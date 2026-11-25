One of the difficulties that IP owners sometimes face is how to effectively combat the sale of counterfeit products online. In a recent High Court case, the court demonstrated its willingness to use its power to grant website-blocking injunctions against such websites (in this case, they were websites selling counterfeit and unlicensed versions of prescription-only products) in appropriate circumstances.

Ozempic and Wegovy counterfeits

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company headquartered in Denmark, manufactures various prescription-only medicines, including those under the well-known trademarks ‘Ozempic’ and ‘Wegovy’. Novo Nordisk held the necessary UK Marketing Authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”), which is required to lawfully advertise and sell these prescription-only medicines in the UK.

Novo Nordisk applied to the High Court for a website-blocking injunction against four websites which were selling counterfeit and unlicensed versions of Novo Nordisk’s prescription-only medicines to UK-based consumers. Novo Nordisk’s application was based on civil claims for trademark infringement and passing off, as well as criminal offences under the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (for selling the medicines without the required UK Marketing Authorisation), and its application was supported by the MHRA (which had previously attempted, unsuccessfully, to remove the websites itself).

Novo Nordisk v BT & others

The High Court granted the application, in what is understood to be the first website-blocking injunction granted in respect of the sale of counterfeit prescription-only medicines.

The High Court found that the websites were infringing Novo Nordisk’s trademarks and committing passing off, and that they were also systematically contravening the Human Medicines Regulations 2012. The relevant thresholds for granting a website-blocking injunction had accordingly been met, including because the injunction was necessary to protect the public from the health risks posed by counterfeit and unlicensed prescription-only medicinal products, as well as to protect Novo Nordisk’s intellectual property rights.

The court therefore had the jurisdiction to make an order requiring the relevant Internet Service Providers (“ISPs”) to take steps (i.e. block the websites) in order to prevent civil and criminal wrongdoing by third parties (i.e. the website operators), now that the ISPs had actual knowledge of the relevant wrongdoing.

Dynamic website-blocking

A month later, Novo Nordisk successfully applied to add an additional seven websites to the original injunction, and to also introduce a self-certified dynamic blocking mechanism so that it could add further (newly identified) websites to the injunction without the need for further applications to the court. The High Court considered it was appropriate to extend the original injunction in this way, including because the MHRA had previously had limited success in removing such websites itself (and so it had expressed its support for initiatives like this which were aimed at preventing the sale of counterfeit and unlicensed prescription-only medicines in the UK), and the Court was also satisfied that Novo Nordisk had the necessary resources and skills to perform the relevant ongoing monitoring.

A more flexible approach?

In the Novo Nordisk case, the High Court placed a lot of emphasis on the risk to public safety that was being caused by the relevant websites, as well as the fact that the self-certification mechanism aligned with the MHRA’s interests as regulator, and was supported by the MHRA. Given the MHRA’s previous unsuccessful attempts to remove the websites, the website-blocking injunction filled a potential gap in the regulator’s ability to police the online environment in order to protect public health.

The Court was also persuaded that there was no risk of interfering with legitimate commercial activity by “over-blocking”, because no lawful products were sold or advertised on the relevant websites.

There are still (relatively high) thresholds that need to be met before a court will grant a website-blocking injunction, but the Novo Nordisk v BT & others case has shown that the courts are willing to take a pragmatic and flexible approach, especially where there is a risk to public health, and the IP infringement is on an “industrial scale”.