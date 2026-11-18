INTRODUCTION

This edition of FRAND Quarterly is a bumper instalment, catching you up on the wide range of developments across the FRAND world. Highlights from this update include:

Competing FRAND determinations in Samsung v ZTE – the UK, Chinese, and German courts issued decisions on global FRAND license terms within days of each other, reaching materially different headline rates based on divergent methodologies.

– the UK, Chinese, and German courts issued decisions on global FRAND license terms within days of each other, reaching materially different headline rates based on divergent methodologies. The continued development of interim relief – the UK court evolved its "mid-point" approach in granting interim license declarations in Warner Bros. Discovery & Paramount v Nokia; the Delhi High Court reaffirmed pro tem security in Malikie v Xiaomi and InterDigital v Transsion; and the Brazilian court adopted a phased FRAND review in Acer v Nokia.

– the UK court evolved its "mid-point" approach in granting interim license declarations in Warner Bros. Discovery & Paramount v Nokia; the Delhi High Court reaffirmed pro tem security in Malikie v Xiaomi and InterDigital v Transsion; and the Brazilian court adopted a phased FRAND review in Acer v Nokia. Licensees get the green light to test patent pool rates – the UK Supreme Court confirmed that prospective licensees may bring FRAND claims against patent pools.

– the UK Supreme Court confirmed that prospective licensees may bring FRAND claims against patent pools. The new Munich approach to FRAND – the Munich 7th Civil Chamber unilaterally published a set of so-called “FRAND guidelines” explaining its approach to FRAND cases, and even embarked on notional royalty rate calculations.

UK, German, and China courts issue competing decisions on the proposed FRAND rates in Samsung v ZTE

Our previous update covered the UK Court of Appeal’s interim license decision between Samsung and ZTE, which laid down a “jurisdiction-neutral” approach where the rate of the interim license could be adjusted according to any future FRAND determination. In late April/early May, within just two days of each other, courts in England, China, and Germany issued decisions regarding the FRAND terms of the license between Samsung and ZTE. While there were some common threads, the headline rates substantially varied.

In the English court, Meade J adopted a “comparables” approach, relying on a 2020 ZTE-Apple license as a benchmark from which to assess the rate between Samsung and ZTE. The ZTE-Apple rate was subject to various adjustments upwards to reflect the court’s conclusions that (i) ZTE was under financial pressure at the time it entered into the agreement with Apple due to US sanctions, and (ii) was allegedly “inexperienced” in 5G SEP negotiations. Meade J held that the royalty payable by Samsung to ZTE was $392 million. Meade J found that Samsung’s licenses with Ericsson, Nokia, and InterDigital were not appropriate comparables because they concerned materially different portfolios as compared to ZTE’s portfolio, and, notably, because the rates were likely pushed higher by “non-FRAND factors” including the injunction threat from the SEP holder. The royalty payable to ZTE was also affected by two issues regarding the scope of the prior 2021 licence between the parties. First, Meade J held that the license extended to 4G SEPs re-declared to 5G, leaving “5G Only” SEPs to be licensed under the new agreement. Second, he held that no further royalties were payable for 2024, pursuant to a covenant not to sue covering during that period that provided “no damages shall accrue.”

The Munich Regional Court, in contrast, considered that none of the disclosed agreements were appropriate comparables. It is noteworthy that, since the claimant largely controls the disclosure process in German FRAND proceedings, neither the parties’ prior 2021 patent license agreement, nor the 2020 ZTE-Apple license relied on by the English court, were before the Munich court for consideration. However, the Munich court nevertheless felt it open to it to dismiss these two licences as non-comparable because of the circumstances in which they were negotiated (ZTE facing US sanctions and ZTE’s lack of negotiating experience, two factors taken into account by the English court). Instead, the court adopted a top-down approach where it followed the newly-created methodology of the Munich court’s recent decisions in Broadcom v Renault, Wilus v ASUS, and Nokia v ASUS. It assumed an 8% aggregate royalty burden for cellular, without referring to any evidence to support that amount, applied to a $170 average device price to arrive at an aggregate royalty burden. Divided by ZTE’s stack share (per Samsung’s expert) of 5.7%, this would result in a per unit rate of $0.77. To determine an upper bound of the so-called “FRAND corridor,” the Munich court then applied a 30% discount based on Samsung’s high sales volumes, and an upwards adjustment of 10% to account for Samsung’s allegedly poor conduct during negotiations. Contrary to the English court, the Munich court found that the parties’ prior 2021 licence did not include a license to ZTE’s 4G patent assets re-declared to 5G. Overall, this led to an upper bound of $798 million. Judged against this upper bound, ZTE’s offer (which was not disclosed but was presumably lower than the upper bound) was held to be FRAND.

