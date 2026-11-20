The UPC's Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre (PMAC) is now offering a full alternative dispute resolution service, with the launch of its arbitration facility on 17 November. Mediation and expert determination services had already launched in May 2026 (see our review of these services here).

In a post in May 2026 we analysed PMAC's arbitration rules in detail when they were published in final form, concluding that they represent a significant addition to the dispute resolution landscape for European patent disputes and that PMAC offers a credible alternative or complement to litigation before the UPC or national courts.

As we said in that post, the ability to have arbitration (or other ADR) at PMAC in parallel with litigation could be a significant advantage. Some elements of disputes may be easier to determine by arbitration (such a specific licence terms), whilst others will be more suited to court determination (or only able to be determined by a court – such as erga omnes validity or invalidity findings, when within a court's particular jurisdiction – see our blog post here). However, the ability to enforce consent awards through the UPC, combined with the flexibility to run arbitration alongside court proceedings, makes this a potentially attractive option for parties seeking efficient, confidential resolution of complex cross-border patent disputes.

For our full PMAC coverage click here.