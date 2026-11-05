Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Can Down Syndrome Be Missed During Pregnancy And Lead To A Wrongful Birth Claim?

JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Contributor
JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP is a top 100, full-service law firm providing legal services and advice for both...

View firm profile
Explore more from JMW Solicitors LLP

Antenatal screening tests assess the chance of Down syndrome during pregnancy, but they cannot identify every affected pregnancy. This guide examines how screening and diagnostic testing work, why Down syndrome may not be detected before birth, and when failures in antenatal care could support a wrongful birth claim if parents were deprived of the opportunity to make an informed decision.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sally Leonards
Sally Leonards

Down syndrome (also referred to as Down’s syndrome) can sometimes be missed during pregnancy. Screening tests assess the chance that a fetus has the condition, but they cannot identify every pregnancy affected by Down syndrome. Only diagnostic testing can confirm the condition before birth.

A missed diagnosis does not automatically mean that medical negligence occurred. However, a wrongful birth claim may be possible if negligent screening, testing, advice or communication deprived parents of the opportunity to make an informed decision about whether to continue the pregnancy.

In this guide, we explain how antenatal screening works, why Down syndrome may not be identified and when failures in care could support a medical negligence claim.

What is Down syndrome?

Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21 in all or some of the body’s cells. It is also known as trisomy 21.

There are three main forms:

  • Full trisomy 21: every cell has an extra copy of chromosome 21.
  • Mosaic Down syndrome: only some cells have the extra chromosome.
  • Translocation Down syndrome: additional genetic material from chromosome 21 attaches to another chromosome.

Down syndrome affects people differently. It can influence learning, physical development and health, but each person has their own abilities and needs. The physical features associated with Down syndrome can also vary considerably between individuals. Some people also have congenital heart conditions or require support with hearing, vision and other aspects of their health.

How is Down syndrome screened for during pregnancy?

In England, eligible pregnant women should be offered screening for Down syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome and Patau’s syndrome as part of their antenatal care. The NHS screening programme emphasises that parents should receive enough information to make a personal, informed choice about whether to accept it.

The combined test

The combined test is normally offered during the first trimester. It includes:

  • A blood test, usually taken between 10 and 14 weeks.
  • An ultrasound scan measuring the fluid at the back of the fetus’s neck, known as nuchal translucency.
  • Factors including maternal age.

These results are combined to calculate the chance of the fetus having Down syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome or Patau’s syndrome.

The result is described as higher chance or lower chance. It is not a diagnosis. The NHS screening programme sets a detection-rate standard of at least 85 per cent for Down syndrome using first-trimester combined screening, with current modelled performance at around 87 per cent. This means that some affected pregnancies will still receive a lower-chance screening result.

The chance of a pregnancy being affected by Down syndrome also increases with maternal age. The increase becomes more marked as women get older, particularly from their mid-30s onwards. For context, current NHS screening guidance gives women aged 40 a chance of around 1 in 100 of having a baby with Down syndrome at 16 weeks of pregnancy.

More detail on the screening pathway, including the role of maternal age and the different markers used, is available in the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme guidance.

The quadruple test

If the combined test cannot be completed, for example because the pregnancy is too advanced or the nuchal translucency measurement cannot be obtained, the quadruple screening test may be offered.

This is a blood test generally carried out between 14 and 20 weeks of pregnancy. It assesses the chance of Down syndrome but does not provide a definite diagnosis. The combined and quadruple screening tests use different markers, and the quadruple test is less accurate than the combined test.

Non-invasive prenatal testing

Non-invasive prenatal testing, usually called NIPT, analyses fragments of placental DNA in the mother’s blood. The test can be performed from 10 weeks of pregnancy, although within the NHS screening pathway in England it is generally offered following a higher-chance combined or quadruple screening result.

NIPT is more accurate than the initial screening tests. For Down syndrome, some validated NIPT tests have detection rates of more than 99 per cent, meaning false-negative results occur in fewer than 1 per cent of affected pregnancies. However, NIPT is still a screening test rather than a definite diagnosis.

A higher-chance NIPT result should therefore be discussed alongside the option of diagnostic testing.

Which tests can confirm Down syndrome?