Although the Munich court considered that it is not required to determine a FRAND rate, in the light of the decisions of the UK and Chinese courts, it outlined the rate it would have set. This required two further adjustments from its previous “FRAND corridor” calculation. First, a 50% discount on past sales to reflect the uncertainty regarding the disputed terms of the prior 2021 license; and second, a 20% discount on the cross-license fee notionally payable by ZTE, where the Munich court considered that ZTE’s offer was too high (without explaining why). With these adjustments applied, the court reached a valuation for the cross-license owed to ZTE of $640 million. (Notably, in its updated “FRAND Guidelines” (see below), the Munich court considered that it ought to have applied a 15% discount to the value of ZTE’s portfolio due to state incentives to file patent applications).

Finally, the Chongqing Intermediate People’s Court (Chongqing IPC) adopted an approach that made use of both comparables and top-down methodologies. For the 2G-4G element of the license, the Chongqing IPC considered that the parties’ prior 2021 license was an appropriate comparator. For 5G, the Chongqing IPC relied on a Samsung-Nokia license in addition to a top-down methodology. Of Samsung’s agreements with Nokia, InterDigital, and Ericsson, the court preferred the Samsung-Nokia agreement because it was entered without the influence of litigation, and because both Nokia and ZTE have base-station businesses. For the top-down methodology, the court calculated a cumulative aggregate royalty burden for 5G (roughly 4.5% between 2019 – 2023, and 8% onwards, applied to a cap of $400), apportioned that amount to ZTE’s share of the stack, and then applied a geographic discount. Overall, the Chongqing IPC calculated a royalty range of $717-787 million, and thus found that ZTE’s $731 million offer was FRAND.

On November 6, 2026, the UPC proceedings were withdrawn.

Multi-jurisdictional dispute between InterDigital and Amazon Results in Arbitration

On June 11, 2026, InterDigital announced that it had agreed with Amazon “to resolve all pending litigation and […] enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms” of a RAND license. A series of earlier decisions (discussed in our previous update) before the English and UPC courts highlighted the dispute’s jurisdictional tensions.

Conflict heightened when the UPC’s Mannheim Local Division maintained a broad anti-suit injunction over the English court’s final RAND relief, despite even the parties agreeing that the ASI should only cover the interim license part of the claim. On February 27, 2026, the Mannheim LD held that Amazon had breached that ASI through statements to the English court about reserving its rights to bring a damages claim for breach of InterDigital’s RAND commitment. The Mannheim LD offered to suspend its decision if Amazon immediately undertook not to seek damages arising from InterDigital’s UPC enforcement, including before the English court. Amazon did so. On March 5, Meade J made an Order recording Amazon’s statement in the English court, albeit with “very considerable reservations.” Meade J expressed concern that the UPC was creating unnecessary jurisdictional conflict because the parties chose to proceed in a way that “does not align with the UPC LD’s conception of how international (F)RAND jurisdiction should be allocated.” He went on to criticize the UPC’s description of the UK court’s position, and stated that the UPC’s use of an ASI in this dispute raises significant comity concerns by restricting a licensee’s ability to pursue its rightful contractual claim to a RAND license. Back-and-forth followed between the two courts until, on March 25, the UPC declined to impose penalties against Amazon and suspended further orders pending the appeal or other developments, citing comity.

