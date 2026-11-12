New Judicial Review Guidance Explained — AI Use & Urgent Applications

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are increasingly being used in judicial review proceedings, while the Administrative Court is also seeing a substantial increase in claims and applications seeking urgent consideration.

Both issues are now firmly in focus. The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary has recently published a Position Statement on how judges use AI, followed by the Law Society issuing a 58-page AI Practice Note to solicitors. The Administrative Court has also now published its Judicial Review Guide 2026 (the 2026 Guide), which includes, for the first time, a specific section on the use of AI tools in judicial review proceedings.

Alongside the 2026 Guide, the Administrative Court has also released a Practice Statement addressing the growing number of applications seeking urgent consideration.

Here, Glyn Lancefield from our litigation team breaks down what the new guidance means for AI use and urgent applications in judicial review proceedings.

Using AI in judicial review proceedings

The 2026 Guide replaces the 2025 edition and is expected to be followed by all court users, including litigants in person.

Paragraph 2.3 warns court users of the risk of AI chatbots being prone to error. It requires reasonable care to be taken when using AI tools, particularly when citing legal authorities and stating legal principles or factual matters.

Sub-paragraph 2.3.2 sets out the extremely serious possible consequences for non-compliance, including:

cost sanctions

strike out

referral to a regulator

contempt of court proceedings

referral to the police.

Keeping submissions relevant & concise

Sub-paragraph 2.3.3 of the 2026 Guide reminds court users to comply with page limits for documents:

40 pages for Statements of Facts and Grounds.

5 pages for a reply.

30 pages for Summary Grounds of Support or Resistance.

40 pages for Detailed Grounds of Support or Resistance.

25 pages for skeleton arguments.

Court users are also reminded to not include irrelevant materials in their documents.

The preface to the 2026 Guide highlights the Administrative Court’s experience of over-long written arguments and document bundles and emphasises the importance of concision in statements of case and skeleton arguments.

When is an urgent application justified?

The other issue addressed by the 2026 Guide is the increasing number of applications claiming unnecessary urgency.

The preface stresses the importance of considering carefully whether urgency is genuinely required. It refers to R (DVP) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2021] EWHC 606 (Admin), [2021] 4 WLR 75, where the Administrative Court decided that an urgent application was a significant abuse of its procedures and should never have been made.

The Administrative Court’s recently published Practice Statement specifically addresses applications seeking urgent consideration. It states that while at least one judge is available each working day to deal with these applications, the substantial increase in urgent claims and applications is placing pressure on its limited administrative and judicial resources.

It reminds court users to comply with Chapter 17 of the 2026 Guide, which sets out the requirements when making urgent claims or applications.

Form N463 takes on greater importance

One particularly important change concerns the information provided on Form N463.

The Administrative Court will now decide whether or not urgency is justified solely on the basis of the information provided on Form N463, without referring to other documents that are attached or cross-referenced.

The Practice Statement makes the position clear:

“If the information contained on Form N463 does not justify urgency, urgent consideration will be refused”.

The 2026 Guide and the Administrative Court’s Practice Statement are therefore essential reading for all parties to judicial review proceedings and their representatives.