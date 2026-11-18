In TTSJV W.L.L. & others -v- BAPCO REFINING B.S.C. (Closed) [2026], the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused an urgent injunction sought by a joint venture and its parent companies to restrain a call on a performance guarantee of approximately US$484 million. The decision provides useful guidance for parties dealing with performance bond calls, particularly where emergency arbitration and liquidated damages are also in play.

We consider three key issues arising from the decision:

The narrow grounds on which a court might be willing to intervene in such an application.

The circumstances in which a court might be willing to grant relief notwithstanding the provision to appoint an emergency arbitrator.

The enforceability of a liquidated damages clause.

Performance bond dispute: background to the case

The dispute arose from an EPC contract between TTSJV, a joint venture, and BAPCO for the modernisation of BAPCO's oil refinery in Bahrain, valued at US$4.211 billion. The contract was governed by English law with LCIA arbitration seated in London.

BAPCO claimed TTSJV failed to achieve a contractual milestone by the required date and demanded delay liquidated damages (LDs) capped at approximately US$484 million (10% of the adjusted contract price).

TTSJV contended it was entitled to an extension of time (EOT) owing to a hydrogen explosion on 2 May 2025 that killed three workers, for which it blamed BAPCO.

A dispute arose and TTSJV indicated it would refer the dispute to arbitration.

BAPCO made a call on the performance guarantee for the sums claimed. Concerned that payment would be made before the LCIA could appoint an emergency arbitrator, TTSJV made an application to the TCC to:

suspend BAPCO's demand on the performance guarantee; and

prevent any further demands on the performance guarantee or on a retention bond pending order of the court or an emergency arbitrator appointed by the LCIA.

What did the TCC decide on the performance bond call?

Mr Justice Pepperall dismissed the application and TTSJV was not granted injunctive relief.

When can the court intervene in a performance bond call?

1. Emergency arbitration: s. 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (as amended by the Arbitration Act 2025) (the "AA") gives the court the power to step in where urgency requires.

In this respect, TTSJV was concerned funds might be released to BAPCO under the performance guarantee before an emergency arbitrator could be appointed. The TCC agreed there was a risk of payment being made before an emergency arbitrator could be appointed and this warranted the urgent application on short notice, noting that any relief it granted would be short-term, "to hold the ring until the emergency arbitrator could act".

2. The applicable legal test for restraining bond calls: TTSJV argued that a "strongly arguable case" of breach of the underlying contract was sufficient to restrain a call on a performance bond. The TCC rejected this, holding that injunctive relief could only be granted if TTSJV could "clearly establish" that BAPCO was precluded from calling the bond by the terms of the contract.

Mr Justice Pepperall observed that courts would only interfere with the obligations of banks in relation to performance guarantees or letters of credit in "exceptional circumstances" including "established or obvious fraud" or instances where the underlying contract provides a restriction on the beneficiary calling on the bond.

Therefore, save in cases of fraud, there must be an underlying contractual mechanism preventing a beneficiary from calling on a bond or drawing on a letter of credit:

"… a seriously arguable case of breach of the underlying contract is not sufficient to justify injunctive relief to restrain a beneficiary from drawing down funds on a performance bond. … relief can only be granted if [the Claimant] can clearly establish that [the Defendant] was precluded from making the call … by the terms of the parties’ contract."

Why did TTSJV challenge the performance bond call?

TTSJV had sought to resist BAPCO's call on the performance bond on the grounds set out below, each of which was dismissed by the TCC.

1. Ground 1 – the liquidated damages clause was a penalty which could not be enforced by a call on the performance bond



The EPC Contract allowed BAPCO to use the works prior to take over and retain any revenue generated during that period. Nothing in the contract reduced the Delay LDs as a result: BAPCO could therefore operate the plant, keep the revenue and still claim the full liquidated damages. TTSJV submitted that this meant the clause did not protect a legitimate interest, but instead gave BAPCO an unjustified windfall, citing Bramall & Ogden v. Sheffield City Council [1983] in support of these arguments.

However, the TCC distinguished this case on the facts – there was no drafting failure in this case which meant that, as in Bramall, the contract machinery was simply unworkable. Mr Justice Pepperall also noted that in Eco World – Ballymore Embassy Gardens Co. Ltd v. Dobler UK Ltd [2021], relied on by BAPCO, Mrs Justice O'Farrell had noted that the court should be cautious about interfering with the freedom of commercial parties who had negotiated their contract with the benefit of external lawyers and took into account the benefits of certainty in a liquidated damages scheme.

In this case, it was held that the "strong initial presumption" must be "against finding the carefully negotiated provisions for liquidated damages in this contract between commercially sophisticated parties to amount to an unenforceable penalty". A full answer – which could not be reached on an urgent interim application with limited evidence – would require a fact-sensitive weighing up of multiple factors including party autonomy, the benefits of certainty in a LDs regime, BAPCO's legitimate interest in completion of the whole of the works, proportionality, etc.

Accordingly, Mr Justice Pepperall held that TTSJV had not clearly established that the liquidated damages clause was an unenforceable penalty clause and so BAPCO would not be prevented from pursuing its call on the performance guarantee.

2. Ground 2 – the call did not comply with the requirements under the performance bond

TTSJV alleged that the demand under the performance guarantee was not compliant with the Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees (2010 revision) which were incorporated by the terms of the performance guarantee. However, Mr Justice Pepperall held that BAPCO had appropriately completed the prescribed form as provided in the EPC Contract.

3. Ground 3 – the Delay Liquidated Damages claimed were not due and payable

TTSJV argued that, on a proper reading of the EPC contract and the settlement agreement, delay LDs were only due and payable to the extent that its failure to reach Provisional Acceptance on time was not excused by events entitling it to an EOT, and that BAPCO had wrongly rejected its EOT claim. The court noted that TTSJV accepted the contract contained no provision suspending liquidated damages until such a claim was resolved. In the judge's view, a provision requiring the parties to give effect to BAPCO's determinations, even while TTSJV was challenging them or an arbitration was pending, appeared to dispose of the argument entirely. In any event, TTSJV had not engaged with BAPCO's detailed reasons for rejecting the claim, so it failed to show even a strongly arguable case, let alone clearly establish that the delay liquidated damages were not due and payable.

What does the decision mean for performance bond calls?

Where an emergency arbitrator may not be appointed quickly enough to determine an urgent issue, the court could step in to make a temporary decision.

A seriously arguable case of breach of the underlying contract is not sufficient to justify injunctive relief to restrain a beneficiary from drawing down funds on a performance bond – save in the case of fraud, it must be positively established that the beneficiary of a bond is contractually prevented from making a call.

Prescribed forms should be accurately complied with to avoid dispute.

Parties should understand what losses are covered by bonds and the circumstances in which they may be called.

The decision highlights the high threshold for restraining a performance bond call and the importance of the underlying contractual wording. Parties should understand when a bond can be called, what contractual restrictions apply and how quickly emergency relief may be available if a dispute arises.

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