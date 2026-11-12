Protecting More Than Wealth: Building A Succession Plan That Can Withstand Future Scrutiny

Planning how wealth should pass to the next generation is about more than tax efficiency. It is also about preserving the value built up over a lifetime, protecting family relationships and ensuring that carefully considered wishes can be implemented after death.

This becomes more challenging where personal and financial arrangements include business interests, trusts, jointly owned property, international assets or substantial investments. Add second marriages, blended families and different levels of involvement in a family enterprise, and decisions that appear clear on paper may become considerably more difficult to implement.

No will can be made entirely immune from challenge. However, professional drafting, regular reviews and a clear record of the reasoning behind significant decisions can materially reduce the risk of a dispute.

Reality check

One of the most common weaknesses is that an estate plan has simply stopped reflecting reality. Businesses are established, expanded or sold; investment and property portfolios evolve; beneficiaries die; and family relationships change. A will may refer to an asset that no longer exists, seek to dispose of property held jointly with someone else or describe a valuable asset too loosely.

The risk is not always a failure to plan. Often, it is a plan that was appropriate when it was created but has since become disconnected from the assets, relationships and intentions it was designed to address.

A will and wider succession arrangements should therefore be revisited following significant personal or financial events. These might include marriage, divorce, bereavement, changes in a beneficiary’s circumstances, the receipt of an inheritance or an exit from a family business.

Regular reviews also provide an opportunity to consider whether the overall structure remains workable. Some of the most difficult disputes arise where family members are tied together through trusts or business interests despite strained relationships or conflicting objectives.

The same individuals may be directors, shareholders, trustees and beneficiaries. Their legal duties, financial interests and expectations as family members will not necessarily align. A structure may be legally effective while proving unworkable in practice.

For those with family businesses or complex investment structures, succession planning should therefore address ownership, control and governance together. It is not enough to decide who should benefit. Consideration must also be given to who will make decisions, how disagreements will be resolved and whether those expected to work together are realistically capable of doing so once the person who previously provided direction is no longer there.

Decisions that can withstand scrutiny

Inheritance disputes are often driven as much by emotion and unmet expectations as by the underlying law. Second marriages, cohabiting relationships, children from previous relationships and differing contributions to a family business can produce sharply contrasting views of what represents a fair outcome.

Difficulty frequently arises where a decision comes as a surprise, one branch of a family appears to have been favoured or an expected beneficiary has been excluded without explanation. A letter of wishes or another contemporaneous record can help demonstrate that the decision formed part of a carefully considered plan rather than being made impulsively or in response to a temporary disagreement.

An explanation cannot prevent someone from bringing a claim, but it can provide important context and reduce the scope for family members to construct their own version of events.

Where appropriate, carefully managed family conversations may also help. Complete transparency will not suit every family or every decision, but discussing the purpose and broad direction of a succession plan can reveal conflicting expectations while there is still an opportunity to address them. The objective is not necessarily to secure agreement, but to ensure that decisions are considered, coherent and capable of being understood later.

Longer lives add another dimension. Questions about testamentary capacity, undue influence, fraud and forgery can arise when substantial changes are made later in life. Particular scrutiny may follow where someone has become isolated from family and friends, increasingly dependent on one carer, friend or relative, and subsequently leaves that person a significant share of the estate.

Such a gift is not inherently improper. Nevertheless, independent advice and a clear record made at the time can be critical in demonstrating capacity, intention and freedom from influence.

Potential beneficiaries are also better informed about the possibility of challenging an estate. Publicity surrounding high-profile disputes has increased awareness, while AI can now suggest possible legal arguments before an individual seeks professional advice. Some of those arguments may sound plausible but ultimately lack evidential support.

Even an unsuccessful challenge can cause significant damage. It can delay distributions, disrupt the management of family assets, generate substantial costs and expose private personal and financial matters to scrutiny.

The choice of executors and trustees is therefore an important element of planning, rather than an administrative detail. Those appointed may have to manage complex assets, demanding beneficiaries and longstanding tensions while responding to questions about the validity or fairness of the arrangements.

It is worth asking whether they genuinely want the role, have the necessary experience, understand the family dynamics and are sufficiently robust to manage difficult enquiries or formal claims. These appointments should also be reviewed over time. Someone who was suitable when a will was prepared may no longer be willing, available or appropriate. Where significant business, trust or international interests are involved, an independent or professional appointment may warrant consideration.

Effective wealth planning is not a single transaction completed when a will is signed. It is an ongoing process that should evolve alongside a person’s assets, relationships and priorities.

The aim is not simply to transfer wealth efficiently. It is to create arrangements that remain workable, preserve value, manage expectations and give a person’s intentions the best possible prospect of being respected.