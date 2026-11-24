In the third article in our video games series, we explore the legal and commercial challenges surrounding user-generated content, from ownership of player-created content and the role of end user licence agreements (EULAs) to monetisation models adopted by platforms such as Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft. (To view other articles in the series, please visit our Video Games hub)

User generated content (UGC) may feel like a recent development but in fact it has been a feature of video gaming since the industry first went mainstream in the early eighties. Pinball Construction Set, which came out in 1983, allowed players to design and build their own custom pinball levels. The following year Excitebike allowed players to design their own custom motorcross tracks. Now, of course, UGC is much more wide-ranging and sophisticated and includes elements which arise in the following environments:

Platform-based games in which the core product is built to let players make entire games, worlds, or experiences from scratch as in Roblox.

Sandbox and terrain-editable environments which provide block-building or physics toolkits to reshape the environment and build custom structures and logic systems as in Minecraft.

Gameplayer modifications (mods) which can range from players amending mechanics, content and gameplay (so, for example, a character could use sci-fi weaponry in the Elder Scrolls) to total conversions that completely replace the art, story, setting and rules of the base game with a brand-new experience.

Custom assets such as new skins, models or avatars (so, for example, one could play as a sci-fi character in the Elder Scrolls) or, more ambitiously custom avatars, environments and hangouts built and operating on a VR platform such as VRChat.

Content generated for gamer communities or for distribution via other media such as live-streaming and walkthroughs on YouTube and other platforms, gameplay clips, cosplay and fan art and gameplay walkthrough guides.

On the one hand this is welcome because it gives games much-desired freedom, versatility and creativity. On the other hand, it presents a challenge because it raises questions such as who does – or should – own that content and the extent to which the game publisher may need to exert some degree of control to prevent the use and dissemination of that content damaging its brand or attracting liability from third parties. This article highlights some of these challenges and the approaches taken to address them.

Who owns the intellectual property (IP) in UGC?

The default position in most jurisdictions is that the creator owns this IP. This means that the player generating the UGC will in the first instance own the copyright and other IP in such material. However, this does not give that player carte blanche with that material as that ownership will be hampered by the following factors:

That UGC is derived from the original game IP so it may not be possible to do many things with it without infringing that game IP.

Before playing the game the player will have had to agree to the terms of an end user licence (EULA) which may impose contractual conditions on what may be done with any UGC. These conditions may be laxer or stricter than the default legal position highlighted in the previous bullet point. Non-compliance with the EULA could result in a breach of contract claim from the game developer or publisher.

If the player incorporates content owned by third parties in the UGC, that could attract an allegation of trade mark or copyright infringement from the third party owner in question. So, for example, an Elder Scrolls character with the skin of a well-known character from a prominent sci-fi film could, if footage using that character is disseminated and monetised, invite legal action from the film’s rights holder, especially if the context and nature of that footage could be construed as damaging the rights holder’s brand.

UGC which, when uploaded, introduces a virus or which comprises extreme content (such as violent or obscene material), defamatory elements or personal data without the requisite authorisation could attract legal action from injured third parties and enforcement measures from the courts and regulatory bodies.

UGC which incorporates in original or amended form content generated by another player without permission could, ironically, attract legal action from that other player; poachers can rapidly turn into gamekeepers when they end up on the receiving end of poaching themselves.

A decent EULA should aim to address all these issues so that players know where they stand and restrict the perilous situations they may find themselves in to the gameplay world, not the real one. Players should always read the EULA and, if unsure of any of the provisions, consult FAQ sites, forums or even, dare one say it, a lawyer!

What can one expect to find in a typical EULA?

So as not to deter customers, such agreements naturally seek to strike a balance between giving the user the benefit of a free (up to a point) rein and protecting the underlying IP in the game. Common provisions are as follows:

EULAs typically require players to grant the developer or publisher a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, and royalty-free license to use, host, store, modify, publish, and distribute the user's UGC. In some cases it may even be assigned to the developer. Unsurprisingly, player and modders often challenge assignment clauses on the basis they are unenforceable or unreasonable, particularly when their UGC becomes a standalone commercial hit.

Studios are permitted to feature player-created levels, artwork, or video clips inside the game, on social media, or in marketing campaigns without paying or crediting the creator.

Players may be prohibited from selling UGC, charging subscription fees, or using game assets for standalone commercial ventures like selling merchandise containing or bearing UGC.

Some passive or conditional monetisation - such as ad-revenue-sharing on video-sharing or streaming platforms like YouTube - may be permitted but the brand guidelines and other conditions could be strict. Examples of such models are given below. Developers will often use takedown notices if they discover material uploaded in breach of the licence terms.

On the IP front EULAs usually emphasise the fact that the base game, engine and other core IP remain the exclusive property of the developer or its licensors.

Total conversion mods might be prohibited or only permitted under strict guidelines to preserve brand value and in-game world thematic integrity and to prevent the exploitation of competing products.

Players must warrant not to violate content standards or infringe third party IP rights. Offending material may be removed and the EULA may be terminated as a result.

Needless to say, getting it wrong can land one in court. For example, in 2015 Blizzard brought copyright infringement claims regarding mobile games derived from Warcraft III and the entirely UGC created Defense of the Ancients (DotA) mod. The case was not clearcut because back then EULAs often did not expressly assign the IP in mods and associated revenue streams back to the developer. However, the judgment resulted in a partial win for Blizzard in that, although it was established that game characters had to be unique and distinctive to merit copyright protection, Blizzard was given leave to amend its claims and the judge then found that potential infringement in a much narrower category was provable. The matter was settled confidentially.

Revenue-sharing models

Where platforms do agree to share revenue from UGC monetisation with players, the following are notable examples of the models used:

Minecraft Marketplace: Creators keep 70% of the revenue, Microsoft/Mojang retains 30%. Transactions happen via virtual currency converted from real money.

Fortnite / UEFN: Epic Games allocates 40% of Fortnite’s net revenue from the Item Shop and real-money purchases into a monthly Engagement Pool, distributed to creators based on player retention, playtime minutes and active engagement. For direct virtual items sold inside creator-built islands, creators receive a promotional 100% V-Bucks value share after platform fees.

Roblox operates an internal virtual economy where creators earn Robux and cash out via the Developer Exchange program which provides approximately $0.0038 per earned Robux (or $0.0054 for eligible U.S. players aged 18+ in qualifying experiences). Direct catalogue item sales use a tiered allocation structure ranging from 30% up to 70% depending on pricing categories.

Top creators and developers inside platforms like Roblox and Fortnite can generate thousands to millions of dollars through these revenue-sharing schemes. Of course, most players, without the same profile and audience scale, will just make a modest income at best but are largely in it for the fun anyway. However, entertaining creativity plus revenue can make for a winning combination and, if players take time to understand the legal, IP and contractual guardrails they must operate within, there is less danger of that fun being spoiled.

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