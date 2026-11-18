At Buckles, we regularly act in complex commercial disputes, including claims with a value exceeding £1m. The recent expansion of the costs budgeting pilot under Practice Direction 51ZG1 (“PD 51ZG1”) is a development which parties involved in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales should be aware of.

What has changed?

The costs budgeting pilot originally came into force on 6 April 2025. PD51ZG1 introduced a simplified approach to costs budgeting for certain claims.

From 1 October 2026, its scope was widened and the pilot now applies nationwide to relevant proceeding. It extends to qualifying claims in the County Court at Central London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool.

Which claims are affected?

Broadly, PD 51ZG1 applies to qualifying Part 7 multi-track claims, which would otherwise be subject to usual costs management under CPR Part 3.

The date of issue is important.

The pilot applies to relevant claims issued between 6 April 2025 and 6 April 2028.

The expanded geographical arrangements apply to relevant claims issued from 1 October 2026.

What happens where a claim is worth more than £1m?

Where a claim is valued at £1m or more, the starting position is that the court will not manage the parties’ costs, unless it considers that the litigation can only be conducted justly and proportionately by doing so. If costs management is considered appropriate, the court will give directions including requiring the preparation and service of the more detailed Precedent H costs budget.

Unless the court orders otherwise, costs budgets must be filed and served no later than 21 clear days before the first Case Management Conference (CMC).

Why does costs budgeting matter in high-value disputes?

In substantial commercial disputes, costs management needs to be considered as part of the wider litigation strategy, rather than just as an administrative exercise.

A properly prepared budget requires a realistic assessment of the work likely to be required throughout the proceedings. That may include disclosure involving significant volumes of electronic documents, expert evidence, witness evidence, interim applications and preparation for trial.

Approaching costs budgeting from the outset of a matter can give clients greater visibility over expenditure, assist in managing clients’ expectations and provide a roadmap of the likely costs at each stage of the litigation.

How we can help

At Buckles, our Dispute Resolution team regularly handles complex commercial disputes worth in excess of £1m.

We understand that in substantial litigation, the value of the claim is only part of the picture. The complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure, expert and witness evidence, interlocutory applications and likely length of trial can all have a material impact on the costs of pursuing or defending proceedings.

We advise clients on these issues throughout the life of a dispute, from the early assessment of the merits and litigation strategy, through to proceedings, costs management, settlement negotiations and trial.

If you are involved in a substantial commercial dispute and would like to discuss how the changes to the costs budgeting regime may affect your position, please contact a member of our Dispute Resolution team.