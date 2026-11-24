The UKIPO does not undertake substantive examinations of UK design applications with regards to novelty. So long as an application for a design is capable of meeting the threshold for design protection, it will proceed to registration. This has been a cause for concern for many design owners because even if you have a registered design, or you are the seller of goods which are common within the market, third parties may attempt to file registered design protection for your design, or products made to your design in an attempt to attack and debilitate your business.

Upon filing of a design application, the UKIPO will generally process an application within 2 months. Upon registration, a third party can then rely on this UK registered design to file take down notices against you and your brand via Amazon, eBay, Instagram, Facebook etc. Such notices are then assessed via the internal teams at the respective parties (not lawyers) who will then likely accept such notices without further investigation i.e. you may have been selling the goods years prior to any application being granted protection.

If this happens to you – all is not lost. You may wish to consider filing an invalidation (DF19A form) at the UKIPO in an attempt to cancel the registration. You may do so by relying on your earlier disclosure of the product/design prior to the filing date of the registered design. If a design is found to be “commonplace” – this means that at the time of filing of the application the design was not “original” which in turn broadly means that the design is ordinary or standard in the relevant design field when the design was created, rather than merely simple or made from familiar features. Whilst it is not ideal to engage in UKIPO proceedings to protect your business in the event that a third party seeks to attack your business by relying on a design which is commonplace, unfortunately, unless you cancel the registered design any subsequent attacks will likely be authorised via take down notices.

Importantly, you should consider filing design protection within 12 months from disclosure of a novel design in the UK as this will alleviate the abovementioned concern. In September 2025, a consultation on changes to the UK design framework was presented in light of the above issues however no changes have been implemented as of yet.