The settlement to determine the FRAND terms in an arbitration ultimately averted a judgment on Amazon’s appeal against the initial ASI issued to address the interim license part of Amazon’s UK claim. At the hearing, however, the UPC Court of Appeal preliminarily considered that the ASI did not extend to final relief (as interpreted by the Mannheim LD): Amazon’s UK pleadings had made clear the distinction between Amazon’s interim license position and the final relief, and InterDigital should have expressly sought broader relief if it so intended.

Although the UPC’s March 25 decision lowered some of the tensions between the courts, the conflict in relation to interim license relief looks likely to continue. At the appeal hearing, the UPC Court of Appeal also queried whether interim license declarations are express limitations on foreign proceedings, and even if not, whether they may nonetheless have that effect.

United States

Apple successful in Optis’s third EDTX cellular SEP trial

In February 2026, a jury returned a verdict of no infringement on five patents that Optis claimed to be essential to the 4G cellular standard.

By way of brief background: Optis filed suit against Apple in 2019 in the Eastern District of Texas, claiming various Apple products that supported the 4G cellular standard infringed five Optis patents claimed to be standard essential. In a first trial held in August 2020, a jury returned a verdict of infringement and awarded Optis $506.2 million in past damages. However, in April 2021, the EDTX court granted Apple’s motion for a new trial on damages.

In August 2021, in a second jury trial on damages, Optis was awarded a $300 million lump sum. Apple appealed both the initial infringement finding and the damages verdict. In June 2025, the Federal Circuit reversed on both liability and damages, and returned the case to the district court for further proceedings.

In February 2026, a third jury returned a verdict in Apple’s favor, finding no infringement on the five asserted patents. Optis is not proceeding with an appeal.

The US Department of Justice’s Growing Interest in SEP Licensing

The DOJ has signaled a clear intent to actively participate in the shaping of SEP governance by intervening in a number of SEP cases.

First, on February 27, 2026, the DOJ filed a statement of interest on behalf of itself and the US Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) in Collision Communications Inc. v. Samsung Electronics, 2:23-cv-00587-JRG, Dkt. 386 (E.D. Tex. 2026), a case in which Collision asserted four patents related to 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity against Samsung. In its statement, the DOJ took a pro-patent holder stance on injunctions, arguing that “[t]he incentive to innovate at the heart of the Patent Act is undermined when the availability of injunctions to block infringement is unduly limited.” The DOJ also argued that injunctions should be equally available to non-practicing entities.

Second, on April 7, 2026, the DOJ submitted a statement of interest in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. v. Netlist, Inc., Case No. 1:25-cv-01589, Dkt. 37 (D. Del.). The DOJ argued SEP ownership does not automatically lead to market power; that a patent’s inclusion in the standard does not illustrate market power; and that high royalties are insufficient to establish an antitrust violation. The DOJ’s involvement signals its view that there is a need to clarify legal boundaries between intellectual property rights and antitrust enforcement in a way that is likely to favor SEP holders.

United Kingdom

English Court Continues its Evolution of the Interim License Declaration in Warner Bros. Discovery & Paramount v Nokia

On June 24, 2026, Meade J handed down his decision regarding the interim licenses for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Paramount (the Claimants) to Nokia’s video portfolio. The context is that all interim license declarations of the English court to date had adopted a “mid-point” approach to valuation. Here, Meade J held that the parties’ “radically different in concept” valuation methodologies for trial justified a departure from a strict “mid-point” approach. For the final RAND license, the Claimants rely on a case based on scaling from patent pool rates that implies a royalty payment of “about $250,000 - $300,000.” Nokia relies on a case based on three confidential agreements (A-C), alleged to be comparable, that imply royalties roughly “three orders of magnitude higher.” For the interim license, however, the Claimants relied on an “Agreement D,” supported by a 2024 offer from Nokia to Paramount; each methodology is said to result in an implied royalty of around an “order of magnitude less” than Nokia’s case. Due to its simplicity as an actual offer made between parties to the case, rather than a different license needing to be unpacked, Meade J concluded that Nokia’s 2024 offer ought to be given “very significant weight” for determining the interim royalty. As regards past sales, Meade J moved away from the assumption that royalties on all past sales are due. He considered that in this case there was sufficient uncertainty as to the extent to which past royalties might be payable. Influencing arguments were that the industry had developed on the assumption that royalties were payable on streaming devices rather than services; and that Nokia had not operated a licensing program in the earlier period.

