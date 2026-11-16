In the recent case of MW Eat Ltd and others v James Hallam Ltd [2026] EWHC 2673 (BP), the Court declined to strike out a negligence claim against an insurance broker.

However, it ordered the Claimants to amend their case to explain the alternative insurance arrangements they alleged they would have obtained had the broker advised them properly. For brokers and their professional indemnity insurers, the decision provides some helpful guidance on what a claimant must address when alleging better insurance cover should have been obtained.

The Claim

The claim concerns business interruption losses suffered by MW Eat, a restaurant operator, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its business interruption cover, arranged by James Hallam, contained:

Specified disease cover, which did not respond to the pandemic Non-damage denial of access cover, which was subject to a £50,000 limit

The Claimants allege that, properly advised, MW Eat would instead have purchased a “Correct Alternative Product”. This was described as insurance providing “adequate protection” against disease and denial of access losses, with financial limits applying per restaurant. The Claimants claimed £8m of business interruption losses which it was alleged that an alternative policy would have covered.

“Adequate” cover is not a pleaded counterfactual

The broker argued the Particulars of Claim were defective and ought to be struck out as the description of the Correct Alternative Product did not identify a sufficiently coherent counterfactual.

The Court agreed with the broker’s submission that the Particulars were defective. They did not sufficiently describe the counterfactual to enable the broker to understand and respond to the claim. Without the Claimants nailing their colours to the mast on the limits, indemnity periods and premium, the broker could not identify what losses would allegedly have been covered.

The judgment provides a useful checklist for such claims in circumstances where, in our experience, this aspect of a claimants’ claim is invariably lacking. The broker was entitled to know the main features of the alternative policy, including:

Whether the alternative policy would have been at least as favourable as the actual policy in other material respects

The indemnity limits

The maximum indemnity periods

The premium the Claimants would have been prepared to pay

Which losses, and how much of those losses, would allegedly have been recoverable under the alternative policy

Pleading and proof remain distinct

The Court did not, however, consider the Claimants needed to plead a named insurer or complete policy wording for the alternative policy. It treated the question of whether the wording of the alternative policy would respond to the losses suffered by the Claimants as a matter of proof (rather than pleading).

Did the deficiencies mean the end of the claim?

No. The Court declined to strike out the Particulars of Claim as the deficiencies were potentially curable. The Claimants were ordered to serve Amended Particulars of Claim to remedy the deficiencies.

Practical Implications

For brokers and their professional indemnity insurers, it is important to scrutinise not only the alleged breach but also the claimant’s case on causation, particularly the alternative cover the claimant says it would have obtained. This is a crucial part of the case the broker has to meet and informs the assessment of litigation risk, likely quantum and settlement value.

Pleading a counterfactual of this nature is not straightforward, which is no doubt why it is so often lacking. This decision offers a useful reminder of a pressure point which brokers can apply against claimants. Where a Letter of Claim or Particulars of Claim does not adequately explain the counterfactual case, brokers should engage early with the claimant to seek clarification and, where proceedings have been issued, any necessary amendments. That approach may avoid the need for a contested application. If an application becomes unavoidable, those earlier efforts may also assist the broker’s position on costs.