Diagnostic tests examine genetic material and can confirm whether the fetus has Down syndrome.

Chorionic villus sampling

Chorionic villus sampling, commonly known as CVS, involves taking a small sample of cells from the placenta. These cells usually have the same genetic material as the fetus.

CVS is an invasive procedure and carries a small risk of miscarriage. NHS guidance on CVS estimates the chance at less than 1 in 200 for most singleton pregnancies.

Amniocentesis

Amniocentesis involves taking a small sample of amniotic fluid from around the fetus. This contains cells that can be tested for chromosomal conditions.

Amniocentesis is usually carried out from 15 weeks of pregnancy. Results for Down syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome and Patau’s syndrome are generally available in around three working days. Where testing is being carried out for other conditions, more detailed results can take around two weeks.

Both procedures are invasive and carry risks that should be explained before parents decide whether to proceed. NHS guidance states that prenatal diagnosis should be offered following a higher-chance screening result or unexpected structural findings during the 20-week scan.

Parents should receive clear and balanced information about:

  • What the result means
  • The available tests
  • The purpose and limitations of each test
  • The possible risks to the pregnancy
  • When results are likely to be available
  • The choices available following a diagnosis

Receiving a chance of your baby having Down syndrome during pregnancy can involve significant decisions for parents. Emotional support is therefore an important part of good care. Many parents find comfort in sharing their experiences with other parents, and support groups can provide an opportunity to connect with families who have faced similar questions and decisions.

Can Down syndrome be missed on an ultrasound?

An ultrasound scan cannot rule out Down syndrome.

Certain findings may be associated with the condition, including increased nuchal translucency, some heart conditions and differences in the development of particular structures. However, these findings are not present in every fetus with Down syndrome and may also occur in pregnancies where the fetus does not have the condition.

The 20-week scan primarily checks for specified physical conditions and structural differences. A fetus with Down syndrome may have no obvious findings on that scan. The absence of visible differences does not provide a definitive answer.

A claim may nevertheless warrant investigation if a sonographer failed to identify or report a finding that should reasonably have led to further assessment.

Why might Down syndrome be missed?

There are several possible explanations, not all of which involve medical negligence.

A false-negative screening result

Screening tests cannot detect every pregnancy affected by Down syndrome. A properly performed test may return a lower-chance result even though the fetus has the condition.

This applies even to more accurate forms of screening. NIPT has a very low false-negative rate for Down syndrome, but it cannot completely eliminate the possibility of an affected pregnancy receiving a lower-chance result.

Screening was not offered

A midwife or doctor may fail to explain or offer screening within the appropriate time frame. This can remove the opportunity to decide whether to undergo screening and any later diagnostic testing.

Incorrect ultrasound measurements

The nuchal translucency measurement must be taken and recorded accurately. Errors could affect the calculated screening result.

Laboratory or calculation errors

A blood sample may be labelled, processed or analysed incorrectly. Relevant information could also be entered inaccurately when calculating the screening result.

Maternal age is one of the factors used in the combined screening calculation because the chance of Down syndrome increases as maternal age rises. This makes it important that information used in the calculation is recorded accurately.

Results were not communicated

A higher-chance result may not be passed to the parents promptly, or the options for NIPT and diagnostic testing may not be explained.

Further tests were not arranged

Unexpected findings or a higher-chance screening result may require referral to an antenatal screening or fetal medicine team. A failure to arrange timely follow-up could prevent parents from receiving further results that may show a high chance of Down syndrome

Can mosaic Down syndrome be harder to identify?

Mosaic Down syndrome occurs when only some cells contain the extra copy of chromosome 21. Its features can be less pronounced, although this varies considerably between people.

Because the proportion of affected cells can vary, mosaic Down syndrome may sometimes be harder to identify through physical examination or particular samples. Genetic testing may be required to confirm the diagnosis.

This does not mean every delayed diagnosis of mosaic Down syndrome involves negligence. The care must be assessed against what a reasonably competent clinical team should have recognised and done at the time.

When could a missed diagnosis lead to a wrongful birth claim?

A wrongful birth claim may be possible where negligent antenatal care prevented parents from receiving an accurate diagnosis or appropriate information in time.

