Agreeing To Arbitrate: Common Drafting Pitfalls

Arbitration agreements are provisions within contracts, or standalone agreements, by which parties agree to resolve disputes through arbitration. They are unusual in that they modify what is otherwise a fundamental right to have a dispute heard publicly in the national courts.

Despite their significance, arbitration agreements are often not treated with the degree of care that they really need, perhaps because the prospect of a contract ending up in litigation can seem unlikely at the negotiation stage.

An illustration of the impact of a seemingly minor change was seen in Gluck v Endzweig [2026] EWCA Civ 145, in which the arbitration agreement provided that the tribunal could amend its award “at any time”. This led to the entire clause failing. Arbitration is intended to be final, and an agreement of this nature was incompatible with this principle. Such oversights are often the result of last-minute drafting. As a result, these 'midnight clauses' can produce expensive and lengthy jurisdictional disputes and, as demonstrated in this case, can cause the arbitration clause to fail in its entirety.

It is essential to make sure an arbitration agreement works before it is agreed, as once a dispute arises, it may already be too late. So, what are the common pitfalls that can affect arbitration agreements?

Common pitfalls

Not specifying a seat

The seat of arbitration can be more important than parties initially expect. It is normally key in determining where the arbitration is heard and which national courts will supervise the arbitration. This can have far-reaching consequences, yet agreements frequently fail to specify a seat at all. If institutional rules are specified, such as those of the London Court of Arbitration (LCIA) or the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), they may intervene. Otherwise, the parties may find themselves in an unexpected and costly dispute before the arbitration has even started.

Leaving the governing law unclear

The contract may specify the law governing the main agreement but say nothing expressly about the arbitration agreement. In these cases, under section 6A of the Arbitration Act 1996, the governing law will normally be the law of the seat of arbitration, if there is one. This can have unintended and costly consequences, particularly where disputes governed by foreign law are frequently heard in London, as parties may need separate advice on the law of the contract and on the law of the arbitration agreement.

Using optional or inconsistent language

Phrases such as “the parties may refer disputes to arbitration” can create doubt over whether arbitration is mandatory or merely one available option. It is also common for a clause elsewhere in the contract to grant the courts exclusive jurisdiction. The operative language should be mandatory and internally consistent. Two examples illustrate this:

An agreement should not merely 'endeavour' to create a binding obligation for the parties to arbitrate. In Kruppa v Benedetti [2014] EWHC 1887 (Comm), an arbitration clause required parties to "endeavour first to resolve" disputes through Swiss arbitration, failing which the courts of England would have non-exclusive jurisdiction. The court noted that it was not logically possible to have a multi-tiered clause consisting of one binding stage (Swiss arbitration), followed by another binding stage (the jurisdiction of the English courts). Ultimately, the language used by the parties undermined their ability to enforce arbitration, meaning the clause effectively failed.

Applicable agreements must not conflict with each other. In Tyson International Company v GIC Re, India [2026] EWCA Civ 40, parties to various reinsurance agreements had provided for English governing law and the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts in an earlier set of agreements, but agreed to New York law and arbitration in a later set. The two provisions were deemed irreconcilable, and a precedent clause was applied, allowing the English exclusive jurisdiction clause in the earlier agreements to prevail over the New York arbitration clause in the later agreements.

Over-engineering the procedure

Bespoke mechanisms can often conflict with the chosen arbitration rules or become unworkable, as demonstrated in Gluck. Other examples include appointment processes that do not cover a party’s failure to nominate, requirements for arbitrators to have an unrealistically narrow combination of qualifications, or internal appeal procedures that do not specify their scope, timetable or effect on enforcement.

Incomplete negotiation and mediation provisions

Prescribed negotiation or mediation can create satellite disputes if the clause does not identify when the process begins, who must participate, how long it lasts or when arbitration may be commenced. A requirement to negotiate in good faith until agreement is reached has no clear endpoint.

A workable clause should use objective triggers and a defined time period, while preserving the right to seek urgent interim relief. This issue was highlighted in DS Rendite-Fonds v Titan Maritime [2015] EWHC 2488 (Comm), where a clause requiring parties to "negotiate in good faith" failed due to uncertainty. In contrast, in Emirates Trading Agency v Prime Mineral Exports Private [2014] EWHC 2104 (Comm), an agreement to negotiate was enforceable as a precondition to arbitration because it specified a clear time limit for negotiations.

Using inconsistent clauses across related contracts

It is common for commercial transactions to require more than on agreement. Disputes between parties may relate to several of these agreements, but where they have different arbitration clauses, complications can arise. All related contracts should be reviewed together to ensure that their dispute resolution clauses are compatible.

Defining the scope too narrowly

A clause limited to disputes under the agreement may give rise to arguments over whether it covers misrepresentation, tort, statutory claims, validity or termination. Broad wording such as “arising out of or in connection with” is generally less likely to fragment a single commercial dispute, although any intended exclusions should be stated clearly.

Practical takeaways

Arbitration agreements can and should be simple. It is important to consider whether a multi-tiered clause with mandatory mediation steps, a choice of institutions, a specific arbitrator and other bespoke provisions, is necessary. If they are, the clause should be drafted carefully, taking into account the potential pitfalls outlined above.

The required elements of an arbitration agreement should always be considered and included, such as the institutional rules applicable (if any), the seat, the number of arbitrators, the language and the governing law of the contract and, where appropriate, the arbitration agreement. Once these elements are in place, it is worth considering whether anything else is really needed. Unnecessary complication can, and often does, cause uncertainty and delay, leading to consequences that the parties neither expected nor wanted.

Many thanks to Luke Sheridan for their help writing this article.