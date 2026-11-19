Advocacy During Trial

On Tuesday 20 October, Bond Turner’s trainee solicitors attended an insightful training session led by experienced Crown Court barrister Richard Pratt KC, exploring the art of courtroom advocacy and the skills needed to present a case effectively.

The session, titled ‘Advocacy During Trial’, offered trainees a valuable opportunity to learn from Richard’s extensive courtroom experience, gaining a better understanding of how trials unfold, how evidence is presented and the importance of effective communication throughout legal proceedings.

Understanding the Courtroom and Trial Process

Richard began by guiding trainees through the different stages of a criminal trial, from the opening of a case to the presentation of evidence and questioning of witnesses.

The discussion explored the responsibilities of barristers and other legal professionals in court, as well as the importance of preparation, professionalism and treating everyone involved with fairness and respect.

One particularly memorable lesson was the warning against becoming a “Robing Room Judge”; someone who forms an opinion about a case before hearing all the evidence. Instead, trainees were encouraged to approach each case with an open mind, carefully examining the facts and recognising the difference between established evidence, personal opinions and hearsay; information passed on by someone who did not directly witness an event.

The Importance of Witnesses and Effective Questioning

A central focus of the session was understanding how to work with witnesses and help them feel comfortable in what can often be an unfamiliar and intimidating courtroom environment.

Richard explained how effective communication and preparation can make a significant difference, particularly when supporting witnesses with different needs and circumstances.

Trainees also learned about the techniques used when questioning witnesses, including the difference between open questions, which allow someone to explain events in their own words, and leading questions, which suggest a particular answer.

The session covered cross-examination, where a witness is questioned by the opposing side to test or challenge their evidence, and why careful questioning is essential to ensuring a fair trial.

Richard also introduced the VIPER (Video Identification Parade Electronic Recording) identification process, which uses video recordings to help witnesses identify suspects, explaining its role in criminal proceedings.

Putting Legal Knowledge into Practice

To bring these lessons to life, trainees took part in an interactive exercise built around a fictional legal case. Working through different pieces of information, they were challenged to evaluate the evidence, identify relevant facts and consider which information could be relied upon in court.

The exercise highlighted how important it is to assess evidence carefully, question assumptions and distinguish between reliable information and unverified accounts.

By applying these principles to a practical scenario, trainees gained a clearer understanding of the judgement, preparation and critical thinking required in legal advocacy.

Supporting the Next Generation of Legal Professionals

The session was extremely well received, with trainees particularly appreciating the practical examples and real-world courtroom experiences shared by Richard.

At Bond Turner, we are committed to investing in the professional development of our people. Opportunities like these help our trainee solicitors build their confidence, strengthen their legal knowledge and develop valuable skills that will support them throughout their careers.

We would like to thank Richard Pratt KC for taking the time to share his knowledge and experience, and for delivering such an engaging and informative session.