Examples may include:

  • Failure to offer antenatal screening
  • Incorrect performance of the combined test
  • Errors involving a blood sample or screening calculation
  • Failure to recognise significant ultrasound findings
  • Misreporting a screening or diagnostic result
  • Failure to communicate a higher-chance result
  • Failure to discuss NIPT, CVS or amniocentesis
  • An avoidable delay in referral to fetal medicine specialists

The claim is not based on suggesting that a person with Down syndrome has less value or loved any less. It concerns the parents’ loss of the ability to make an informed decision about the pregnancy and the additional needs arising from the condition.

You can read more about the circumstances that may lead to a wrongful or unlawful birth claim.

What must be proven?

A wrongful birth claim requires evidence of two connected legal issues.

Breach of duty

The care provided by a midwife, sonographer, obstetrician, laboratory or hospital fell below the reasonable standard expected.

Causation

The parents must show that, with reasonable care, they would have received the correct information in time and would probably have made a different decision about the pregnancy.

This requires a careful and sensitive assessment of the medical records, the available options at the time and the parents’ own evidence.

JMW's guide to how to prove medical negligence explains these legal tests in more detail.

What evidence may be needed?

Relevant evidence may include:

  • Antenatal and maternity records
  • Screening consent records
  • Blood test results and laboratory data
  • Ultrasound images and reports
  • Nuchal translucency measurements
  • NIPT results
  • CVS or amniocentesis records
  • Referral letters and fetal medicine notes
  • Records of conversations with doctors and midwives
  • Detailed accounts from the parents

We will instruct independent obstetric, fetal medicine, ultrasound or genetics experts to assess whether the care met a reasonable standard and whether different care would probably have provided a diagnosis in time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

What Does Section 172 Of The Road Traffic Act 1988 Mean For Drivers?

When police issue a Section 172 notice requiring you to identify who was driving your vehicle during an alleged traffic offence, failing to respond correctly can result in six penalty points, unlimited fines and possible disqualification. Understanding your legal obligations, available defences and the consequences of non-compliance is essential to protecting your driving licence and avoiding a criminal conviction.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Do You Complete A Section 172 Notice Form Correctly?

Understanding how to respond to a Section 172 notice is crucial for anyone involved in an alleged road traffic offence. This comprehensive guide explains the legal requirements for identifying the driver, the information you must provide, and the serious consequences of failing to comply correctly. Learn what steps to take if you cannot identify who was driving and when you should seek legal advice to protect your position.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What Are The Exceptional Hardship Sentencing Guidelines?

Accumulating 12 or more penalty points on your driving licence typically triggers an automatic disqualification, but the law provides a potential avenue for relief through exceptional hardship arguments. Understanding how these sentencing guidelines work and what evidence the courts require can make the difference between keeping your licence and facing a driving ban that could profoundly impact your employment, family responsibilities and daily life.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What A Drink Driving Conviction Means For Your Record

A drink driving conviction creates both a criminal record and a driving record endorsement, each with different retention periods and disclosure requirements. Understanding when convictions become spent, how long endorsements remain visible, and what must be disclosed to employers, insurers and overseas authorities is essential for managing the long-term consequences of a drink driving offence.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

What Are The Sentencing Guidelines For Speeding?

Speeding offences in England and Wales carry penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to driving bans and custodial sentences, depending on severity. The Magistrates' Court uses specific sentencing guidelines that categorise offences into bands based on how much the speed limit was exceeded. Understanding these guidelines, available defences, and mitigating circumstances can help motorists protect their driving licences and minimise penalties.
United KingdomCriminal Law
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Unlicensed Weight-Loss Medicines: What The MHRA’s Record Seizure Means For Businesses And Practitioners

The MHRA has executed its largest-ever seizure of unlicensed weight-loss medicines, raiding a country estate and recovering approximately 12,000 doses including retatrutide and tirzepatide. This enforcement action signals a significant escalation in criminal investigations targeting the infrastructure behind illegal medicines trade, raising critical questions about regulatory compliance and criminal liability for businesses operating in the weight-loss, aesthetics and wellness sectors.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

Aesthetics Regulation In 2026: An Increasingly Complex Regulatory Landscape

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point. Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP