UK before applying. For the merits assessment, your solicitor or the Legal Aid Agency will consider whether your case has a reasonable chance of success and whether it's in the public interest to fund it. Even if you meet the financial criteria, legal aid isn't guaranteed if your case doesn't meet this threshold. You can learn more about the eligibility criteria for legal aid on the GOV.UK website here.

Does Slater and Gordon offer legal aid? Unfortunately, we aren’t able to provide legal services on a legal aid basis. We understand this isn't the answer everyone hopes for, particularly if finances are already stretched. We want to be upfront about this so you can find the right support as quickly as possible, rather than spending time on an enquiry we can't take forward. We do offer alternative funding options for many of our services, including affordable, fixed-fee options for some case types. If you'd like to know whether one of these options could work for your case, get in touch with our team to discuss your circumstances.

Where can I find more information about legal aid? If you believe you may be eligible for legal aid, the GOV.UK website is the best place to start. You can use their online checker to find out if your case qualifies and locate a legal aid solicitor or adviser in your area. Visit the Find a legal aid adviser or family mediator page on GOV.UK to begin your search and get guidance tailored to your situation.