Meade J ultimately took an average of the mid-points between the variations of the 2024 Nokia offer (adjusted to account for the uncertain past sales periods), and the pool-scaled rate. This rate was then “adjust[ed] up somewhat” to avoid placing no reliance at all on Nokia’s case based on its allegedly comparable licenses. Despite adopting a methodology that relied on the use of mid-points, this approach resulted in an interim payment significantly lower than the mid-point between the parties’ highest cases.

Warner Bros., Paramount, and Nokia go to a full RAND trial at the end of November 2026. The interim license declaration line of case law is not yet settled, with TP-Link’s appeal of its mid-point valuation scheduled for January 2027.

English Court of Appeal Stays Acer, ASUS v Nokia Proceedings in Favour of Arbitration

On May 12, 2026, Lord Justice Arnold rendered the Court of Appeal’s decision in proceedings between Acer, ASUS, and Nokia. He confirmed that the English courts have jurisdiction over licensee-led RAND contract claims, before nonetheless granting a stay of the UK RAND proceedings. He did so on the basis that Nokia’s offer of an immediate interim global license – which removes any foreign injunction threat – with final terms to be set by arbitration was itself a RAND offer. Acer/ASUS’s refusal to arbitrate would render them “unwilling,” thus removing the need for the UK court to declare final RAND terms. The Court of Appeal emphasized the fact-specific nature of its decision, and so going forward, it is open to a licensee seeking a UK F/RAND determination to articulate a “legitimate and substantial” objection as to why a proposed arbitration might lead to a non-F/RAND outcome.

UK Supreme Court Confirms Jurisdiction for Licensee-led Actions, Including Against Patent Pools

On July 27, 2026, the UK Supreme Court set the stage for Avanci’s 5G Automotive rate to be tested by the Patents Court.

In the licensee-led claim, the Supreme Court held that there is nothing in the ETSI IPR Policy to suggest that the FRAND obligation should cease to apply when owners license via an agent. Thus, SEP holders cannot escape their FRAND undertakings simply by licensing their SEPs via a patent pool. The Supreme Court also found that there is a real prospect that in the context of automotive SEP licensing, the only FRAND license may be a pool license. It found that a potential licensee could obtain declarations of "very great utility" without needing to join all pool members.

On jurisdiction, the Supreme Court affirmed (i) that a potential licensee may bring a claim for a global FRAND license declaration as the claim is properly characterized as relating to the UK SEPs – despite the claim for a global license; (ii) that service on the patent holder was valid under CPR rule 63.14(2) where the license relates to the relevant UK SEP; (iii) that the claims passed through jurisdictional Gateways 3 and 11, allowing the claims to be served on the defendants based outside the jurisdiction; and, (iv) the Delaware Court of Chancery not being an available forum, England and Wales was an appropriate forum.

UPC

Dolby Obtains Injunction on Opus SEP as UPC Dusseldorf LD Hands Beko FRAND Defeat

On March 18, 2026, Dolby successfully enforced an Opus (audio codec) patent against Beko before the Dusseldorf Local Division, obtaining an injunction across France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The Dusseldorf LD rejected Beko’s FRAND defense on the basis that Beko had not expressed “willingness” either prior to, or after, proceedings were brought by Dolby.

The Dusseldorf LD therefore did not consider Beko’s substantive arguments that (i) the terms of Dolby’s offer to license through the Vectis Opus patent pool were not FRAND; (ii) that Dolby had engaged in patent ambush by failing to disclose that its patents are essential to the Opus standard (Dolby’s position was that it cannot have engaged in patent ambush where it did not know that its technology was essential to the Opus standard); and (iii) that Dolby’s licensing model that licenses both chip makers and device manufacturers separately is anti-competitive. Notably, Dolby argued that as a result of not having made a FRAND declaration, it was not bound by Huawei v ZTE, but that nonetheless its conduct and offered rates were FRAND.

Beko also argued that Dolby’s patent rights were exhausted by a license to Beko’s chip supplier, MediaTek. The Dusseldorf LD held that there was no exhaustion where the prior license did not provide for use in Smart TVs, and where Dolby had a policy of requiring separate licenses for chip and device manufacturers.

UPC Munich Local Division Issues Anti-Interim License Injunction in Nokia v Geely Proceedings

On July 18, 2025, Nokia brought 4G and 5G patent infringement proceedings against Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely before the Munich and Mannheim Local Divisions of the UPC and the Munich Regional Court. In response, Geely filed in China's Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court seeking a FRAND royalty determination and an interim license. Nokia, in turn, obtained anti-anti-suit injunctions from the Mannheim Local Division and the Munich Regional Court on April 20, 2026, barring Geely from pursuing an interim license, or similar relief, that could disrupt the European proceedings. Nokia’s AILI did, however, leave Geely free to seek a final FRAND rate in Hangzhou. Judge Peter Tochtermann of the UPC imposed potential penalties for breach of the AILI of around €50 million, in line with those imposed in the InterDigital v Amazon proceedings.

UPC Grants InterDigital Multi-Country Injunctions in Disney HEVC Clash

On June 16, 2026, the UPC's Mannheim Local Division granted InterDigital a permanent injunction against Disney across 11 countries. The court held that HEVC encoding methods and encoded signal claims are, in principle, outside the H.265 standard and therefore not covered by InterDigital’s ITU RAND declaration. The court therefore held that Disney had no RAND defense available to it.

Even on the assumption that encoding had in fact become part of the standard, the court found Disney unwilling to license, pointing first to its conclusion that Disney insisted on an overly restrictive NDA that would block disclosure of the negotiation history, and second to its assessment that Disney failed to respond substantively to InterDigital's offer for eighteen months. The court dismissed InterDigital’s request for an interim damages award and set enforcement security at just €8 million – significantly below the €500 million Disney sought.

A second injunction on another HEVC patent followed on July 23, 2026, this time from the Dusseldorf Local Division. Further cases against Disney are pending, including on a patent declared essential to VP9, a video compression technology that Disney has implemented following the HEVC injunctions.

Germany

7th Civil Chamber of the Munich I Regional Court Issues updated “FRAND Guidelines”

On August 13, 2026, the 7th Civil Chamber of the Munich I Regional Court (the Chamber) published an updated set of so called “Guidelines” as to its approach to FRAND proceedings (the 21st Civil Chamber were informed of the Guidelines but has not endorsed them). Although in large part the guidelines reiterate the court’s recent case law (Wilus v. ASUS, Nokia v. ASUS, Avago v. Renault), a number of developments in the court’s procedure and opinion are also set out. First, the Chamber introduces a “FRAND first” hearing in response to licensee’s desire for a form of “safe harbour” from the threat of injunction. The Chamber states that this hearing can take place shortly after a complaint is filed, and is limited to the FRAND rate only, with briefs of no more than 25 pages. Second, the Chamber rowed back on its position in Wilus v. ASUS that payments for past use may be limited where licensees are unable to pass the associated costs on to customers. The Chamber now considers that from at least 2015 onwards the obligation to take a license was known, and corresponding provisions made could have been made by implementers. Finally, the Chamber embarked not only on notional valuation of streaming royalties (of its own volition), without recourse to any expert or economic evidence, but also notionally revisited the royalty calculation in two of its recent decisions. In Wilus v. ASUS, the Chamber used a top-down methodology to determine that a pool rate of US$0.65 per unit would be FRAND. Adjusting its assumptions, the Chamber now considers that a rate as high as US$2 per unit would be appropriate. As to its decision in ZTE v. Samsung, the Chamber now considers that a further discount of 15% would be appropriate for the amount payable by Samsung to ZTE, due to alleged subsidization of patent applications by the Chinese state – reducing the total royalty from US$640 million to US$550 million.

Brazil

Brazilian Court Adopts Two-Step Approach in Acer v Nokia, Ordering Phased FRAND Review Before Essentiality

On March 20, 2026, the 2nd Business and Arbitration Court in Brazil introduced an interim framework designed to balance the competing risks of hold-up and hold-out. Rather than addressing patent essentiality or setting final royalty rates at this interim stage, the court adopted a two-step approach: an initial economic and contractual assessment as to whether Nokia's offers fall within a plausible FRAND range before, and only if necessary, any technical essentiality analysis. This initial assessment is to be based on a court-appointed expert's review of up to ten comparable Nokia licences. The court also expressly referred to the possibility of interim financial measures, such as payments into court or guarantees, to guard against uncompensated use of standardised technology pending final resolution – providing similar relief to courts that provide for security payments or interim licenses.

India

Delhi High Court Reaffirms Approach to Interim Relief in SEP Disputes

On April 30, 2026, the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench in Malikie Innovations v Xiaomi reaffirmed the authority of Indian courts to impose pro tem security arrangements in SEP disputes, prior to a detailed examination of the merits. Malikie, which holds a portfolio of some 32,000 patents and applications acquired from BlackBerry, brought proceedings after failing to conclude a license with Xiaomi after two years of negotiations. The court considered Xiaomi's conduct to be significant, finding that years of licensing discussions, the exchange of counteroffers, and the commencement of a FRAND rate-setting action before the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court (despite Xiaomi’s argument that these proceedings related solely to Chinese patents) suggested recognition of Malikie's SEP rights and the need for a license. In quantifying the security, and following its earlier decisions in Philips v OnePlus and Dolby v Lava, the court held that the appropriate figure should generally lie closer to the SEP holder's offer than the implementer's counteroffer.

Delhi High Court Overturns India's First Post-Trial SEP Ruling, Setting a Stricter Evidentiary Requirements for SEP Proceedings

On May 18, 2026, the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench in K.K. Bansal v Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. reversed a 2018 judgment – India's first post-trial SEP decision – that had ordered makers of DVD players to pay Philips court-determined royalties (of $3.175 and later $1.90 per player, plus interest and punitive damages) for infringement of a now-expired decoding patent. In doing so, it laid down a stricter legal and evidentiary framework for SEP litigation in India.

The court held that essentiality must be established technically: requiring proof of a recognized standard, equivalence between the asserted patent and its foreign counterparts, and mapping to the standard. Further, Foreign Essentiality Certificates are to be treated as expert opinions, rather than proof of essentiality, that must be formally supported by evidence under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act rather than accepted at face value. The court required detailed product-to-claim mapping to show direct infringement (and both patent-to-standard and product-to-standard mapping for indirect or standard-based infringement under Intex Technologies (India) Ltd. v. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson). The court clarified that authorization "under law" suffices to trigger patent exhaustion, and required that a FRAND royalty claim be substantiated by disclosure of comparable third-party licences. Finally, the court rejected automatic reliance on the end-product as the royalty base where the patented invention constitutes only one component of a larger product – opening the door for arguments relating to the smallest saleable patent practising unit (SSPPU).

Delhi High Court Deems Transsion a Willing Licensee, Orders Pro Tem Deposit Based On its Own Counter-Offer

On July 1, 2026, the High Court of Delhi in InterDigital v Shenzhen Transsion Holdings found Transsion to be a willing licensee yet nonetheless ordered a pro tem security deposit, calculated by reference to Transsion's own counter-offer in the absence of any comparable license agreements from InterDigital.

Addressing InterDigital's assertion of its 3G, 4G, 5G, and HEVC SEPs, the court declined to follow a requirement from Nokia v Oppo that Transsion must make an unequivocal admission of essentiality, validity, use and infringement. The court observed that this requirement creates an impossible standard that would obviate the infringement suit altogether. The court also confirmed, following Dolby v Lava, that a pro tem security order requires a prima facie case and for the balance of inequalities to be considered, rather than the deeper merits-based inquiry required for an interim injunction. Further, where FRAND obligations place responsibilities on both the licensor and the licensee, the conduct of the parties during negotiations is important and the exercise is therefore fact sensitive.